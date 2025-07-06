Narratives for Genuine Medical Innovation

Duty to Dissent (D2D) is a collaborative medical testimony project that preserves the experiences of medical professionals who choose conscience over conformity during this COVID era. Through these powerful accounts, we serve as a strategic catalyst for what attorney Jeff Childers describes as the medical innovation movement. As Childers observed, "the grassroots medical populism and authoritarian defiance that powered early resistance to COVID vaccine mandates has graduated into an entire medical innovation movement—real medical freedom—one that's more interested in outcomes than enforced orthodoxy."¹

D2D Mission Extends Beyond Documentation

By amplifying these voices of courage, we connect isolated dissenting physicians into collaborative networks, elevate individual acts of medical bravery into collective change, and support medicine's transformation from institutional control to genuine patient-centered care. We document the past, facilitate the present, and enable the future of medical freedom through both improved medical practice and innovative therapeutic treatments.

Why Medical Testimonies Matter

The most powerful way to connect with people isn't through data or arguments—it's through authentic human experiences. Each account we publish preserves testimony of courage, documents institutional betrayal, and demonstrates how individual physician courage contributes to the systematic transformation from enforced orthodoxy to outcomes-focused healthcare.

Who Reads D2D

Our target audience comprises intelligent adults who value medical freedom but may lack medical backgrounds. We support physician authors in transforming their experiences into compelling medical accounts that inform and inspire the general public about what truly unfolded — and continues to unfold — during this era of the COVID-19 plandemic.

The Pattern of Institutional Gaslighting

From COVID mandates and genetic mRNA injections to the Russia collusion hoax, we're witnessing an unprecedented era where institutions gaslight the public while truth stares us in the face. The same media that spent years promoting "safe and effective" narratives now ignore bombshell revelations about election interference and COVID health-related atrocities—because apparently, admitting they were wrong about one massive deception might require acknowledging they were wrong about others.

Meanwhile, medical professionals who dare question the orthodoxy - the “allopathic medical priesthood” - face career destruction for asking the very questions that time is vindicating. D2D accounts document this broader pattern of institutional betrayal, where courage becomes conspiracy and truth becomes treason.

Our Process

Every medical account is developed through a collaborative partnership with the authors. We honor their experiences, protect their privacy, and ensure nothing is published without explicit approval. Whether authors choose to publish under their real name, a pen name, or anonymously, we provide legal review and editorial support.

For Contributors

We welcome medical testimony from all medical professionals who have experienced the tension between conscience and conformity during this COVID-19 era. Whether facing formal discipline, informal pressure, or simply feeling professionally marginalized and betrayed, your experience matters and deserves to be preserved.

Auctor Summam Habet Auctoritatem - Authors Have the Ultimate Authority

Share Your Story of Medical Dissent

Medicine’s Historic Transformation

Medical professionals who are choosing medical conscience over conformity are contributing to medicine's historic transformation. Individual acts of "grassroots medical populism and authoritarian defiance" have graduated into a medical innovation movement—real medical freedom—one that's more interested in outcomes than enforced orthodoxy." Each account helps document this unprecedented evolution while inspiring continued participation in authentic medical freedom.

Legal Protection

D2D operates under the guidance of the Pacific Justice Institute, which provides pro bono legal review. Contributors maintain complete control over their medical testimony and can choose their level of attribution. We focus on systemic critique—examining policies, institutional patterns, and organizational behaviors—rather than engaging in personal attacks on individuals, ensuring both truth-telling and adherence to appropriate legal safeguards.

Support Our Mission

This is an independent, mission-driven project. Your support helps us preserve medical accounts that chronicle medicine's historic transformation, facilitate the ongoing medical innovation movement, work toward establishing a 501(c)(3) to expand this crucial work, and eventually provide modest stipends to contributing authors and the editorial team who document this evolution from institutional capture to innovation freedom.

