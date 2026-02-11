Subscribe
Witness Wednesday: Named and Unashamed - Issue #9 | February 11, 2026
12 hrs ago
How the Favor Bank Operates - Part 2 of Favor Bank Files
Favor Bank Files - Issue #2 | February 11, 2026
14 hrs ago
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
What Is the Favor Bank? — Part 1 of Favor Bank Files
Favor Bank Files — Issue #1 | February 10, 2026
Feb 10
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
68,697 Allies You Didn’t Know You Had
Sunday Subversion: Courage to Comment — Issue #24 | February 8, 2026
Feb 9
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
Three Robots Walk Into a Clinic - Doctronic.ai Distractions
Medical Innovation Monday: Practice innovation, therapeutics, breakthroughs & administrative freedom - Issue #10 | February 9, 2026
Feb 9
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
Platform Problem: Why D2D'S PETITION Against modRNA/mRNA Targets Mass Deployment - Not Safe, Effective Therapeutics
Duty Calls: When medical conscience demands immediate action - Issue #18 | February 8, 2026
Feb 8
We the People Demand a Moratorium on mRNA Gene Therapy Technology - PETITION
Duty Calls: When medical conscience demands immediate action - Issue #17 | February 6, 2026
Feb 7
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
3 AM Lie: Why Your “Sleep Problem” Might Be Your Body Working Perfectly
Research Rebellion Tuesdays: Discoveries they don’t want published, evidence they can’t suppress - Issue #4 | February 3, 2026
Feb 3
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
The Robo-Doc You Already Visit
Medical Innovation Monday: Outcomes Over Orthodoxy - Issue #9 | February 2, 2026
Feb 2
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
6,656 Out of 200,000 - Justice Has a Short Memory
Sunday Subversion: Courage to Comment - Issue #24 | February 2, 2026
Feb 1
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
Dr. Peter McCullough Stands Up for COVID-era Truth with the Vyhmeisters
Restack: Essential voices in the fight for medical conscience - Issue #1 | February 1, 2026
Feb 1
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
January 2026
NYT vs. Independent Medicine: Battle for Medical Information
Duty Calls: When medical conscience demands immediate action - Issue #17 | January 28, 2026
Jan 28
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
