INVESTIGATION BEGINS

Six months into DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s investigation of 120+ US-funded biolabs, the CIA has still provided zero substantive answers to Congress. Here’s what they’re hiding—and why the obstruction is accelerating.

Gabbard’s investigation has four simple goals: Find the labs. Identify the pathogens. Determine the research. And perhaps most unlikely—track how taxpayer money is funding all of it. The CIA’s answer to all four: ‘Classified. Classified. Classified. And definitely…classified.’

This isn’t the first time she’s talked about this. Gabbard has accused officials connected to the Biden administration—along with insectile creatures such as Anthony Fauci—of misleading the public about the existence and scope of these US-backed biolabs overseas.

But the deeper question isn’t what’s in those labs. It’s why Congress can’t get answers. And why, when a CIA whistleblower testified about it, did the machinery protect itself?

D2D TAKE: 120 biolabs. 40 in Ukraine. Gain-of-function research. Hunter Biden connections. And when you ask who authorized this, the answer is: Shut up. We won’t tell you. That’s not oversight. That’s obstruction.

SIDEBAR: WHY THESE BIOWEAPON LABS MATTER

Conventional biological weapons development is illegal under international law. But if you conduct the research overseas, in countries with weak oversight, funded through private contractors and NGOs rather than government budgets, and classify the results as intelligence, you can develop whatever you want, redact whatever you want, and call it “defense research.” The 120 biolabs aren’t a research network. They’re a loophole.

UKRAINE NETWORK

During the Biden administration, former State Department Deputy Secretary Victoria Nuland admitted that US-funded biolabs are in Ukraine, but said it was only for “defensive research.” If you thought they were up to anything else, she added, that’s just Russian disinformation. The deflections are swift. The evidence is not addressed. And in June 2026, we still don’t know what’s actually in those labs. The machinery has transparency theatre down to a science and never answers substantively.

The Ukrainian connection is what’s drawing the most attention. Russia claims the US did experiments with bat coronavirus samples in biolabs in Ukraine. There are claims of AIDS research on Ukrainian military personnel. The World Health Organization (WHO) reportedly told Reuters in March 2022 that it had advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens stored in the country’s public health laboratories before the Russian invasion to avoid “any potential spills.”

(How touching: the WHO is so concerned about ‘potential spills’ that it advised Ukraine to destroy dangerous pathogens. What the WHO wasn’t concerned about: informing the US Congress or us what was being destroyed. Transparency really does look better when nobody’s watching.)



At the time, these bioweapons matters were dismissed as Russian propaganda. We now know it wasn’t, at least not all of it.

And the 40 biolabs in Ukraine are only part of the picture. The Trump-Gabbard intelligence community is now acknowledging about 40 in Ukraine, but over 100 altogether, approximately 80 in other countries. We don’t know which countries. We don’t know what they’re doing. And we don’t know why we’re not supposed to ask.

D2D TAKE: 80 unknown biolabs in unknown countries, conducting unknown research, with unknown funding oversight. And Congress is told: that’s classified. This isn’t a biolab network. It’s a Huxleyan dystopia. And why aren’t 100% of our professed state and federal legislative ‘representatives’ speaking up about it?

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LEGAL LOOPHOLE

The Biological Weapons Convention was developed in 1972 and went into force in 1975. For 54 years, it has been against the law for the United States to develop and stockpile biological weapons. Yet up until that time, the United States was developing and stockpiling many biological weapons.

The historical record is clear: the US had developed 15 to 20 different biological weapons agents, including anthrax as cattle cakes in “Operation Vegetarian” to be used in Germany if necessary. By the 1970s, after nearly three decades more of development, the arsenal was certainly larger and more sophisticated.

The treaty has a critical weakness: it has no mechanism for enforcement. There is no way you can send a team to investigate somebody else’s labs and see what they’re doing. The United States, UK, and Russia had a three-way agreement around 1990 to investigate each other’s labs. That was the last time anyone had access to Russian labs or to US labs.

With 50+ years for the deep states to work, the possibilities are endless.

D2D TAKE: The law says no bioweapons development. The treaty says no inspections. The funding says yes, build them. And the machinery says: classified.

SIDEBAR: BARIC QUESTION

Dr. Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina conducted gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses. His research was funded by the NIH through EcoHealth Alliance grants approved under Anthony Fauci.

When the federal moratorium on gain-of-function research was in place, the research continued at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. When COVID emerged, Baric’s work suddenly became irrelevant to the official narrative. Just months before this 2026 investigation launched, Ralph Baric was forcibly retired from his position.



The machinery protects its own—until they become a liability.

120 biolabs. 40 in Ukraine. Gain-of-function research. Hunter Biden connections. And when Congress asks questions, the CIA obstructs. This isn’t oversight. This is institutional self-protection operating at the level of bioweapons research. The machinery answers only to itself.

CIA WHISTLEBLOWER

But here’s where the CIA enters the picture. In May 2026, James Erdman, a CIA operations officer, heroically testified to Congress that elements within the intelligence community identified evidence supporting a laboratory origin for SARS-CoV-2 as early as 2020. Internal papers circulated by agencies, including DOE and the FBI, reportedly concluded that the conditions for a lab leak were present.

But analysts supporting the lab-leak hypothesis were later marginalized while official assessments drifted toward politically safer “no conclusion” positions. Central to the testimony are allegations involving Anthony Fauci.

Erdman says that Fauci inserted himself into the intelligence community’s analytical process during key phases of the COVID-origin review, providing a curated network of experts closely tied to himself, the “Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” narrative, and longstanding NIH/NIAID funding relationships.

Rather than acting as an independent public health adviser, Fauci is described as shaping the ‘expert’ ecosystem that influences intelligence conclusions while publicly distancing himself from direct involvement.

Most explosive of all: Erdman alleges that the CIA refused to provide the records necessary to determine why analytical standards were allegedly violated. The CIA illegally monitored the phones, computers, investigations, and whistleblower communications of DIG personnel while they were carrying out duties authorized by the Biden administration and his Director of National Intelligence. When the DIG ceased operations, the CIA reclaimed 40 boxes of Assassination of John F. Kennedy files and Project MKUltra documents that were reportedly being processed for declassification under DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

This is the Deep State machinery protecting itself. Not by debating. By obstructing. Not by defending its position. By reclaiming the evidence.

D2D TAKE: The CIA manipulated COVID-origin analysis. Then it obstructed oversight. Then it reclaimed JFK files before they could be declassified. This isn’t an intelligence agency. It’s a rogue state inside the state.

ANSWER FROM THE MACHINERY

If Senator Ron Johnson can’t get answers from the intelligence community about the 120 biolabs, what chance does the public have? The deep state isn’t answering to anyone—not the DNI, not Congress, and certainly not the President. The fact that Gabbard’s investigation is taking a long time suggests she is encountering roadblocks. Those roadblocks are reinforced because these labs are outside the United States.

There is minimal FOIA oversight here in the United States. Emails reveal Hunter Biden helped fund a US biolab contractor in Ukraine.



Even more nefarious programs are being reported. The Lugar Center in Tbilisi, Georgia—built by Pentagon contractor Black & Veatch, opened in 2012 under the Obama administration, and funded by DTRA—became a financial hub for Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners, which invested in Metabiota, the biotech firm conducting gain-of-function research at the facility. Dark and deliberate.

The Deep State doesn’t just control our medical freedoms. It controls the labs that develop the pathogens that the vaccine cartel then claims to treat. It funds the research. It classifies the results. It fires the whistleblowers. And when Congress asks questions, it obstructs. All at the expense of We The People, through the creation of fiat currency and the devaluation of the dollar.



It’s June 2026. Congress still lacks answers. The machinery advances. And nobody seems able to stop it. Not even Senator Ron Johnson and Rand Paul.

D2D TAKE: 120 labs. 40 in Ukraine. Gain-of-function research. Hunter Biden. And the answer to every question is classified…for national security. This is institutional capture and protection operating at the level of biological weapons research.

SIDEBAR: METABIOTA CONNECTION

Hunter Biden sat on the board of Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners. Rosemont Seneca had financial interests in Metabiota, the biotech company conducting research at the Tbilisi lab. Metabiota describes itself as a pandemic-prediction company. What it actually does is conduct gain-of-function research and collect biological samples from conflict zones. The Biden family’s financial interests align perfectly with the biolab network.

120 Labs. 40 Questions. Zero Answers.

The machinery doesn’t answer to Congress. It doesn’t answer to the DNI. It doesn’t answer to anyone. And the biolabs—the pathogens inside them, the research being conducted, the funding flowing through them—remain classified “for the greater good.”

The obstruction is accelerating. The machinery is protecting itself. And we’re all standing in line watching it happen. Imagine the possibilities.

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