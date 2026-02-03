Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
7d

Gentle, relaxing exercise such as Tai Chi and Qigong performed in the evening are excellent to induce sleep. There are also excellent supplements to naturally induce restful sleep as well. An effective, 'Insomnia' protocol an be found within the www.alternativedrmcare.com portal.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture