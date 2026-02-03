Cortisol science reveals that early waking isn’t always a disorder—sometimes it’s what happens when humans sleep like humans. The sleep industry would prefer you didn’t know the difference.

You wake at 3 AM. Again.

You lie there calculating: That’s only six hours. I need eight. Something is wrong with me.

You’ve tried the supplements, the apps, the weighted blankets. Maybe you’ve consulted a sleep specialist who mentioned “sleep maintenance insomnia” and “circadian rhythm disorder.”

(To be clear: sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and other legitimate sleep disorders are absolutely real and deserve proper medical attention. Anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, and hormonal changes can all produce early waking that genuinely needs treatment. This isn’t about those. This is about the people told they’re broken simply because they wake early—when their biology may be working exactly as designed.)

Here’s what they didn’t tell you: If you went to bed at sundown and woke naturally at 3 AM feeling rested, you might not have a disorder. You might have a body that still remembers how some humans slept for 200,000 years—or 6,000 years if we believe the creation story literally. Either way, Adam and Eve didn’t have electric lights in the Garden of Eden.

The sleep economy—worth $140 billion globally—would prefer you didn’t know this. A “problem” that isn’t a problem doesn’t sell Ambien, ZzzQuil, or specialist consultations.

Your Body’s Built-In Alarm System

Cortisol—the hormone signaling “wake up”—begins rising around 2–3 AM in most adults. This isn’t a malfunction. It’s your daily preparation phase. By the time you wake, cortisol peaks about 30–60 minutes later in what researchers call the “cortisol awakening response.” Simultaneously, melatonin falls, shifting the brain from sleep mode to alert.

The exact timing varies by individual. Chronobiology research shows substantial differences across the population: roughly 20–25% are strong morning types (“larks”), about 10% are strong evening types (“owls”), and the rest fall somewhere in between. Your cortisol rise, your natural wake time, your peak alertness—these are genetically influenced, not one-size-fits-all.

This system is designed so that wake time aligns with the natural light–dark cycle, not with a clock that says “you need 8 hours.” Our ancestors didn’t have alarm clocks. They had cortisol and sunlight. And they worked, like sundial clockwork.

Share

How Humans Actually Slept

Historian Roger Ekirch, in At Day’s Close: Night in Times Past, documented hundreds of references to “first sleep” and “second sleep” in pre-industrial European records. People slept about four hours, woke for quiet activity, then slept again until dawn.

What did they do during midnight waking? They prayed, talked with spouses, tended fires, or simply rested. Nobody scrolled TikTok at 2 AM, wondering why they couldn’t sleep. The “8 consecutive hours” model isn’t ancient wisdom—it’s an industrial-age invention designed around factory shift schedules, not human biology.

In the 1990s, psychiatrist Thomas Wehr conducted a landmark experiment: subjects lived without artificial light for several weeks. Within days, they spontaneously shifted to biphasic sleep—four hours, quiet wakefulness, then four more hours. Wehr noted the wakeful period produced “unusual calm”—a meditative state unlike anything in modern life.

Sentinel Hypothesis: Diversity by Design

Here’s where the picture gets even more interesting. Anthropological modeling suggests that ancestral human groups didn’t all sleep on the same schedule. The “sentinel hypothesis” proposes that natural variation in chronotypes—some people being early risers, others night owls—ensures that someone in the group is always awake and alert for threats.

In other words, the population’s diversity of sleep timing is a survival feature—not one “correct” schedule for everyone. Your grandmother, who rises at 4 AM, and your college-age nephew, who can’t function before noon, may both be doing exactly what their genes intended. The sleep industry pathologizes both of them.

DEC2 Gene Mutation

Ironic, isn’t it? Thomas Edison—the man who ruined human sleep by inventing practical electric lighting—famously slept only 3–4 hours himself. Like Donald Trump, Edison was likely among the roughly 1–3% of the population carrying the DEC2 gene mutation—a genetic variant that allows some people to thrive on dramatically less sleep. The rest of us inherited a system designed for darkness at sundown. Edison gave us 24-hour illumination and then judged everyone else for not keeping up.

When the System Actually Breaks

The problem isn’t early waking—it’s misaligned waking.

Delayed sleep + natural cortisol rise = conflict. Go to bed at midnight, cortisol rises at 3 AM, and that wake-up signal hits during what should be deep sleep. The result is a groggy, stressful awakening—not because cortisol is wrong, but because sleep timing is wrong.

Artificial light delays circadian phase. Screen time after 11 PM suppresses melatonin and signals to your body that it’s still daytime. Your circadian clock shifts later, but cortisol didn’t get the memo.

Alcohol disrupts REM sleep. A 2024 meta-analysis of 27 studies confirmed what many suspected: even two drinks before bed delays REM sleep onset and reduces REM duration. That nightcap “to help you sleep” is sabotaging the sleep architecture you need most.

The sleep industry pathologizes normal biology while ignoring actual pathology. But you can’t sell a pill for “go to bed earlier and turn off your screens.” You can sell Ambien (zolpidem), Lunesta (eszopiclone), trazodone, and a $140 billion ecosystem of apps, supplements, and specialist consultations.

When 3 AM Waking Is a Signal

Intellectual honesty (AKA real scientific, logos-based thought) requires saying this plainly: not every 3 AM awakening is due to ancestral biology functioning correctly. For some people, it’s a genuine symptom of a genuine problem.

Stress and hyperarousal. People carrying elevated baseline cortisol from chronic anxiety, PTSD, or unrelenting stress are more vulnerable when the normal early-morning cortisol rise begins. The added increase pushes arousal past the waking threshold. For these individuals, the 3 AM awakening isn’t peaceful—it’s accompanied by racing thoughts, dread, or the inability to return to sleep. That’s not biology working. That’s a stress response exploiting a biological window.

Medical conditions. Sleep apnea, chronic pain, nocturia, perimenopause, thyroid dysfunction, and blood sugar dysregulation all produce early waking that deserves investigation, not dismissal.

Age-related changes. Circadian rhythms shift earlier with age. Older adults may genuinely experience an advanced sleep phase—earlier bedtime, earlier waking—as a normal part of aging. This is well-documented and distinct from insomnia, but it can interact with other conditions in ways that require attention.

The key diagnostic question isn’t when you wake. It’s how you feel when you do. If you wake rested and alert, your circadian system may be functioning exactly as designed. If you wake anxious, exhausted, or unable to function during the day, something else is going on—and it deserves real investigation, not a prescription to override the signal.

What Actually Works

If you wake at 3–5 AM after going to bed at 8–9 PM and feel reasonably rested without a daytime crash, congratulations: your circadian system is probably working as designed. The intervention isn’t a supplement to override the signal. It’s permission to stop fighting it.

1. Move bedtime earlier. If you’re going to bed at 11 PM and waking miserably at 3 AM, try 9 PM for a week. 2. Get morning light. Within 30–60 minutes of waking, get outside. Camping studies show that even a few days of natural light exposure shifts circadian timing earlier and more consistently than any supplement. This anchors your cortisol rhythm. 3. Block evening blue light. Consider blue-light-blocking glasses, such as SleepZM, after sunset. (More on this in our Sleepy Saturday series.) 4. Skip the nightcap. Alcohol may help you fall asleep, but it destroys sleep architecture. 5. Assess honestly. If you wake at 3 AM with racing thoughts, a pounding heart, or persistent daytime exhaustion, don’t dismiss it as “ancestral biology.” Talk to a clinician—preferably one who won’t reach for the prescription pad before asking about your stress, your light exposure, and your bedtime. 6. If you wake early feeling rested, get up. Make tea. Read something printed. Watch the sunrise. Your ancestors called this “living.”

Permission You Didn’t Know You Needed

You might not be broken. Your body might not be malfunctioning. You might not need an app, a pill, or a diagnosis.

You might just need to sleep like a human—which means going to bed closer to dark, rising when your cortisol says it’s time, and questioning the industrial-age fiction that everyone needs exactly seven to eight consecutive hours on exactly the same schedule.

The sleep industry calls early waking a disorder. Evolutionary biology calls it a feature. Chronotype research says humans were designed with different wake times—and that the diversity itself kept our ancestors alive.

The first step isn’t a pill. It’s a question: Is your body malfunctioning, or are your expectations?

You get to decide who’s right.

Leave a comment

Related: This article connects to our Sleepy Saturday: Digital Sabbatarianism™ series. Week 3, “Photons Over Phones,” examines why trading screen light for sunlight changes everything.