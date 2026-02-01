The D2D community’s collective intelligence that can’t be censored

This week, your comments posed a question the medical establishment would rather you never ask: Who will answer? From RICO lawsuits to Nuremberg parallels, you didn’t just critique the system—you demanded accountability.

Meanwhile, a David vs. Goliath battle for medical information is unfolding, the mRNA platform debate deepens, and our appreciation for Nature’s pharmacy keeps growing—despite the Priesthood’s best efforts to keep the doors locked. They even hid the key under a pile of peer-reviewed studies nobody reads.

Nature’s Pharmacy: The Sequel

Last week’s Nature’s Pharmacy: Open for Business clearly struck a nerve. Art of a Spiritual Nature wrote: “Eggplant salve, wow. That’s a new one for me! Thanks for another option to add to my list of magical, beautiful plant medicines.”

Magical and beautiful indeed—and perhaps one silver lining of the COVID crisis: a renewed awareness and appreciation for botanical medicines and the integration of the best from all medical disciplines. For those wanting to go deeper, D2D recommends Medicines From the Earth, a foundational - and beautiful - text on natural therapeutics.

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT added an important caution: “It is highly recommended to be extremely careful using CuradermBEC (solasodine glycosides), since it is a powerful agent that can cause painful ulcerations if applied incorrectly to skin lesions. It is best to work in conjunction with a holistic physician skilled in its proper use.”

Sound advice. D2D celebrates natural medicine but always includes the standard disclaimer and reminds readers: also consider working with an independent physician who is free to recommend approaches beyond the allopathic trifecta of drugs, vaccines, and surgeries—which can also be wonderful when appropriately applied, though you’d never know other options existed if you rely solely on your allopathic doctor and insurance company’s imagination.

Nuremberg Question

On “Is Your Pediatrician a Racketeer?” Dr. Fleisher pulled no punches: “The RICO lawsuit should include as criminal defendants all U.S. pediatricians who were complicit in this outrageous fraud and health scam that has injured millions of innocent children over the decades.” He extended the indictment to the executive boards of the AMA, AAP, AAFP and other allopathic organizations, calling them “corporatist (a.k.a. fascist) criminals who should and must be brought to justice.”

D2D responds: The aspiration is shared—but history tempers expectations. At the Nuremberg Doctors’ Trial, only 23 physicians were prosecuted out of an estimated 200,000+ perpetrators of Nazi-era crimes. That’s the physicians. Of ALL the perps, just 6,656 were ever convicted. The vast majority—physicians, bureaucrats, local politicians—were never meaningfully held to account. Will the COVID era be different? We can hope. Though the legal system moves at a pace that makes continental drift look ambitious.

Ross S channeled similar righteous fury: “These psychopathic institutions that have been captured by evil doers deserve complete and utter oblivion. Something new needs to replace them. Not a new ‘version’ of them but something unrelated.”

This reflects the Gacocracy™ at work (the government, academic, corporate fascists). But replacement requires readers, and 54% of Americans can’t read past a sixth-grade level. The digital archive is permanent, but only if Americans actually read it. At this rate, the memory hole isn’t just censorship — it’s functional illiteracy. For those ready to build the replacement, explore our comprehensive medical freedom organizations directory (search “organizations” on the Substack page).

Dr. Sheri Weinstein argued the lawsuit should extend to hospitals that pushed COVID shots without scientific grounds: “They made money directly from the government as well as increased revenue from all of the affected patients.” Where are the pitchforks? Between DOGE’s findings and the mounting evidence of institutional fraud, public silence remains baffling.

Dave Hamilton went further: “They need to abolish the entire specialization. Pediatricians are drug dealers.”

Strong words—but the Children’s Health Defense RICO lawsuit could potentially reshape the AAP as we know it. Meanwhile, alternatives are already emerging: the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds), the Holistic Pediatric Alliance (HPA), and academically oriented societies like the Society for Pediatric Research. The corrupt institutions may be sued into oblivion—and physicians may find better professional homes waiting.

David vs. Goliath

On “NYT vs. Independent Medicine: Battle for Medical Information”, Jeff Schreiber nailed it in seven words: “A true David vs Goliath scenario is unfolding.” Jeff’s right — it’s David vs. Goliath. And while Goliath may have bigger stones, David’s were the ones that actually hit something.

Jean offered a nuanced take on the mRNA platform, supporting Dr. Malone’s contributions while noting: “I’m open to further investigations as to whether the mRNA platform can be perfected so as to offer a viable role in useful therapies.”

D2D responds: We’re open too—but the evidence doesn’t support the platform as safe or effective at this time. Between lipid nanoparticle toxicity, DNA contamination, autoimmunity risks from non-bio-identical proteins, and two different production schemes (“one for approval, another for mass production”) — a bait-and-switch that would make a used car dealer blush — the problems are systemic, not incidental.

If, as Dr. Kirk Milhoan said, the mRNA technology is the #1 existential threat to humanity, then it’s time to call for a moratorium on the entire mRNA platform until these fundamental issues are resolved. But we probably shouldn’t expect the inventor to call for it.

The Robo-Healer Arrives

On “Are You RTR? The Robo-Healer Already Diagnosing You”, Rainbow Roxy wrote: “Your point about ‘algorithms are making medical decisions about your body right now’ really hit home. As a CS teacher, I see how fast AI progresses. It’s a bit unnerving to think about, but a crucial discussion.”

Thanks, Rainbow Roxy—it’s here to stay. Stay tuned for the full seven-part RTR series exploring what happens when the algorithm replaces the physician, but also what we may be able to do to optimize what’s inevitable.

These comments represent exactly what the captured medical establishment fears most: independent thinkers demanding accountability, sharing real-world results, and building alternatives that can’t be memory-holed. Keep commenting, keep researching, and keep proving that the best medical insights come from conscience—not conformity.

Until next Sunday, the collective intelligence remains uncensorable, at least for now.

