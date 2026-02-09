Editor’s note: Sunday post is arriving Monday, still in the spirit of subversiveness.

This week, a single reader comment did something extraordinary: it triggered an investigation that uncovered 68,697 international allies — and a fact about the current Director of the National Institutes of Health that you won’t hear anywhere else.

D2D readers aren’t an audience. They’re an intelligence network. This week proved it.

Jason Brain writes: “Signed! Thanks for compiling all this adverse information in one succinct post. But whatever happened to the Hope Accord?“

Jason, your question sent us down a COVID-era rabbit hole — and what we found is remarkable.

The Hope Accord launched on July 3, 2024, out of the UK People’s Vaccine Inquiry and Doctors for Patients UK. It calls for the suspension of COVID-19 mRNA products, a comprehensive re-evaluation, recognition of the vaccine-injured, restoration of ethical principles, and addressing the root causes of institutional failure. Sound familiar?



The Hope Accord has gathered 68,697 supporters in total — including 2,063 verified medical doctors — with founding signatories such as Dr. Joseph Fraiman (whose Pfizer/Moderna trial reanalysis found a 1-in-800 serious adverse event rate) and Dr. Aseem Malhotra. The FLCCC Alliance (now IMA) promoted it. Stanford's Hoover Institution hosted a discussion about it.

Now here’s the part that should make every D2D reader sit up straight.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya — co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration — initially hesitated to sign. Dr. Fraiman persuaded him: keeping mRNA authorization on the market actually prevents the clinical trials needed to determine who, if anyone, still benefits. Bhattacharya signed.

On March 25, 2025, Jay Bhattacharya was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 18th Director of the National Institutes of Health. He took office on April 1, 2025.

Read that again: The current Director of the NIH — the man who oversees America’s entire medical research apparatus — signed a public petition calling for the immediate suspension of mRNA COVID “vaccines” before taking office.

So what happened, Jason? The Hope Accord planted a flag — but it plateaued. No named addressees, no delivery plan, no operational follow-through.

A declaration still looking for a delivery mechanism. And the man who signed it now has the pen, the power, and the agency to order exactly the re-evaluation it demands. So why hasn’t he? Where your treasure is, there your heart will also be.



We pray the answer is simply bureaucratic inertia, not something more familiar.

That's where D2D's petition comes in. Ours names the officials — including those at the NIH. Ours has a delivery deadline. And ours extends the moratorium demand beyond just COVID shots to the entire mRNA gene therapy platform. Perhaps 200,000 American signatures landing on specific desks — with 68,000 international signatures cited as corroboration — will be the thing that finally breaks that "inertia." We hope.

The Hope Accord declared the principle. D2D’s petition names the recipients.

Jason, your question didn't just spark an investigation — it strengthened our petition. We've added a Hope Accord reference directly into the petition text, citing those 68,000+ signatures as international momentum. Your comment just made the petition stronger for every future signer. Thank you for the bridge across the Atlantic.

Kelly Reardon writes: “The COVID modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection injections MUST be recalled and the injurious and potentially deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned. The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous, and the platform itself IS the primary problem...”

Kelly’s comment is essentially a standalone manifesto. Notice her framing: the platform itself is the problem. This is precisely why D2D’s moratorium petition targets the entire mRNA gene therapy platform — the tip of the spear of Bill Gates-inspired MNPI technology.



When the platform itself is the pathology, treating only one symptom isn’t medicine — it’s theater.



Reader Karen Kovaz is taking Kelly’s message directly to Dr. Malone’s Substack. Godspeed, Karen — let us know how it lands, and whether it stays up.

Francisca writes: “UK here. Is this petition just for American citizens, or can non-Americans sign it? I don’t want to cause problems...”

Francisca — please sign. Change.org doesn’t restrict by nationality. The fraud didn’t stop at borders. The accountability shouldn’t either. The Hope Accord originated in the UK — this is inherently international. Sign and share across the pond.

BaronD, Annette, Angelena, and Kelly Reardon all signed this week. If you haven't: change.org/mRNAmoratorium.

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher, MD, DHT, recommends Tai Chi, Qigong, and an insomnia protocol available at www.alternativedrmcare.com. Thank you, Dr. Fleisher — if you’re willing, we’d love a direct link for D2D readers.

YorktownOct19 writes: “I suppose I am an allopathic physician. However, I have recommended many things that the pharmaceutical companies do not make or are not pushing... So, I take exception to being called the ‘Allopathic Priesthood.’”

With all due respect — and we mean that sincerely — the very fact that you’re reading D2D, engaging with this content, and pushing back means you’ve already excommunicated yourself from the Priesthood. The Allopathic Priesthood™ doesn’t take exception. It takes orders. It recites the liturgy of vaccinism. It dispenses the sacraments of The $cience™ without question. You? You’re recommending things Big Pharma doesn’t make. You’re reading heterodox publications on a Sunday. You’re dissenting in the comment section.

You’re not part of the Priesthood. You’re a heretic — in the best possible sense. Welcome to the heterodoxy.

YorktownOct19 also flagged HB 975, which would require fingerprinting Florida physicians for licensure. D2D is tracking it. More coming soon.

Sandy K writes: “The entire education system has slowly but surely collapsed (Read John Taylor Gatto)... The communist system that America has been on now for decades has certainly ruined us.”

Sandy’s right: the same institutional capture playbook that captured medicine captured education first. John Taylor Gatto documented how compulsory schooling was designed to produce compliant consumers rather than independent thinkers. Same playbook. Different industry. Essential reading: 📚 Dumbing Us Down and 📚 The Underground History of American Education.

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher, MD, DHT writes: “I’ve dedicated my entire life and professional career to being the exact opposite of ‘robo-docism’ as a homeopathic family physician specializing in safe, cost-effective, integrative, regenerative, holistic medicine, and feel blessed by being guided by God to do so. The blessings are in the freedom from health limitations that I observe in my patients, amen.”

"Blessings in freedom." Amen. Dr. Fleisher embodies Bio-logical™ medicine practiced by a physician guided by conscience rather than conformity. "Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom" (2 Corinthians 3:17).

Your comments aren’t just comments. They’re the tissue of a movement The $cience™ can’t suppress because it lives in the spaces between people who refuse to stop thinking.

