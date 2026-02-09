Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Jason Brain
Wow so glad I could prompt this tumble down the trans-Atlantic medical freedom rabbit warren! I must admit, I didn't know Jay Bhattacharya had signed The Hope Accord! I see here on X that Jay says "I now intend to sign" it, but admittedly the Accord website doesn't allow public visitors to see the full list of signatories. Either way, Jay promoted it on X and that's not nothing (I'm going to _hope_ that he did actually sign it!)

https://x.com/DrJBhattacharya/status/1811462146318127195?s=20

Sheri Weinstein's avatar
Sheri Weinstein
1d

Camp,

keep stirring the pot! D2D is not only a site where dissidents can share their frustrations, it also helps us to organize and work off of the work that sister organizations have done. I hope you connected with Bailey Kuykendall after I sent you her info. She is the head of "Stand for Health Freedom", FL . I support their strong work and feel that most of your readership would also appreciate what they do in making it much easier to communicate with our legislators about various pieces of legislation. That organization is one of the most effective at "mobilizing our troops".

Sheri (Eva Dence)

