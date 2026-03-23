This week, a pathologist broke the silence about what he’s seeing on his slides. A D2D reader tried to rewrite Milgram with good intentions. And Dr. Fleisher delivered such a comprehensive list of COVID-era evils that it’s impossible to find what he left off. Almost.

A PATHOLOGIST SEES WHAT ONCOLOGISTS WON’T SAY

Commenting on: What Every Mother Knows About Curing Cancer: Removing Cancer’s Biochemical Shield — “Subtractive Immunotherapy”

Dr. James Arocho, a practicing pathologist, wrote: “Very, very interesting, particularly when in my practice of pathology I see cancer arising in young patients and many in the advanced stages.”

Read that again. A board-certified pathologist — the physician who reads the tissue, calls the diagnosis, and signs the report — is telling you he’s seeing increasing cancers in young patients at advanced stages. This isn’t a headline. It’s many slides under his microscope.

To our knowledge, only two other pathologists have been willing to say this publicly during the COVID era: Dr. Ryan Cole in Idaho, who reported a dramatic increase in aggressive cancers and paid for it with his career, his hospital affiliations, and medical board charges; and Dr. Clare Craig in the UK, co-chair of HART and founding signatory of the Hope Accord, who has worked full-time pro bono on COVID evidence since 2020 and authored Expired: Covid the Untold Story documenting the evidence the institutions won’t touch.

That’s three pathologists on earth willing to speak. Let that sink in. The rest are apparently waiting for a permission slip from the same institutions that changed the definition of “vaccine” rather than admit the COVID-19 modRNA genetic product, and the mRNA technology itself is a huge failure.

Dr. Arocho added, “We have known for some time that tumors somehow are blocking the immune system from effectively eradicating them. Now we just need oncologists to examine this [immunopheresis/subtractive immunotherapy] with open minds.”

We’d like to invite Dr. Arocho to elaborate: What are the ages and specific cancer types you’re seeing? Even a rough qualitative sense of the increase would be valuable. D2D has covered the “turbo cancer” phenomenon (see Integration Wars: DNA Time Bomb Replicating Inside Tumors) — your clinical observations would add a dimension no headline can replicate.

And yes, we need oncologists — and more pathologists like you — to examine this with open minds. Imagine if oncologists and pathologists collectively said: Enough. We’re here to treat patients, not feed the Chemo Industrial Complex.

Right now, pathologists see the slides and oncologists write the prescriptions — but nobody's connecting the dots out loud because the dots lead to uncomfortable questions about what’s causing the spike. Questions like: what changed in 2021? That’s not fantasy.

That’s what conscience over conformity looks like when specialists unite. The song says there’s Safety in Numbers (“Thousands rise together. Courageous choice”). D2D is here to facilitate that conversation.

DID MILGRAM GET IT WRONG?

Commenting on: She Said No at Trader Joe’s. Milgram Said That Changes Everything. (SS #29)

Admin thanked us for the Milgram-meets-grocery-aisle piece and praised the “Amnesty for Amnesia“ song (“We will not agree!”). Thanks, Admin — and for any reader who missed the song or wants to revisit it, also see the Songs of Medical Dissent sidebar below for the full catalog so far.

Dr. Sheri Weinstein took the findings of CACNA1C gene variants and went deeper: could specific ethnic groups with a higher prevalence of that variant be targets of deliberate sleep disruption? As she put it: “Are they trying to drive some of us crazy?”

It’s not a crazy question. Research and policy records show that governments and academic institutions have repeatedly focused biomedical and genetic studies on specific ethnic groups — especially Blacks, Jews, and Indigenous peoples — under banners of “pure science” and “national security” while creating obvious possibilities for weaponization. See: Susan M. Reverby (ed.), Tuskegee’s Truths: Rethinking the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

On sleep deprivation specifically, severe REM disruption is implicated in psychosis (Waters et al., 2018, Frontiers in Psychiatry).

Paving the Way argued that Milgram’s obedience findings were really about “the human need to affiliate,” and that Milgram “got it wrong intentionally because he wanted to demonize nationalism.”

This is an interesting critique, but the historical record doesn't support the nationalism claim. Milgram was Jewish, motivated by the Holocaust, and originally designed the Yale experiments as a baseline before testing German subjects. He expected Americans to be less obedient. When Americans proved equally compliant, he concluded the phenomenon was universal — the opposite of singling out any nation. He abandoned the German comparison entirely because the American results made it unnecessary.

Now, the “affiliation vs. obedience” reinterpretation does have academic support. Recent scholarship (Reicher, Haslam, et al.) argues that Milgram’s subjects showed “engaged followership,” not blind obedience — they identified with the experimenter’s cause rather than mindlessly following orders. That’s a legitimate refinement worth discussing.

But “demonize nationalism”? Milgram’s own data proved that no nation has a monopoly on sociopathic compliance. If anything, his work is a warning to nationalists: your people are just as susceptible as anyone else’s. And given that 4% of humans are primary sociopaths regardless of nationality — and the most cunning and attractive sociopaths rise to power in governments — perhaps the real question isn’t nationalism vs. globalism. It’s: who’s running either one?

EVILS CHECKLIST (AND WHAT DR. FLEISHER FORGOT)

Commenting on: Outrage Fatigue & the Accountability Avalanche

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher delivered a comprehensive D2D comment. His list of COVID-era evils: the pLandemic scandal, Big Pharma deceit, the profoundly corrupt Democratic Party, mainstream media propaganda, DEI, TDS, invasive globalism, and radical Islamic infiltration of the West. Then he closed with a prayer.

Read the list twice and see if he missed anything. Here are a few:

The administrative state’s regulatory capture. The weaponization of the intelligence community against American citizens. The destruction of the food supply through processed seed oils and glyphosate. The opioid epidemic that killed more Americans than Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined — courtesy of the Sackler family, who got a settlement instead of a cell. Zionist influences on American foreign policy fund wars that most citizens never voted for. The student loan industrial complex has turned higher education into a form of debt bondage. The HOA. And whatever they’re putting in the McRib.

...Actually, Dr. Fleisher, we think you covered it. Congratulations — you’ve written the most efficient summary of civilizational decline since the Book of Revelation. Which, as you noted, may not be coincidental. The signs of the times do seem to be multiplying. Our duty is to be part of the truth brigade — holding back the winds of strife for as long as possible.

Andrew Devlin weighed in on activist judges, calling for jurisdictional limits and impeachment. Proverbs 17:23 covers this: “A wicked man accepts a bribe behind the back, to pervert the ways of justice.” Another reminder that 4% of humans are primary sociopaths — no conscience whatsoever. That can be your doctor, your lawyer, your judge, or your barista. (Okay, maybe the barista just has an attitude problem. But the point stands.)

WHEN ‘ISMS’ RUN THE SHOW

Commenting on: When “Isms” Run the Show — Vaccinism, Zionism (Third Temple Zealotry)

Kathleen Rapp thanked us for the Isms post. Thank you, Kathleen — and for readers wanting to understand why supporting Third Temple Zealotry raises profound theological questions: Zionist plans to resume animal sacrifices (of perfect goats and red heifers) in the Third Temple are anathema to the belief that the Lamb of God has already been sacrificed for all humanity. Watch: Netanyahu’s 3rd Temple Dilemma.

Farming Chef contributed a thoughtful comment on fulfilled prophecy and the presence of Christ. Indeed, in Luke 24:44, Jesus said: “Everything written about me…must be fulfilled.” As immediately available as the promise to the thief on the cross.

He closed with: “Thanks for being courageous, just like your dad.” Much appreciated — though “courageous” may be generous. The truth is, contributing to and publishing D2D is a bit scary for everyone who contributes. Every post is a calculation: Is this the one that gets us deplatformed? Delicensed? Uninvited from Thanksgiving? The First Amendment says we shouldn’t have to ask — but try telling that to a physician whose medical board treats dissent as a diagnosable condition. But courage doesn’t exist without fear. It’s not the absence of fear — it’s the decision that the truth matters more than the trembling.

Every D2D contributor, commenter, and reader who shares a post in hostile territory knows exactly what that feels like. Interestingly, genome-wide association studies have identified 124 gene variants more common in self-reported risk-takers, with twin studies showing 20–50% heritability for such behaviors. The study measured risk across domains like driving, drinking, smoking, and sexual behavior. They didn't include "publishing a medical freedom Substack," but we'd argue it belongs on the list — the adrenaline is comparable, the career consequences are worse, and unlike the others, there's no 12-step program for it.

A "genetics of courage," if you will — nature plus nurture, written into the code. William Campbell Douglass II, MD, would have had plenty to say about this era of Vaccinism™, Zionism, and Third Temple zealotry. Trying to do the best to continue the work — knees shaking and all.

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🎵 SIDEBAR: SONGS OF MEDICAL DISSENT — CURRENT CATALOG

For Admin and all readers who loved the music — here’s every D2D song released to date. Listen, share, and remember: music reaches ears that articles can’t.

❤️ The algorithm prefers you stay silent. Like to dissent.

🔁 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.

🗣️ Comments welcome. We read every one, and a pathologist just proved why.

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