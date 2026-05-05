⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Issue #12: The Great Reformulation

This COVID era confirms a structural truth that predates it: justice is not evenly distributed across the pyramid of power. War crimes are normalized. Medical crimes follow. Courts dismiss expert witnesses while defendants send nine attorneys to make sure no one testifies. A governor who campaigns on medical freedom fights in court to keep mRNA on the market. And the institutions responsible for the greatest documented harm in modern medicine proceed — unindicted, unaccountable, and largely unimpeded. This issue is a dispatch from the bottom of the pyramid, looking up.

⚖️ LEAD STORY — LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

Source: Meryl Nass, MD / Meryl’s CHAOS Letter, April 2026

Dr. Nass draws a direct and documented line between the normalization of state-sponsored atrocity in war and the normalization of COVID-era institutional harm in medicine. The thesis: the moral framework that once made war crimes shameful — individual accountability, universal jurisdiction, the Nuremberg precedent — has been systematically dismantled across both domains simultaneously.

The mechanism is identical in each: redefine the harm as policy, insulate the decision-makers from individual liability (“just following orders”), and flood the information space with enough complexity to prevent moral clarity from forming.

In medicine, the Gates microneedle patch — designed to deliver mRNA “vaccines” without visible injection, consent infrastructure, or the friction of a clinical encounter — represents the sanitized, shame-free future of mandatory pharmaceutical delivery. Shameful requires a moral framework willing to enforce it. We are currently between frameworks.

D2D Take: When war crimes stop being shameful, medical crimes follow on schedule. When medical crimes stop being shameful, the microneedle patch stops being controversial. We are precisely on the timeline established by the COVID era.

🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

Source: Dr. Joseph Sansone / Mind Matters and Everything Else, April 2026

Florida Governor DeSantis publicly champions medical freedom. His own Surgeon General has called mRNA injections “poison.” The Florida Department of Health has stated that they represent “a potential threat to the human genome.”



Meanwhile, the Governor’s attorneys are in the First District Court of Appeal arguing to keep those same injections on the Florida market — opposing Sansone’s bioweapons case at every procedural turn.

The gap between DeSantis’s public medical freedom brand and his legal position is not a nuance, a misunderstanding, or a matter of interpretation. It is a documented contradiction. The COVID era has a name for the tier of the pyramid where this kind of contradiction is possible without consequence: Above the Law.

D2D Take: The Governor says mRNA. His Surgeon General says poison. His attorneys say keep it on the market. A pro se psychotherapist is doing more to resolve that contradiction in Florida than the entire state Republican apparatus. Someone in Tallahassee needs a dictionary — or a conscience. Possibly both. Something to think about. Still.

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🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: Sasha Latypova / Due Diligence and Art, April 9, 2026

The Amsterdam Court of Appeals ruled against allowing expert witnesses — Latypova, Mike Yeadon, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Joseph Sansone — to formally testify in the pre-trial evidence hearing. The defense sent nine attorneys to prevent it. Their entire substantive argument: “vaccines are safe and effective.” The courtroom laughed. The judge restored order.

The October hearing in Leeuwarden — where Albert Bourla and Bill Gates have been ordered to appear in person — stands.

D2D Take: Nine attorneys. Zero defendants in the room. The courtroom laughed at “vaccines are safe and effective.” You cannot laugh the October hearing out of existence — though nine attorneys will certainly try.

🌐 SURVEILLANCE & CIVIL LIBERTIES

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender, April 8, 2026

CHD reports that Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses perform real-time facial recognition and sensitive data exposure through AI integration — creating an ambient surveillance layer requiring no government mandate, no health emergency, and no public consent mechanism.

The COVID-era connection: the biometric data infrastructure normalized during contact tracing and vaccine passport deployment is now commercially embedded in consumer wearables. The surveillance state doesn’t need a next pandemic to expand. It just needs a fashion accessory. And a terms-of-service agreement nobody reads. The contact tracing app was the prototype. The Ray-Bans are the product.

D2D Take: The COVID era built the surveillance infrastructure. Silicon Valley monetized it. You’re wearing it on your face. Above the Law doesn’t require a law anymore — just an app update.

🗳️ POLITICAL & POLICY

Source: Morgan C / Substack, April 2026

A geopolitical analysis of the financial, energy, and infrastructure stakes behind current Middle East escalation — including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) whose viability depends entirely on regional stability that current conflict directly threatens.

The COVID-era rule applies here as everywhere: follow the money before following the narrative. The same analytical framework that revealed the pandemic-for-profit architecture operating beneath COVID’s public health messaging applies to geopolitical theater.

Nothing in Washington happens by coincidence. Everything has a balance sheet.

D2D Take: In Washington, “coincidence” is what they call it when they haven’t finished the paperwork yet. Follow the money. The missiles will make sense after that.

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Three questions worth sitting with this week:

Nass argues war crimes and medical crimes are being normalized through identical mechanisms simultaneously. Do you see the same pattern — or two separate institutional failures? DeSantis campaigns on medical freedom while his attorneys fight to keep mRNA on the Florida market. At what point does that contradiction become prosecutable — or does the pyramid of power make it simply irrelevant? Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses perform ambient facial recognition with no consent mechanism. Is the COVID-era surveillance infrastructure the template — or was it always going to end here regardless?

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🔁 Sign the mRNA Moratorium Petition: change.org/mRNAmoratorium

❤️ The pyramid has a bottom tier. Tap the heart — it’s the one thing they can’t mandate away. 🔁 Restack this. Nine attorneys tried to keep the truth out of the courtroom. Don’t let the algorithm finish the job.

🗣️ Comments welcome below. We read every one.

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!