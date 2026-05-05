Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
4h

It's not crazy, sick, lunatic or ridiculous. It's evil incarnate, immorality run amuck.

Reply
Share
Sandra Raymond's avatar
Sandra Raymond
4h

Thank you for highlighting these important stories. Learning to 'follow the money' helps to reveal the normalization of criminal behaviour within many professional, political and monetary sectors. Simon Dixon has helped me to question and look more deeply. You do not have to acknowledge or agree with all and very worth some attention being given. Thanks https://youtu.be/xGryemfpYHw?si=LAs-lkx7jZhpMABb

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture