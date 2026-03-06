The federal advisory committee that recommends vaccine policy is holding a public comment window — right now. This is not a drill.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meets in just 12 days, March 18–19, at the CDC in Atlanta. On the agenda: COVID-19 “vaccine” injury.

“This time they’ll listen?” It’s reasonable to doubt. But still, a public comment window at the agency that helps drive the nation’s vaccine schedule is something - especially now, with RFK, Jr. at the helm. It is, at minimum, a legal record of We The People in pursuit of truth. And legal records have a way of mattering later.

D2D reader Kelly Reardon spotted this opportunity for ACIP input and not only flagged it for us — she submitted her own comment. See it here: Grand COVID-Era Milgram Experiment, Part 1: The ‘Teacher-Shocker’ Is Your Doctor. The Voltage Is Real. We’re grateful. Her conclusion cuts to the bone:

“The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed and inherently dangerous — and the platform itself IS the primary problem.”

She’s right. And now it’s your turn.

📝 Two Ways to Submit Your Comment to ACIP — Deadline for Both: March 12

Written Comment (Docket No. CDC-2026-0199): https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/CDC-2026-0199-0001

Request to Speak Orally (must submit by 11:59 PM EDT, March 12): https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/index.html

✍️ Your Ready-to-Submit Comment

I already submitted mine. Took me 2 minutes. No time to write your own? Use this one — copy, paste, and submit. Every entry goes into the official federal record.

I am writing to urge ACIP to recommend the immediate recall of all COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” products and a moratorium on the entire mRNA/modRNA gene therapy platform. The mechanism of action — instructing human cells to produce non-self proteins — triggers immune attack against the body’s own cells, with documented outcomes including myocarditis, neurological injury, immune dysregulation, and death. These products should never have bypassed the safety evaluation standards required of gene therapy. The platform is the problem. I also personally urge each ACIP member — and your families and friends — to sign the citizen moratorium petition at www.change.org/mRNAmoratorium. The signatures are being compiled for direct delivery. Please add yours.

(You may also add your own name, credentials, or personal experience to the comment)

✊ While You’re At It — Please Sign the mRNA Moratorium Petition

Thousands of fellow dissenters have already signed the mRNA Moratorium Petition. If you haven’t yet, 30 seconds is all it takes. If you have — share it.

→ Sign the Moratorium Petition

March 12. Don’t Miss It.

The ACIP may not do what’s right. (Their 62-year track record suggests the answer. We document it anyway.) But the record we build — comment by comment, signature by signature — is the foundation for every accountability action that follows.

This post exists because Kelly Reardon is paying attention — and said something. Thank you, Kelly.

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

