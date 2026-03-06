⏰ ACIP Is Listening (We Hope). You Have Until March 12, 2026
The federal advisory committee that recommends vaccine policy is holding a public comment window — right now. This is not a drill.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meets in just 12 days, March 18–19, at the CDC in Atlanta. On the agenda: COVID-19 “vaccine” injury.
“This time they’ll listen?” It’s reasonable to doubt. But still, a public comment window at the agency that helps drive the nation’s vaccine schedule is something - especially now, with RFK, Jr. at the helm. It is, at minimum, a legal record of We The People in pursuit of truth. And legal records have a way of mattering later.
D2D reader Kelly Reardon spotted this opportunity for ACIP input and not only flagged it for us — she submitted her own comment. See it here: Grand COVID-Era Milgram Experiment, Part 1: The ‘Teacher-Shocker’ Is Your Doctor. The Voltage Is Real. We’re grateful. Her conclusion cuts to the bone:
“The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed and inherently dangerous — and the platform itself IS the primary problem.”
She’s right. And now it’s your turn.
📝 Two Ways to Submit Your Comment to ACIP — Deadline for Both: March 12
Written Comment (Docket No. CDC-2026-0199): https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/CDC-2026-0199-0001
Request to Speak Orally (must submit by 11:59 PM EDT, March 12): https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/index.html
✍️ Your Ready-to-Submit Comment
I already submitted mine. Took me 2 minutes. No time to write your own? Use this one — copy, paste, and submit. Every entry goes into the official federal record.
I am writing to urge ACIP to recommend the immediate recall of all COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” products and a moratorium on the entire mRNA/modRNA gene therapy platform. The mechanism of action — instructing human cells to produce non-self proteins — triggers immune attack against the body’s own cells, with documented outcomes including myocarditis, neurological injury, immune dysregulation, and death. These products should never have bypassed the safety evaluation standards required of gene therapy. The platform is the problem. I also personally urge each ACIP member — and your families and friends — to sign the citizen moratorium petition at www.change.org/mRNAmoratorium. The signatures are being compiled for direct delivery. Please add yours.
(You may also add your own name, credentials, or personal experience to the comment)
✊ While You’re At It — Please Sign the mRNA Moratorium Petition
Thousands of fellow dissenters have already signed the mRNA Moratorium Petition. If you haven’t yet, 30 seconds is all it takes. If you have — share it.
→ Sign the Moratorium Petition
March 12. Don’t Miss It.
The ACIP may not do what’s right. (Their 62-year track record suggests the answer. We document it anyway.) But the record we build — comment by comment, signature by signature — is the foundation for every accountability action that follows.
This post exists because Kelly Reardon is paying attention — and said something. Thank you, Kelly.
THANK YOU for so quickly getting this message out to your readers!!
And thank you for everything that you, and other dissident doctors with courage and integrity, are doing to expose the truth and demand accountability.
These diabolical mRNA transfection bioweapons MUST be recalled and the inherently dangerous and deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned.
Again, here's the written comment that I submitted:
ACIP Secretariat, ACIP Meeting, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Docket No. CDC-2026-0199.
The COVID modified mRNA-LNP genetic shots must be recalled.
The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm. This triggers an immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target & destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.
Due to the systemic biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain & placental barriers. The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign non-self protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers). And more…
Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.
These modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection shots never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells & instructs those cells to produce non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues. This makes EVERY mRNA-based transfection product harmful by design.
This immune response to one's own cells being instructed to express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, & then T-cell exhaustion & immune system dysfunction, regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.
The immune dysfunction & collapse that has manifested in an unprecedented number of people worldwide, accompanied by surges in autoimmune conditions, chronic infections, cancers, & cardiometabolic disease is unfortunately very real, no matter how much some want to deny what is happening.
This is not speculation. This is measurable — in lymphocyte counts, antibody profiles, T-cell exhaustion markers, & verified clinical outcomes, including deaths.
AND shedding from the mRNA transfection shots IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others.
The COVID mRNA transfection shots must be recalled.