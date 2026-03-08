This week, your comments turned into action — and there’s still time to join. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) public comment window closes Wednesday, March 12. Two minutes. One link. Your voice on the government record. Details below.

THE CLOCK IS TICKING

Commenting on: ACIP Is Listening (We Hope). You Have Until March 12, 2026

Kelly Reardon — whose Los Angeles story anchored last week’s SS #26 — is back and on fire: “These diabolical mRNA transfection bioweapons MUST be recalled, and the inherently dangerous and deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned.” Kelly doesn’t mince words. Nor should any of us. The ACIP comment window is open now and closes on March 12. Click here to submit your comment — it takes two minutes.

Dr. Avery Brinkley Jr., MD didn’t just comment on D2D. He commented on the CDC’s website too:

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Document ID: CDC-2026-0199-0001 Comment: “As an MD in Florida, the COVID shots are gene-altering agents with proven massive harm and record deaths compared with any ‘vaccine’ and MUST be pulled off the market immediately.”

That’s another physician, on the record, in the federal database. Dr. Brinkley also signed the mRNA Moratorium Petition. Have you? If you have eyes to see and ears to hear — sign it, then share it with your family and friends.

Jean provided a critical update: the upcoming ACIP meeting (March 18–19) is still pending a court ruling. And notably, Dr. Robert Malone — inventor of the mRNA technology platform — is now ACIP Vice Chair. Jean notes that Dr. Malone shares many of D2D’s concerns about the modified mRNA platform. We Re-Spect Dr. Malone and appreciate his public scrutiny of the technology he helped create. We hope he’ll consider adding his name to the mRNA/modRNA Moratorium Petition too, because speaking up about the modRNA “vaccine” dangers is one thing, but being willing to formally call for a moratorium on the whole hideous enchilada would be what history remembers most.

To any D2D readers who subscribe to his Substack, please consider sharing the petition link - www.change.org/mRNAmoratorium - in his comments (only his paying subscribers can add comments). The inventor-investor’s signature would carry weight that no amount of citizen comments can replicate.

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN THE CHURCHES DEFIED AUTHORITY?

Commenting on: Eight Sheriffs, Twelve Kids, and Los Angeles Lunacy (SS #26)

Peggy asked a question that deserves more than a comment reply: “What would’ve happened had the churches defied authority and stayed open? As a Roman Catholic, the church folded with no fight.”

The short answer, as usual: follow the money. The government rewarded church compliance and punished resistance. Jurisdictions offered pandemic financial relief — to the tune of $6-10 billion — for payroll support and nonprofit aid, including religious organizations that met public health regulations. Churches that defied orders risked losing access to the same lifelines keeping them solvent.

But the financial pressure was only half the story. The Vatican itself backed vaccination. Pope Francis framed it as a “moral obligation.” National church structures aligned with state health policies, reducing any appetite for confrontation and dissent. Clergy inclined to resist found themselves isolated. Those who complied were seen as loyal, responsible, and promotable. The institutional incentives all pointed in one direction: conform to the consensus and be mass-formed.

And here we arrive at a question D2D raises with respect but without apology: when the institution that claims infallibility aligns itself with a product that cannot meet the original definition of “vaccine” — a product now linked to unprecedented, permanent, global adverse events - including, but not limited to permanently altering the genetic code of H. sapiens — what does that do to the doctrine? Not to the faith. To the doctrine. Faithful Catholics can hold both truths: devotion to the Church and skepticism of the men running it. History suggests they should.

THE 40% SPELL

Commenting on: COVID-era mRNA “Vaccine” Spell: Why 40% of Americans Can’t Wake Up

This post drew a cluster of comments that, taken together, paint a portrait of the spell in action.

Dave Hamilton pointed to media and institutional control. Thanks, Dave — but we’re just conspiracy theorists, right? Think again. We continue to believe our representatives in Congress run the show. Look at us now, bomb-bomb-bombing Iran. Some are saying we’re essentially in WW III. And largely for Israel’s sake? Ask AIPAC.

Kelly Reardon — yes, Kelly is everywhere this week, and we’re not complaining — raised concerns about spike protein shedding and the blood supply. Very real. Very unfortunate for mankind. D2D touched on the peer-reviewed evidence in The Week COVID-era Truths Fought Back and elsewhere.

Paving the Way captured the family dynamic perfectly: “Most everyone in my family is in the 40% who can’t wake up. A few may have rejected the boosters because they believe they are unnecessary, but none of those see any harm.” They don’t have eyes to see. Mass formation is as real today as it was in 1936, when approximately 45% of German physicians were members of the Nazi Party. Dissent and resistance were the exception then. They are the exception now. Primary and secondary sociopathy are real, then and right now in this COVID era. We are witnessing it firsthand.

Thaddeusss nailed the psychology: “They [the 40%] can’t admit it because THEY are the ones who destroyed relationships over this. They’d have to admit they acted like monsters.” The primary sociopaths — the 4% — probably get a rush from being called monsters. The others in the ‘they’ category would admit it and feel terrible. That’s the difference between primary and secondary sociopathy — and why D2D documents both.

THE MILGRAM EXPERIMENT LANDS

Commenting on: Grand COVID-Era Milgram Experiment, Part 1: The ‘Teacher-Shocker’ Is Your Doctor. The Voltage Is Real.

Kelly Reardon (comment #3 this week — we see you, Kelly) connected the Milgram post back to the ACIP deadline. Her comment on this post is what prompted us to create the ACIP Is Listening post in the first place. When a reader’s comment generates a new D2D post within 24 hours, that’s the COVID-era community of dissidents functioning as an intelligence network. Thank you, Kelly.

Stop Chemtrails Michigan loved the “tribal loyalty test” framing. We’ll take the compliment — and raise it with a link to Anthem from the COVID Underground, our Dostoevsky-adapted satirical song for the tribe of believers and booster receivers.

DOC, I’M TIRED ALL THE TIME

Commenting on: Walking Away — Literally

Andrew Devlin reported fatigue and less than an hour of REM sleep nightly since he started tracking it. Andrew — “I’m tired all the time” is the phrase PCPs hear more than any other, rivaled only by “it hurts when I do this” (to which the old joke goes: “then don’t do that”). There are easily 200+ distinct causes of fatigue falling into at least 15 categories. This is precisely where patients need a holistic physician who offers comprehensive workups and integrative modalities — not a 15-minute robo-visit where the algorithm checks your boxes, blocks your symptoms with a prescription, recommends another modRNA booster, and bills your insurance before you’ve walked out of the office wondering what just happened. If your doctor’s treatment plan fits on a sticky note, followed by another patent drug prescription, you need to find a different doctor. D2D’s fear-efficacy paradox post explains why.

Commenting on: Dose Makes the Poison and the Fool Makes the Diagnosis

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher identified the scientific basis for the post: the Principles of Hormesis. We’ll explore hormesis further in upcoming D2D installments, especially as it relates to the science and practice of Homeopathy.

HOMEOPATHY: CAN I DO THIS MYSELF?

Commenting on: Homeopathy for COVID-19

toolate asked: “Where does this leave those of us who don’t have access to a homeopathic practitioner? Can one self-medicate based on symptoms?” Homeopathy kits for acute conditions are available — under the care of a physician, of course (wink, wink — see our disclaimer). Finding an integrative medicine physician, many of whom practice homeopathy, is the ideal path. D2D editorial board member Dr. Mitchell Fleisher is one such physician. Our physician finder post can help you locate others.

Dr. Fleisher also commented on Forbidden Cures & Brave New World to note that carefully prescribed homeopathic medicine is one of the most effective therapies for acute COVID and chronic post-COVID conditions. Notice: he’s not saying cure-all. He’s saying to integrate it into a holistic approach to health and healing. That’s the Bio-logical™ way.

D2D READERS SPEAK (APPRECIATION CORNER)

Benj — commenting on Dose Makes the Poison: “You are very good at what you do!” We’ll take it.

Sandy K — commenting on Homeopathy for COVID-19: “Thank you for the links to the papers!” That’s why we try to embed every URL prn.

Peggy’s church question got its own section above — because it deserved one.

Kelly Reardon — commenting on SS #26: “Thank you for caring and sharing my story.” Kelly, you’ve now been featured in two D2D posts — Eight Sheriffs, Twelve Kids, and Los Angeles Lunacy, and ACIP Is Listening. Keep speaking up. We’re listening.

HAROLD WINGKNUTT DISPATCH

Harold Wingknutt (AKA MG) - our multi-boosted crossing guard - sent in an image of a vintage Benchtop Air Compressor with a note: “Check out ‘Moe’ — he’s an original Wingknutt!”

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

