Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
31m

Back with more! :)

With my husband's approval, here's the comment that I submitted in his name:

ACIP Secretariat, ACIP Meeting, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Docket No. CDC-2026-0199

I'm writing to implore ACIP to do the right thing, to please follow your consciences and to recommend the IMMEDIATE recall of all COVID mRNA "vaccine" products. I'm also writing to implore ACIP to have the courage and integrity to also recommend a moratorium on the entire modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform.

The intended mechanism of action (using modified mRNA to instruct one's own cells to produce/express non-self foreign proteins) IS the primary mechanism of harm. This initiates an immune system attack response against one's own cells (that have been hijacked and are now producing non-self proteins).

The predictable result of this cellular hijacking has been CATASTROPHIC. Humanity now has documented harms (that lead back to this primary mechanism of action), including myocarditis and other autoimmune conditions, neurological injuries, immune dysregulation & dysfunction (including suppressed cancer surveillance leading to a surge of aggressive cancers), and DEATHS.

ANY technology that relies on turning human cells into "factories" for the production of ANY non-self proteins will trigger this immune system attack response. The platform itself IS the primary problem.

People have been grievously injured by these mRNA injections. People have been killed due to these mRNA injections. For what??? The mRNA injections do NOT prevent infection or transmission. They do NOT prevent severe symptoms or hospitalization or deaths.

I implore ACIP, for the sake of humanity, to recommend the IMMEDIATE recall of ALL mRNA "vaccine" products and to also recommend a moratorium on the inherently dangerous modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform.

Reply
Share
2 replies by W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS and others
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1h

Mapping the entire field of autism causation studies in one article: https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/mapping-the-entire-field-of-autism

Conclusion: So that leaves us with six very good vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies that show that vaccines cause autism. Vaccination in general seems to increase autism risk about 4-fold (the range across these six studies is 3.002 to 8.63). Vaccinating premies (OR = 14.5), vaccination in the absence of breastfeeding (OR = 12.5), and vaccination + c-section delivery (OR = 18.7) causes autism risk to skyrocket. That’s what’s causing the autism epidemic, according to the best available scientific evidence.

The takeaway from all of this is that the entire field of autism research is a shambles. Parents of autistic children are spending what little money they have to fund proper scientific research while corporations, foundations, and the government use their considerable power to cover up the causes of the epidemic.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture