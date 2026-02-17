When the medical conscience demands immediate action, duty calls.

Today — February 18, 2026 — the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists still recommends that pregnant women receive a COVID-19 mRNA booster “at any point during pregnancy, when planning to become pregnant, in the postpartum period, or when lactating.” Read that again.



See ACOG’s own mRNA jab Practice Advisory, reaffirmed August 2025 — even after HHS removed its pregnancy recommendation.

Not surprisingly, ACOG president Steven J. Fleischman, MD, is “concerned…and extremely disappointed” — Disappointed in HHS, mind you. Not in the shots.

This is outrageous!

And a new peer-reviewed study just confirmed what the evidence has been screaming: women who received the COVID modRNA shots during pregnancy reported significantly higher rates of life-threatening hypertensive disorders (eg, “pre-eclampsia”) than those who did not.

But what do OB-GYNs who actually read the research know? See: Thorp et al

Foundational Fraud

And this is the obstetrical equivalent of Dr. Paul Offit’s discredited claim that infants can handle 10,000 vaccines at once — the same foundational fraud at the center of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) RICO lawsuit. RFK Jr.-founded Children’s Health Defense is the plaintiff — and they came armed.

Unlimited shots, unlimited trimesters, unlimited credulity.



The same legal weapon now targeting the AAP — RICO — belongs aimed squarely at ACOG. D2D believes ACOG should face identical legal scrutiny: fraud, collusion, and racketeering. Every physician organization that places profits over patients deserves its day in court. (See D2D’s coverage of the AAP RICO lawsuit here).

The Counter-Reformation (Allopathic Priesthood™ Strikes Back)

And ACOG isn’t alone. The AAP is suing HHS to restore the full childhood vaccine schedule—all 17 diseases’ worth, up to 72 doses by age 18 (Denmark manages with 11 injections, but what do the Danes know?)—after the CDC reduced it to 11 diseases.

Funny how that works: AAP’s outrage is perfectly inversely proportional to the number of jabs per child. Fewer shots, more lawsuits, against the new RFK-righteous HHS.

The Allopathic Priesthood™ doesn’t tolerate heresy — especially the kind that cuts into revenue. ACOG and AAP are following ‘Fauci-science’ - to the money.

While the rest of the world is fleeing these genetic shots — uptake is now below one percent — ACOG continues pushing them on the most vulnerable patients in medicine: pregnant mothers and their unborn children.

The Receipts (Brace Yourself)

A Freedom of Information Act investigation by OB-GYN Dr. James Thorp, MD, and his wife, attorney Maggie Thorp, JD, revealed that ACOG accepted over $11 million in CDC “cooperative agreement” grants — with strings attached.

The grants required ACOG to yield substantial control of funded projects to the CDC and maintain full compliance with CDC guidance on COVID-19.

The FOIA produced over 1,400 pages of documents. Roughly half were redacted— because nothing says “safe and effective” like 700 pages of blacked-out text.

That was 2023. Three years and mounting evidence later, ACOG hasn’t changed a word of its recommendation.



Mind-boggling!

Oh, to know what lies beneath those redactions. Surely the Epstein client list has company in the “things they don’t want you to see“ department.

Among the unredacted revelations: millions earmarked for projects like “Engaging Women’s Health Care Providers for Effective COVID-19 Vaccine Conversations“ — a program designed not to inform, but to sell. Another $300,000 went to a global PR firm to develop social media toolkits and “key messaging and talking points“ for dissemination to ACOG’s 60,000 members across two continents.



Three hundred thousand dollars. For talking points. About injecting pregnant women. With experimentally modified RNA genetic material. During a pandemic. What could go wrong?

This isn’t medicine. It’s a protection racket. It’s the medical Gacocracy™ — the Government-Academic-Corporate alliance that has captured American medicine.



CDC writes the checks. ACOG follows the orders. Pharma’s vaccine cartel counts the profits. Your pregnant daughter suffers a stillbirth. And your obstetrician can’t see the strings.

The Trust Crisis

The Way Forward

The answer isn’t more institutional compliance. It’s independent physicians practicing Bio-logical™ medicine, integrative therapeutics, and genuine informed consent — doctors and patients taking the lead together, outside the grip of the Big Pharma-funded biomedical security state.

And as Senator Ron Johnson is pleading for us to realize, there is Safety in Numbers.

The Reckoning

Is your OB-GYN a racketeer?

If they’re following ACOG’s recommendation — still active today — they’re participating in a scheme funded by $11 million in CDC grants, backed by PR-firm talking points, and protected by 700 pages of redactions. They may not know it. But ACOG does.

ACOG sold out pregnant women for $11 million. The receipts are public. The research is published. The harm is documented. And the recommendation is still active.

Health freedom fighters are going for the pediatricians’ trade organization first. The obstetricians are next, we hope.

Bring out the pitchforks.

Haven’t We The People had enough?

📢 Your Duty Calls: Contact your representative. Share this post with them. Ask one question:

Why is the OB-GYN medical trade organization still recommending mRNA shots for pregnant women when even HHS has backed away?

Find your representative at house.gov/representatives and senate.gov.

🎧 Listen: “Safety in Numbers.” (“Thousands rise together - courageous choice!”)

📋 Sign the Petition: Moratorium on mRNA/modRNA Gene Therapy Products

The Evidence

📄 FOIA Reveals Troubling Relationship between HHS/CDC & ACOG — Maggie Thorp JD & Jim Thorp MD (May 2023)

📄 COVID-19 Vaccines: The Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes and Menstrual Function — Thorp JA et al., JPANDS Spring 2023

📄 Are Covid-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the Medical Industrial Complex Claim? Part I — Thorp JA et al., SPHPL February 2025

📄 Studies Focus on Risks and Lack of Trust in COVID Shots During Pregnancy — Lumen News (February 16, 2026)