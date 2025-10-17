By W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

What Is Ad Hominem?

Ad Hominem (Latin: “to the person”) attacks you, the messenger, instead of addressing your message. Rather than examining evidence, the attacker targets your character, credentials (or lack thereof), or motives to discredit and undermine both you and your argument.



Share turbo-cancer risks with Aunt Karen at family dinner and observe her responses: “You’re not a doctor,” “Where’d you get that, Joe Rogan?” “This is why no one invites you to parties anymore,” or the classic “Can we please just have ONE normal meal?”—anything but actually considering your perspective and data.

🟧 Logical Fallacy

How It Fools Us:

During this Orwellian COVID-era, anyone presenting data that spotlights the dangers and inefficacies of the modRNA ‘vaccines’ - and other vaccines - is immediately labeled “anti-vaxxer,” “conspiracy theorist,” and “dangerous” - even “a danger to our democracy!” Remember that one?



Medical boards threaten your doctor’s license not by refuting evidence, but by destroying reputations. Media interviews often become character assassinations rather than scientific debates. The strategy is devastatingly simple and effective: why examine evidence when you can simply destroy the person providing information you disagree with?

📌 Examples:

🛡️ Your Dissident Counter Moves:

Recognize the pattern : Character attacks mean they can’t refute your evidence

Redirect to substance : Q: “Aunt Karen, can we please discuss the data, not my character?” A: “NO…racist!”

Demand debate : Follow Steve Kirsch - “Believe those willing to debate” (none will, especially Karens; consider that ’negative evidence’ that you’re right)

Recite this to your attackers:

“Oh, and Aunt Karen, please race down to CVS for your next booster - just kidding!”

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💡 There’s a Name for That: Ad Hominem

When they attack us instead of our arguments, they’ve already lost.



Recognize Ad Hominem. Resist it. Refuse to be fooled.

📖 Memorable Quote:

“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”

— Socrates

🔗 Part of D2D’s CEPOP Series: 51 Logical Fallacies & Cognitive Biases | COVID-era PsyOp Playbook

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