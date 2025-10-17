Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
Oct 18

The tide is turning. You always get incoming when you are over the target.

Reply
Share
1 reply by W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
Christopher Blau's avatar
Christopher Blau
Oct 17

Well done..ty

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture