“Trust the Experts”: Deadliest phrase of this COVID Era

By W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

WHAT IT IS

The Appeal to Authority fallacy accepts a claim as true simply because someone in a position of power or perceived expertise says so—regardless of evidence, logic, or observable reality.

🟧 Logical Fallacy

HOW IT FOOLS MILLIONS

When Dr. Anthony Fauci declares, “I am the science,” he’s weaponizing Appeal to Authority in its purest form. Question his recommendations? You’re questioning Science itself. Demand evidence? You’re an anti-science heretic.

Notice the relatively few numbers of physicians who disagree. They don’t count—only the anointed authorities matter. (Anointing apparently requires a medical degree from the right school, association with the right hospital corporation, pharmaceutical funding from the right companies, and a complete inability to say ‘I don’t know.’)

The COVID era perfected this fallacy into policy. “CDC says,” “WHO recommends,” “FDA approved”—these phrases replaced evidence, debate, and informed consent. Patients who died following protocols weren't tragic—they were martyrs to Authority. Those still dying from mRNA vaccines? Still being sacrificed at the altar of expertise.



Physicians who saved lives using repurposed drugs aren’t the heroes—they are heretics who dare challenge the priesthood.

Margaret Anna Alice captures the core defense: “It isn’t critical thinking that’s our core defense but rather distrust of authority.” Not cynicism—discernment. Not rebellion—wisdom. “BECOME UNHERDABLE.”

I agree, almost. Distrust identifies the threat. But dissent defies it. Recognition without action saves no one. The physicians and patients who see through the lies but stay silent? They remain herded by fear. Duty to Dissent means exercising the courage to act despite consequences—the 1st Amendment right to speak up against authority, even when labeled "anti-vaxxer," "quack," or "anti-semitic" for questioning power.



The COVID era proved Charles Mackay’s 1841 warning: “Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.” Substitute “doctors” for “men”—the observation becomes prophecy.



Call it Bandwagon Effect, Groupthink, In-Group Bias, or herd mentality—Mackay named it first: mass delusion/mass formation spreads collectively, but sanity returns one awakened individual at a time.

📌 ABOVE THE LAW: COVID BIOMEDICAL STATE AUTHORITIES

These individuals wielded institutional authority to suppress effective treatments, mandate experimental interventions, censor dissenting physicians—and continue escaping all accountability:

GOVERNMENT / REGULATORY

Dr. Anthony Fauci - Funded gain-of-function research with your tax dollars, suppressed early treatment, and declared himself “the science” —then retired with full pension and book deals Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC) - Mandated vaccines for our children despite no long-term safety data Dr. Francis Collins (NIH) - Orchestrated “quick and devastating published takedown” of Great Barrington Declaration authors (House Oversight Committee, January 2024; email October 8, 2020) Dr. Robert Califf (FDA) - Authorized EUA for the untested mRNA “vaccines” while suppressing ivermectin

PHARMACEUTICAL

Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO) - Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO) - Profited billions claiming the modRNA product ‘100% effective’ (it wasn’t), suppressed adverse events (there were many) Stéphane Bancel (Moderna CEO) - Sold stock at peak while knowing efficacy claims were false

MEDIA / TECH

Rachel Maddow (MSNBC) - Falsely claimed vaccines “stop transmission,” never retracted Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) - Censored physicians sharing clinical success with repurposed drugs

ACADEMIC / MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT

Dr. Peter Hotez - - Labeled physicians questioning vaccine safety as perpetrators of “anti-science aggression,” advocated for government censorship of vaccine criticism, profited from vaccine patents while serving on approval committees Dr. Paul Offit - Profited from vaccine patents while serving on FDA approval committees

These ten represent hundreds more—government officials, pharmaceutical executives, media propagandists, academic gatekeepers, and religious institutional leaders. All remain above prosecution, above accountability, above consequences. Appeals to their authority killed hundreds of thousands. Question that authority, save lives.

🛡️ YOUR DISSIDENT COUNTER-MOVE

• Exercise 1st Amendment courage - Speak up despite being labeled “anti-vaxxer,” “quack,” “anti-semitic,” or “racist” for questioning authorities; see Ad hominem

• Observe behavior, not titles - Do they welcome debate or demand censorship? Do they update with new evidence or double down?

• Check financial conflicts - Patent portfolios, speaking fees, research grants, pharmaceutical board seats

• Question credentials - Who funds them? Who promotes them? Whose interests do they serve?

• Demand evidence - “The CDC says” is not data. Show me the clinical trials. Show me the outcomes.

• SAY NO - The most powerful counter-move. As Étienne de La Boétie taught: “Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed.”

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💡 THERE’S A NAME FOR THAT!

Appeal to Authority. Recognize it when white coats replace evidence. Resist it when institutions demand blind obedience. Refuse to let titles substitute for truth.

The white coat isn’t wisdom. The title isn’t truth. The institution isn’t integrity.

Authority without accountability is tyranny with credentials. And tyranny with credentials is still tyranny—just with better PR and fancier letterhead.

Question everything. Especially—especially—when they tell you not to.

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