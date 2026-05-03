Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
1d

The word to describe it is not "crazy" "mistaken" "lunatic" or "ridiculous." The word to describe it is evil. Whenever something does not make sense, search for the underlying agenda. In most cases, it will be money, power, or both. The lack of compassion is evil. The willingness to make money from others' suffering is evil. The lies are evil. The refusal to break from the herd and tell the truth is evil.

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
6m

The bottom-line is that everyone involved in promoting and profiting from the Covid scamdemic, e.g., Fauci, Gates, the CEOs and board of directors of Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, the deceitful, lying mainstream media propagandists, all complicit doctors and pseudo-scientists, etc., need to be arrested, prosecuted and severely punished for the massive, worldwide, horrific, mRNA-induced pathologies, suffering and death that they have caused.

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