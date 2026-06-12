⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

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Five years ago, federal health officials knew. They flew patients to NIH headquarters. They treated them with therapies they would not disclose to anyone else. Then they denied the study ever existed.

Today, we document the institutional machinery that may have murdered a whistleblower, erased a landmark vaccine safety study, hid adverse events, and released 64 million genetically modified insects with no off-switch—more progress from your ‘public health servants.’

This is the cost of institutional capture. This is what happens when the guardrails dissolve.

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🕵️ INSTITUTIONAL CRIME & RETALIATION

Source: John Leake / FOCAL POINTS

French biostatistician Christine Cotton spent 25 years analyzing pharmaceutical clinical data. In December 2020, she began a forensic examination of Pfizer’s mRNA “vaccine” trial documents and discovered something catastrophic: the injections the public received was not the one from the clinical trial with the 95% efficacy claim. It had no efficacy data. No safety data. Nothing.

So Christine filed a complaint with health authorities. Within days, she developed severe, burning neuropathy pain radiating from her lower back down both legs—the classic symptom signature of thallium poisoning. For one year, she consulted neurologists, dermatologists, rheumatologists, and pain specialists. Nothing helped. On June 2, 2026, she announced she could no longer endure the pain. She ended her life.

John Leake flagged her symptoms as consistent with state-actor assassination methodology: thallium is historically linked to clandestine poisonings by intelligence agencies. It mimics potassium, distributes intracellularly, and classic chelators like EDTA fail because they don’t form stable complexes with thallium’s chemistry.

Prussian blue (ferric hexacyanoferrate) and luminal-trapping agents are the only treatments for thallium poisoning—but few doctors would even put thallium toxicity on the differential diagnosis list, test for it (in urine, blood and hair), or even know to look for prussian blue as a therapy.

Was Christine Cotton screened for thallium? Was her family told? Was an investigation conducted?

D2D Take: Whistleblowers against the Allopathic Priesthood™ don’t just lose careers. They lose their nervous systems—to toxins the priesthood doesn’t even recognize, won’t test for, and can’t treat. If you or a loved one experiences severe, burning neuropathic pain—think heavy metal toxicity as a possibility. Your doctor likely won’t. Prussian blue reverses thallium. But ignorance is easier than accountability.

Source: Steve Kirsch; SIDS = Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

In 2021, researcher Neil Miller published a peer-reviewed analysis in an Elsevier journal documenting the correlation between DPT vaccine timing and SIDS cases in VAERS data. The paper cited Torch (1982, showing 70% of SIDS cases occurred within 3 weeks of DPT), HERA studies (RR 2.2), German hexavalent vaccine signal (23-fold), and IOM acknowledgment that evidence was “inadequate to accept or reject” the association.

This month, Elsevier announced it would remove the paper—not retract it. Removed papers don’t leave a retraction notice. They vanish. The 26 citations linking to it become broken links. The evidence disappears into the memory hole.

When Steve Kirsch asked the editor to disclose the analysis justifying removal, the response was like a chorus of bureaucratic crickets: “consultation with relevant experts,” no names provided, no analysis shown, no questions answered.

This is institutional obfuscation masquerading as science. The moment you can erase inconvenient data without disclosing your reasoning, you have abandoned the scientific method entirely. Yes. This is still the COVID era.

D2D Take: They didn’t retract it. They memory-holed it. That’s not science—that’s institutional gangsterism. When bureaucrats say evidence is ‘inadequate,’ they mean: ‘We’re protecting vaccine cartel profits. You protect the patient.’

Source: Dr. Angus Dalgleish / IMA Health, Senate Testimony

Angus Dalgleish, Oncologist Emeritus at City University London, testified before Ron Johnson’s Senate subcommittee that melanoma patients stable for years are relapsing after boosters. Stage 4 colorectal cancers are presenting in younger, more aggressive forms. A peer-reviewed Japanese study confirms increased cancer mortality following the third mRNA dose of the mRNA “vaccine.”

The mechanism is documented: T-cell exhaustion, IgG class switch to subtype 4 (tolerization), random genomic integration, SV40 DNA promoter contamination in vials.

Dalgleish’s conclusion, delivered to the Senate: “This is a steam train coming down the tracks, and you must stop the [COVID-19 modRNA] ‘vaccines’ now.”

The response from federal health officials: silence. No investigation. No pause. No acknowledgment.

A steam train. Coming down the tracks. And the people steering it are pretending not to see.

D2D Take: They know the mechanism. They want you to keep getting ‘boosted’ anyway. Thank God D2D readers are smarter than that.

Source: React19 / Aaron Siri (Siri & Glimstad LLP)

May 28, 2026: React19 and ICAN submitted a formal letter to HHS Secretary, FDA Acting Commissioner, and NIH Director, signed by attorney Aaron Siri, documenting five years of COVID-era institutional abandonment.

The facts presented to the FDA:

50 first-hand COVID ‘vaccine’ injury accounts — a 16-year-old who died of sudden cardiac failure (FDA investigation conducted, findings never disclosed); a young father with ALS robbed of time with his son; a nurse left permanently disabled, referred to hospice because federal guidance didn’t exist to help her; a retired physician who communicated with FDA Commissioner Peter Marks directly and was ignored.

98.6% CICP compensation denial rate — of 40,000+ claims filed , only 514 have been compensated.

NIH study that “never existed” — In early 2021, NIH launched an injury study, flew patients to headquarters, treated them with therapies withheld from the broader medical community, then by September 2021 denied the study ever existed.

Clinical trial deaths never statistically analyzed — Pfizer trial deaths documented but never subjected to statistical analysis to determine causation.

Known treatments withheld from patients and doctors — Therapies existed that could have addressed injuries, but public health officials never disclosed them.

All of this occurred across two administrations. Private acknowledgement. Public silence. Unchanged policy under different leadership.

Siri’s closing: “ICAN, React19, our firm, and many others have not forgotten the vaccine injured, and they will not stop reminding each of you of your duties and responsibilities to the American public.”

The FDA has not responded.

D2D Take: Five years. Two administrations. Zero accountability. Where’s MAHA Nemesis hero, RFK, Jr.? This is ‘agency capture’ at its finest - institutional gangsterism masquerading as public health.

🧬 BIOTERRORISM & INSTITUTIONAL OVERREACH

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH / FOCAL POINTS

One person got infected with Andes virus (a rare South American hantavirus strain) before boarding a cruise ship. Twelve more people on that cruise contracted it in close contact. Three died, including the original carrier. Appropriate quarantine measures were implemented. The outbreak ended.

The response from Google and federal health agencies: release 64 million laboratory-grown, Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes into neighborhoods across Florida and California as a bioexperiment to “suppress mosquito populations and reduce West Nile virus transmission.”

Florida had six confirmed West Nile cases in all of 2025. Six.

California had more, but within historical fluctuation ranges. This is not a catastrophic emergency that justifies a grand mosquito infestation that Nicolas Hulscher calls “one of the largest open-air biological experiments in U.S. history.”

The risks: Mosquitoes are not isolated pests. They are part of local ecosystems. Birds, bats, frogs, and fish rely on them for food. Now that humans are aggressively suppressing an entire species at this scale, we’re tinkering with food chains that have existed for thousands of years. Unintended consequences follow quickly. Eliminate one mosquito species, other invasive species fill the ecological niche. You trade one problem for another—most likely one you understand even less.

Google already tested this in Fresno, California in 2018. Mosquito populations dropped temporarily. When releases stopped, the mosquitoes came roaring back. Translation: Google will need subscription mosquito releases—annual revenue stream secured.

The public comment period on the EPA proposal ends June 5th. There is still time to leave a comment at regulations.gov opposing this experiment.

D2D Take: Big Tech should stick to web browsers and AI instead of conducting open-air biological experiments with no off-switch. Take a quick visit to regulations.gov: Insert, “ Are you people crazy?” “Please implement sensible public health policies and stop ruining Earth’s delicate ecosystems.”

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

We’ve documented five institutional crimes this week: whistleblower assassination (suspected), journal censorship, vaccine injury abandonment, safety data suppression, and open-air bioexperimentation.

What questions do these stories raise for you?

How deep does institutional capture go when the same pattern repeats across agencies and administrations?

What would it take to create actual accountability for federal health officials?

Are we living through institutional collapse disguised as normal governance?

📬 SUBMIT TO THE CHRONICLE

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