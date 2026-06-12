Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
12h

The basic problem is that Christianity has been attacked by pagans who want to remake the world; they want to replace the One True God. Christians have not awakened to this demonic attack.

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
13h

It wasn’t just the booster shots that caused dormant cancer to return. In the first quarter of 2021, 3 friends and my brother had recurrences of long in remission cancer. One of my friends had been in remission for about 18 years!

These cancers were high grade and all 3 of my friends were dead within a month. The only one to survive was my brother but he was kicked off the lung transplant list until the cancer was in remission for 2 years. When the 2 years was up, he was given priority for the lung transplant but the long wait caused him to need 2 lungs instead of 1!

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