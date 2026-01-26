Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
Jan 30

Hey, great read as always. Your point about "algorithms are making medical decisions about your body right now" really hit home. As a CS teacher, I see how fast AI progesses. It's a bit unnerving to think about, but a crucial discussion. Thanks for sparking it!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture