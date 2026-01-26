Part 1 of 7: Robo-Therapy-Ready Series

My Wife Couldn’t Process It

Not wouldn’t—couldn’t. When I showed her Russell Brand’s breakdown of the Neo robot, her mind simply refused to compute what her eyes were seeing.

She’s not alone. While we debate transgender bathrooms and transhumanist chip implants, Non-Humanism™—the replacement of humans by non-biological entities—is already treating you at your doctor’s office. You just haven’t been introduced to your new physician yet.

Are you RTR - Robo-Therapy-Ready? Because ready or not, 80% of hospitals now use AI to “enhance patient care and workflow efficiency.” Translation: algorithms are making medical decisions about your body right now.

Medicine went robotic when it went algorithmic—about 115 years ago, when the 1910 Flexner Report established the Rockefellarian orthodoxy of drugs, vaccines, and surgery only. We’re finally getting the matching hardware.



The humanoid robots with empathetic faces and gentle voices? These are just the friendly interfaces that will arrive soon.

Genie Already Emerged

That Russell Brand video isn’t entertainment—it’s a psychological readiness test. When humanoid robots drew $2.5 billion in venture capital in 2024 alone, investors weren’t betting on science fiction. They were betting on your inability to recognize what’s already happening.

Consider the progression: If half the country can be brainwashed to believe that men can have babies—or at least bullied into lying or pretending they believe it—the sky’s the limit.

Transgender ideology denies biological sex. Transhumanism proposes enhancing humans with technology. Non-Humanism™ replaces humans entirely. Each absurdity normalizes the next. Each delusion prepares you for what follows.

Your doctor’s electronic health record? It’s not documentation—it’s programming. Those “clinical decision support tools” that 29% of healthcare leaders prioritize as having “the most positive impact on patients“? They’re algorithmic physicians practicing Standard of Scare™ medicine through your doctor’s screen.

Victor Davis Hanson identified the barrier: “Some truths are so staggering that people simply tune them out or defer to their chosen authorities.” This is the logical fallacy of Personal Incredulity—rejecting reality because it’s too disturbing to accept.

My wife staring at that screen wasn’t stubbornness. It was her brain’s protective mechanism refusing to process what should be impossible.

Strategic Normalization

Why the slow rollout? Humans require psychological preparation. The technology exists. The pilots run quietly. It’s strategic normalization—boil the frog slowly enough, and he never jumps.

The Flexner Report taught them this. In 1910, Abraham Flexner—not a physician—surveyed American medical schools and declared all non-allopathic approaches “unscientific.” By 1923, homeopathic medical schools went from 22 to 2. It took only 13 years. By 1950, zero remained.

John D. Rockefeller himself was a lifelong homeopathy user who explicitly instructed his foundation to support homeopathic institutions. His advisor, Frederick T. Gates, ignored those instructions and gave $180 million exclusively to allopathic schools between 1910-1930. Zero dollars to homeopathy. Not because homeopathy didn’t work—but because it competed with the petroleum-pharmaceutical empire Rockefeller’s coal tar derivatives would build.

The same playbook. The same funding mechanisms. The same outcome: elimination of competition disguised as “scientific standards.”

Today’s AI healthcare market stands at $32.3 billion, projected to reach $431 billion by 2032. That money comes with strings—the same strings that eliminated homeopathy and established the Allopathic Priesthood™ as sole arbiter of “legitimate” medicine.

The Robo-Doc You’re About to Meet

22% of healthcare organizations have already implemented domain-specific AI tools—a sevenfold increase from last year. Companion robots project to a $13.92 billion market by 2034. The humanoid form factor exists. The diagnostic algorithms exist. The conversational AI exists.

What’s missing? Your permission structure.

The Robo-Doc you already visit runs on your doctor’s screen, programmed by His Excellency, Emperor $cience™ Maximus from Mount Pharma’s server farms.

46% of U.S. healthcare organizations are implementing Generative AI. Pharmacy software flags “non-standard” medications. Try getting ivermectin prescribed during COVID—the algorithm blocked it before the conversation started.

And where does this end? The EHR on your doctor’s screen is just the beginning. The endpoint is MNPI—the Microneedle Patch Implant—delivering your “On-Patient Medical Record” directly under your skin. Your algorithmic physician won’t need to consult a database. It will scan you. If they convince people that biological sex is negotiable, they’ll convince them that biological autonomy is too.

Next Monday

Meet the physician you didn’t know you had. Part 2 reveals the Robo-Doc operating through every EHR system in America—and why you can’t tell the difference between Dr. Algorithm™ and Dr. Stiffens anymore.

Did the Russell Brand video about 'Neo' robot trigger your own "can't process it" moment? When did you first realize algorithmic medicine was already treating you?

