P.A.F. CALC ON VACCINES AND AUTISM

There is a statistical method called PAF—Population Attributable Fraction. It answers a simple question: what percentage of a disease in a population can be attributed to a specific exposure?

When epidemiologists calculate the PAF for smoking and lung cancer, they arrive at approximately 90%. That is, roughly 90% of lung cancer cases in the population are caused by smoking. Everyone accepts this. It’s settled science.

When researchers at the Institute of Chronic Illness applied the same methodology to vaccine exposure and autism using data from published studies, they calculated that approximately 80% of autism cases in the U.S. pediatric population can be attributed to the vaccine schedule. That is, if the vaccine schedule were not administered, we would expect to see an 80% reduction in autism prevalence in the United States.

The methodology is identical. The data sources are published. The math is reproducible.

The institutional response from Big Pharma and the vaccine cartel is to employ the same Disinformation Playbook used by the tobacco industry or avoid debate entirely: ignore the studies and continue insisting that vaccines have nothing to do with autism. The fact that this claim is now demonstrably false—and that the evidence has been available for years—says the institutional position is not scientific. It is institutional. And we continue to be lied to.

D2D TAKE: The PAF for smoking/lung cancer is 90%. The PAF for vaccines/autism is 80%. We now have the permission structure to accept one as settled science. The other continues to be censored. That’s not medicine. That’s COVID-era ideology. Someday we’ll know the PAF for the modRNA “vaccines” and myocarditis and other spikopathies, but given the cartel’s impunity, don’t expect it to acknowledge and debate it any time soon.

POUL THORSON AND CDC FRAUD

The institutional dishonesty runs deeper than mere silence. It runs through the people who have been responsible for the “vaccines don’t cause autism” narrative.

Poul Thorson is a Danish epidemiologist who worked with the CDC for years on vaccine safety studies. His name appears on multiple papers that have been cited—thousands of times—to support the claim that vaccines are safe & effective, and not associated with autism. In June 2022, he was extradited from Denmark to the United States to face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

The irony is so complete it’s almost elegant: the machinery’s best evidence is authored by a crook. The machinery doesn’t care.

The charges: Thorson fraudulently obtained more than $2 million in CDC grants by submitting falsified invoices to the Danish State Serum Institute. He was also accused of stealing money from the institute and using it for personal gain.

The $cientific papers bearing his name—the ones cited as proof that vaccines don’t cause autism—were published while he was committing fraud.

This is not a coincidence. This is not an outlier. This is the pattern: the people who produce the studies used to defend vaccine safety are frequently the same people who commit fraud, manipulate data, or have undisclosed conflicts of interest. Fauci and many other COVID-era scoundrels should come to mind.

Approximately 4% of humans are primary sociopaths—people with zero conscience, no remorse, without the internal brakes that stop the rest of us. They cannot fear judgment. They cannot feel shame. But they understand prison bars perfectly well. And they understand that fortunes disappear if consequences arrive.

The machinery doesn’t just attract these people. It selects for them. It protects them. It rewards and promotes to the top tiers. Because sociopaths are excellent at the work the machinery requires: producing the appearance of honest science while cooking the books. No moral conflict. No internal resistance. Just fake and corrupt results.

The machinery does not produce honest science. It produces the appearance of honest science while protecting the people willing to manufacture it. And until these people face consequences—real consequences, not quiet retirements, pension protections, legal immunities—the machinery continues to select for sociopaths and call it progress.

D2D TAKE: The CDC’s lead autism-vaccine researcher extradited for fraud. The papers bearing his name have been cited thousands of times to claim vaccines don’t cause autism. This isn’t science. This is institutional protection.

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ALUMINUM QUESTION

The 2017 Mawson et al. study examining the relationship between the aluminum adjuvant in vaccines and autism found a statistically significant correlation. Aluminum is a neurotoxin. The vaccine schedule exposes infants to cumulative doses of aluminum through multiple injections in the first six months of life. The study was published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The institutional response from the vaccine cartel was swift: the journal retracted the paper, citing unspecified “irregularities.” No specific scientific errors were identified. No flawed methodology was documented.

Incriminating papers are simply removed from the public record. Most people remain clueless.

A subsequent analysis by the CHD examined the conflict-of-interest patterns among the journal editors and advisory board members who voted to retract the study. The conflicts were extensive: financial ties to vaccine manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and institutions that depend on vaccine revenue.

Yet the aluminum question remains unanswered by the mainstream medical establishment and the Allopathic PriesthoodTM.

Thimerosal, the mercury-containing preservative, was removed from most childhood vaccines in 2001 in response to accumulating evidence of neurotoxicity. No admission by the American Academy of Pediatrics of thimerosal’s neurotoxicity, but still removed.



The point is, if mercury is toxic enough to remove, why is aluminum—another known neurotoxin—still being injected into infants?

The answer is not scientific. It is pharmaceutical. Aluminum adjuvants are the active ingredient that help make vaccines immunogenic. Remove them, and you remove the mechanism. The vaccine industry has been forced to remove the mercury but is keeping the aluminum, and still claiming this is honorable medical science.

D2D TAKE: Mercury was removed because it’s neurotoxic. Aluminum stays because it’s profitable.

MEMORY HOLE

When vaccine injuries were reported in mainstream media, the coverage was straightforward: children experienced seizures, fever, encephalitis, and developmental delays after vaccination. Doctors documented the temporal relationship. Parents reported the patterns. The medical literature acknowledged the associations.

Then something changed. As pharmaceutical companies became a primary source of advertising revenue for television and print media and were indemnified in 1986, when Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act the coverage of vaccine injuries stopped. Not because the injuries stopped occurring. Because the storytellers were bought. Rockefellers must be proud.

Mark Crispin Miller has documented the mainstream media’s systematic erasure of vaccine injury discourse. The pattern is obvious to anyone who lived through the 1980s and 1990s: vaccine injuries were reported. Then they weren’t. And now claiming they exist has became heresy.

This is not a debate about science. The science is documented. The media simply stopped reporting it. The institutional machinery replaces memory with narrative, and narrative with law.

D2D TAKE: In 1982, vaccine injuries made the evening news. In 2026, mentioning them makes you a heretical “anti-vaxxer.” That’s not medicine evolving. That’s the machinery erasing the truth.

VAX VS UN-VAX: ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM THE CDC WON’T ENTERTAIN

If vaccines have absolutely nothing to do with autism—if the PAF is zero—then the CDC should be able to point to a large, rigorous, unconflicted study that directly examines the vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations and shows no difference in autism rates.

The CDC has never conducted a large-scale vaccinated vs. unvaccinated autism prevalence study. This is the most basic epidemiological question one can ask about vaccine safety, and the institution responsible for vaccine safety has never answered it.

Instead, the CDC points to studies like Thorson’s—now shown to be fraudulent—and claims the question has been settled. It hasn’t. The machinery has simply declared it settled and made it illegal to keep asking.



Fortunately, in 2016, journalist Del Bigtree challenged the head of infectious disease, Dr. Marcus Zervos, at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, to perform a retrospective comparison of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.

Findings: Vaccinated children have higher rates of chronic conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders, autoimmune diseases, and allergic diseases (eg, asthma); 57% of vaccinated children had at least one chronic health issue by 10 years versus 17% of unvaccinated children.



Henry Ford Health says the Zervos study has not been published because of “serious data and methodology flaws.” So the work is not good enough for publication based on scientific grounds. Or is it based on political grounds, that is, Zervos chickened out? Given the fraud, corruption, and coverups coming to light during this COVID era, watch the movie and decide for yourself.

D2D TAKE: The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics won’t compare vaccinated vs. unvaccinated autism rates. It won’t fund the studies. It won’t acknowledge the published PAF data or Bigtree’s Inconvenient Study. It just keeps insisting the question is answered. That’s not science. That’s obstruction.

THE MACHINERY’S GREATEST TRICK

The PAF for vaccines and autism is 80%. The CDC’s lead researcher was extradited on fraud charges. The aluminum problem remains in the vials. The media-industrial complex still avoids reporting on vaccine injuries. And Big Pharma remains a controlling advertiser.

This isn’t incompetence. It’s the business model. The machinery didn’t just suppress the truth. It buys the storytellers. Own the narrative and the scientific truth becomes irrelevant.

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