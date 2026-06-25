Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Rick Troutman's avatar
Rick Troutman
18h

Great work! Thank you so much

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
12h

Last I heard, the Amish community doesn’t have kids suffering from Autism, ‘nuff said!

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