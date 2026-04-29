By Tamzin Rosenwasser, MD

Last Sunday’s reader comment roundup featured a triage argument worth its weight in seven Newfoundlands. The commenter was Dr. Tamzin A. Rosenwasser, MD. Today she earns the byline.

She is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Dermatology, has 40-plus years in practice, is the past president and current Treasurer of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), and is the author of a resolution we will address shortly. The resolution involves a big, loving dog.

It also involves, by extension, the long education of the patiotic woman who wrote it.

The Newfoundlands

At the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons in Tucson in 2002, our patriotic dermatologist submitted a resolution. It passed. The Newfoundland — lifesaving breed, freely dedicated to the care of its companions, “though not without just and reasonable compensation,” became the official canine mascot of AAPS.

AAPS is one of the few U.S. physician organizations with an official animal mascot — and the mascot page is public record, which is how we know all of this.

Over the decades, Dr. Rosenwasser has named her Newfoundlands almost entirely after figures from the American Revolution. The full roll call — seven puppies born on the Fourth of July, 2009, each named for a Revolutionary battle — is in the “Meet the Pack” sidebar below. Subtle was never the goal.

Dr. Rosenwasser tells us there was, for a while, an infectious-disease physician whose first-floor window faced the clinic’s courtyard where Virgie sometimes lounged. He objected to her presence. Presumably, he cited infection control; in spirit, he objected to a dog existing near a building where he worked.

Dr. Rosenwasser’s answer — delivered via Virgie — is on file. She imagines Virgie reporting the ID doctor to the Health Department: if a dog in a dining room, restaurant, or kitchen were dangerous to anybody’s health, her human mother would be dead now.

The Newfoundland, she notes, is an expert snacklifter, “and there are a lot of people around who need to decrease their body-mass index.” Also, children raised with dogs have fewer allergies.

The ID doctor does not appear to have filed a counter-brief.

Notice, by the way — a physicians’ society adopted this canine-based resolution with its wit fully operational. Independent physicians, especially the ones who still carry a conscience around, tend to have the sharpest sense of humor in medicine. Freedom of thought and freedom of laughter travel together. Captured institutions can’t really do either.

The dog is the story. But the woman who wrote the resolution is the reason.

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The Bureau Takes Her Mother

Dr. Rosenwasser’s distrust of government is not a posture. It was installed early, by the US Public Health Service, between sixth and tenth grade. In her own words:

“My mother was diagnosed with tuberculosis when I was in the 6th grade. She was hospitalized for nine months at DC General, released on INH and PAS [antibiotics], and under private physician care. She ignored letters from the US Public Health Service. In the 9th grade, they suddenly arrested her on a USPHS warrant. My father left the same day. Four minor children, home alone. We delivered three newspaper routes, dog-sat for neighbors over Thanksgiving and Christmas, and shoveled snow. We told no one.”

Her mother — institutionalized at Glenn Dale Hospital — smuggled a letter out and won habeas corpus.

Dr. Rosenwasser: “It’s a good thing the government did not know that four minor children were home alone, or we would have been put into foster care, and my dog would probably have been taken to the pound and killed. My mother was allowed to return home, but only on condition; she was required to go to the US Public Health Service clinic.”

A follow-up hearing went sideways when her mother called Glenn Dale “a snake pit and a hell hole” in open court; she was hauled in a “filthy paddy wagon” back to DC General. A third hearing, with pro bono counsel secured after her mother wrote directly to Congress, surfaced the detail that her mother’s chart showed no physical exam. Headline: “TB Patient Free — District ‘Broke Law.’”

Her mother, Dr. Rosenwasser writes, was “broken by these experiences.” She died when Tamzin was in the 10th grade.

“A 15-year-old female orphan, left with nothing, and on my own.”

Francis Marion at Ten

That child was already rehearsing. “We played the War of the American Revolution every day. I was Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox. I have always been a rebel.”

D2D readers will recognize that the nickname, “Swamp Fox Prescribes Freedom,” is hers.

She wandered DC, “reading the words of our Founders chiseled in stone,” and studied what happens when institutions fail the people they claim to serve. She is ethnically Irish; she knows the long arc of resistance.

And she kept C.S. Lewis close:

“Courage is not simply one of the virtues, but the point of every virtue at the testing point.”

“I have told myself: do what is right.”

AIDS, HCQ, and the Pattern

Swamp Fox tested her resolve long before COVID.

“When I was a medical student, intern, and resident, I took care of AIDS patients. There was no treatment at first. I was putting chest tubes in them, and so on. I could have been infected by them, or by Hepatitis B, for that matter. But I still took care of them.”

Nobody could tell a wife her husband was HIV-positive. Patients died. Residents kept risking themselves to keep the chart honest and the tube in the chest.

She did it then for the same reason she would still prescribe hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and answers truthfully when patients ask about the mRNA “vaccines.” In an earlier D2D Comment of the Week, she reminded readers that Ignaz Semmelweis was gaslit into a mental hospital for telling physicians to wash their hands, beaten there, and died of sepsis.

“Physicians have a right to free speech. We are not serfs, slaves, pawns, or puppets of the new NKVD.”

Historical pattern recognition is her default operating mode. Her core diagnosis, in her words:

“Government is force, not charity. Never should it be left to irresponsible action. Medical care is not a proper function of government.”

Hospital Board — and a Neighbor Named Dr. John Littell

After years in solo practice, group practice, and finally a corporatized "Health System," she refused to join in spirit, patients and colleagues asked her to run for the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board. She ran. She lost. She is explicit about why the incumbents fought hard: “They were desperate to keep us out — we would have made clear what happened in the hospital during the COVID scare.”

D2D readers know what happens when independent physicians show up to hospital meetings asking questions — Dr. John Littell’s removal from the Saratota hospital board meeting is one recent chapter in that book. Dr. Rosenwasser’s campaign was a different front in the same war.

Snuff the Approach of Tyranny

Dr. Rosenwasser carries Edmund Burke in her pocket. Burke, on the early Americans: “They augur misgovernment at a distance, and snuff the approach of tyranny in every tainted breeze.”

Dr. Rosenwasser: “I hope the American people become more like the ones Edmund Burke saw. I know I have only a small effect.”

She has a larger effect than she admits. She has talked many patients out of the COVId mRNA “vaccines.” She has written for D2D. She ran for the hospital board and kept running after she lost. And she is the opposite of alone in this — every named physician under the D2D banner, and many who won’t yet sign their names, stand at the edge of the same courtyard.

There’s safety in numbers, as the song goes. If only more purported COVID-era rebels would unite and fight.

For the American physician still deciding which side of the line to live on, she offers the line itself:

“It’s past time for physicians to throw off the yoke of government. DEMAND that the laws against the Corporate Practice of Medicine be enFORCED. My patients are not livestock on a government ranch, and I am not a ranch hand.”

Named. Unashamed. Flanked by Newfoundlands.

📦 SIDEBAR 1: Meet the Pack

Dr. Rosenwasser’s Newfoundlands, named mostly for the American Revolution — and always with full credentials, because a working dog earns its letters the same way a physician does.

🐾 Abanakis Kouchibouguac, CD WD (Ah-buh-NAH-keez Koo-shee-boo-GWACK)

The dog is explicitly cited in AAPS Resolution 2002-1. Named after Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick — a Mi’kmaq place-name meaning “river of long tides.” Attended three consecutive AAPS national meetings without once billing for travel.

🐾 Virgie — VN Ch Emmabay Virgil’s for Virginia, UD, WRD2, DD1 TODD

Courtyard diplomat. Pro bono endocrinologist to the obese. Retired from active duty; waiting in Heaven, per the family.

🐾 The Freedom Septuplets (born July 4, 2009)

Seven puppies, seven Revolutionary battles:

• Freedom’s Victory at Trenton 1776 (CDX, WD, DD7) • Freedom’s Victory at Princeton 1776 (GCh, OTCH, UDX, OM2) • Freedom’s Victory at Saratoga and Yorktown • Ch Freedom’s Valley Forge Hero at Emmabay • Freedom’s Most Agreeable Consort • Freedom’s Battle at Brandywine Creek • Freedom’s Victory October 19, 1781

Yes. Seven. Born on the Fourth. You can’t make it up.

🐾 Captain J — current Official Mascot of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons

Because, in Dr. Rosenwasser’s words, “the Newfoundland is a life-saving breed, but they don’t work for nothing.”

Neither should doctors.

📦 SIDEBAR 2: Decoding a Newfoundland’s Résumé

Those post-nominal letters are not random. For the benefit of the non-canine reader:

Ch — AKC Champion (conformation) VN — Versatile Newfoundland (Newfoundland Club of America’s composite honor: conformation, obedience, draft, and water rescue) CD / CDX — Companion Dog / Companion Dog Excellent (obedience) UD / UDX — Utility Dog / Utility Dog Excellent (advanced obedience) OM2 — Obedience Master 2 WD — Water Dog (NCA working title) WRD / WRD2 — Water Rescue Dog (levels 1 and 2) DD / DD7 — Draft Dog / Draft Dog with seven legs of titling TODD — Testing Open Database, DNA (on file)

Put more simply: the average Newfoundland listed has more earned credentials than the average hospital administrator.

❤️ If this speaks the truth, hit the heart — every tap helps another physician or patient find their way here.

🔁 Fellow writers: restack welcome. Let’s build this network together.

🗣️ Comments welcome. We read every one.

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