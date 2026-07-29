Seven scientists requested an investigation in February 2022 into why Moderna’s 2016-patented gene sequence appeared in the COVID-19 virus. Does Fauci admit to knowing this? Why didn’t anybody ever run the check? Will Senator Paul ask Fauci these questions?

Fauci Testifies This Morning

The committee’s notice lists 8:30 a.m. ET.

Children’s Health Defense TV — Live Coverage: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/fauci-hearing-live-coverage/

C-SPAN Networks: https://www.c-span.org/networks/

Yesterday I published a brief on what we can listen for: The COVID-era Reckoning Has a Start Time: Tomorrow at 8:30 AM. Two hours later, I discovered that John Leake published a better question than any of mine — and you should have it before the gavel.

🔗 Senator Paul Should Ask Fauci Why Moderna’s 2016 Patented Gene Sequence Turned Up in SARS-CoV-2— Courageous Discourse with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake

The Finding

February 21, 2022. Frontiers in Virology published a peer-reviewed paper by seven scientists. Lead author: Dr. Bala Ambati. Among the co-authors: Giorgio Palù, former president of the Italian Medicines Agency, and Kenneth Lundstrom, with thirty years in virology.

They report that a 19-nucleotide stretch of the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) genome is a 100% match to a sequence Moderna patented in 2016 — US Patent 9,587,003.

That stretch is not a random piece of the genome. It contains the furin cleavage site: the feature that lets this virus dock onto your lung tissue. It is the characteristic that made the virus dangerous to us humans.

The nucleotide stretch is not similar. It is identical. The authors put the probability that the match arose by chance at 1 in 3.21 trillion.

What 1 in 3.2 Trillion Is — And What It Isn’t

Take every person alive on Earth today - that’s 8.3 billion. Now do that four hundred times over: Four hundred Earths’ worth of people. Imagine exactly one of them still has the COVID-19 modRNA “vaccine” syringe dangling from his deltoid.

Blindfold yourself and then try to find him. First try, no do-overs. It’s a needle in a haystack — except this time the needle is real, and the haystack is four hundred planets. And that’s 1 in 3.21 trillion odds.

Dr. Ambati himself has said the match could be a random chance. So could finding one special needle in a haystack. So he wanted to prompt further study.

So: a number that size proves nothing on its own. I get it. But given the implications, it is more than enough to justify one afternoon in one laboratory.

Nobody has spent the afternoon.

The Building Analogy

An architect creates and files a blueprint for an exquisitely complex house. Four years later, a contractor puts up a structure that matches the filed blueprint exactly — down to the last detail. The contractor says he’s never seen the blueprint. Maybe he hasn’t, but odds are he has.

And when seven licensed architects file a formal request for review, but the county puts it in a drawer, and four and a half years later nobody has opened the drawer — at some point the question stops being just about the moral integrity of the contractor.

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What Overwhelming Evidence is Actually Worth

In 1995, in the OJ Simpson case, Cellmark laboratory director Robin Cotton testified that the blood found on the walkway at Bundy Drive matched O.J. Simpson’s profile, and could have come from only one person out of 170 million.

The prosecution put on 108 exhibits of DNA evidence. Sixty-one drops of blood. Three separate laboratories, different tests, cross-validated, no discrepancies found. They offered the defense the samples to test independently. The defense declined to test them.

Ultimately, OJ Simpson was acquitted, but in both cases — Simpson’s and Moderna’s — they measure the same thing: the chance of a match arising at random. And the odds of the Moderna-COVID-19 genetic sequence being in the COVID-19 virus are roughly nineteen thousand times higher than the odds of that blood being OJ’s blood.

The Simpson evidence was on trial. Nine months of it. Three labs. Weeks of cross-examination. The system looked, exhaustively and in public, and returned a verdict that most of us found to be ridiculously indefensible.

And yet this Moderna vaccine-COVID-19 virus link has never been examined by anyone. No hearing. No inquiry. No laboratory asked to replicate it or bury it.

O.J. Simpson at least got a trial. This Moderna-COVID-19 horror got a shrug.

Why Nobody Looked

Leake personally carried this matter to Senator Paul and former CDC Director Robert Redfield. Both had heard of it. Neither was curious. He sent the paper to Paul’s staff and never received a reply. Why?

Bandwidth? A Senate office drowns in claims, and the filter that screens out noise cannot tell the signal from the noise.

Domain distance? Paul is an ophthalmologist, Redfield a virologist. This is bioinformatics and probability theory — adjacent to both, native to neither.

Possibly discipline? Paul is building a gain-of-function case he can prove with documents and testimony. A careful prosecutor doesn’t let a contested item contaminate a provable one. That may be competence rather than indifference.

Saturation? Six years in, the marginal revelation lands on exhausted ground.

And the structural reason nobody says out loud: the scientists competent to settle this question are funded by the agency that would be examined. The referee is on the payroll of one of the teams. That requires no conspiracy — only ordinary self-interest working exactly as designed. (“Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also”).

Or the most mundane possibility of all: he emailed a staffer. The staffer is twenty-six years old and drowning. It may never have reached the Senator’s desk.

I don’t know which it is. Here is why it may not matter: every one of those explanations produces the identical outcome, and every one of them is cured by the identical action.

Somebody runs the check and publishes the result.

Four and a half years is long enough to establish that nobody intends to.

The Question

Fauci would (or will?) say he cannot answer how the Moderna sequence ended up in the COVID-19 virus. “It’s not my patent and not my company” - AKA, “not my monkey, not my circus!” Ask him that, and he'll probably say “I have no idea” in four seconds and move on. Or “I plead the Fifth” - ad nauseum.

But NIAID had been collaborating with Moderna on coronavirus vaccine development since 2015. NIAID was Fauci’s agency. So the question isn’t just how the Moderna sequence got into the virus.

It’s whether anyone at NIAID ever looked into it after that paper was published in February 2022 — and if not, why not.

“We looked” invites the follow-up. “We didn’t” is the story.

Senator Paul has the gavel this morning, and the witness - the tiny tyrannical “America’s Doctor” - is under oath.

The Senator could ask. Let’s hope he does. Because it seems like this is the most important smoking gun of this COVID-era.

Thank you, John Leake, for the reporting and the documentation. Read his piece in full at Courageous Discourse.

❤️ If you think somebody should have run this check by now, tap the heart.

🔄 Restack this before the gavel knocks in a few hours.

🎧 Listening on the way in? The audio player is at the top.

🗣️ Watching this morning? Comments are open. Tell us what you hear.

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First, do no harm. Second, speak up!