Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
20h

Our congress is infected with Zionists and Marxists (Epstein and Soros Classes), as is most of the governments throughout the west. Money in politics and unchecked control of justice and intelligence must be stopped.

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