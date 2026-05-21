Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Georgina Carmichael's avatar
Georgina Carmichael
13h

This was great. And insightful. Thank you🙏

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Rick Troutman's avatar
Rick Troutman
12h

Thank you so much Dr Camp for all your hard work and dedication to keeping us informed and healthy ! Blessings, Rick

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