Grace, Nepotism, and the Empire’s New Marriage

Part 2 of 6 — The Massie Six

Previously: Part 1 — Best Government Money Can Buy — The verdict, the arithmetic, the pathocracy made visible.

In 1958, the Sicilian aristocrat Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa published a novel called The Leopard. It tells the story of an old prince — Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina — struggling to preserve a graceful and beautiful world that is being dismantled around him by the rising commercial and political class.

Prince Corbera is property-rich and cash-poor. To save his family from sliding into obscurity, he arranges the marriage of his beloved nephew Tancredi to Angelica Sedara — the beautiful daughter of Don Calogero Sedara, a ruthless land speculator and political maneuverer who has accumulated cash, influence, and ambition.

Tancredi is happy to oblige. Angelica is beautiful. The Don’s fortune is large.

The marriage is not happy. Prince Corbera dies. His daughters live out the family’s slow extinction. At the novel’s close — and this is the passage John Leake quoted yesterday in his Focal Points essay — one of the prince’s daughters tosses out the stuffed corpse of her father’s faithful Great Dane, Bendicò:

“As the carcass was dragged off, the glass eyes stared at her with the humble reproach of things that are thrown away, that are being annulled. A few minutes later, what remained of Bendicò was flung into a corner of the courtyard…. During the flight down from the window, the dog’s form recomposed itself for an instant; in the air, one could have seen dancing a quadruped with long whiskers, and its right foreleg seemed to be raised in imprecation. Then all found peace in a heap of livid dust.”

Leake reached for this passage because Thomas Massie — graceful, decent, witty, off-grid, faithful to his late wife and his living one — is Bendicò. The Zionist donor class has thrown him out the window. His political body is now in a figurative heap of livid dust, his right foreleg still raised as a curse against the people who threw him out.

D2D thanks Leake for the elegy. And then we ask the next question.

Who Threw Him Out?

Lampedusa’s answer was specific. The new commercial class threw the old graceful class out, and the bridge between the two worlds was the dynastic marriage between Tancredi (the noble nephew) and Angelica (the ruthless speculator-Don’s daughter). The marriage did not merge the two classes. It absorbed the noble line into the financial one, and the financial line acquired the moral cover of nobility.

What Lampedusa described in 1860s Sicily may now be happening in COVID-era Washington — at scale, in public, with marriage records in the New York Times society pages.

The Leopard (1860s Sicily)

The Trump Era (2010s–2020s America)

Tancredi, beloved nephew of Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina; ancient lineage, property-rich, cash-poor

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, American “aristocracy,” brand-rich, dynastically ambitious

Angelica Sedara, daughter of Don Calogero Sedara, the ruthless land speculator and political maneuverer

Jared Kushner, son of Charles Kushner, a real estate magnate, who was federally convicted (later pardoned by President Trump), engaged in aggressive political maneuvering, and is now US Ambassador to France

The marriage seals a union with the ascendant financial-political family to preserve noble relevance through the Risorgimento

The marriage seals a union with the ascendant financial-political family to consolidate generational power through the post-2016 populist disruption

Outcome: noble family sinks into irrelevance; grace is lost; Bendicò is thrown in the dust

Outcome — so far: Board of Peace; IMEC architecture; Gaza redevelopment portfolio; Massie thrown in the dust

In both centuries, the bride brought beauty. In both centuries, her father brought the money.

The parallel is not strained. It is plausibly Lampedusa’s thesis — that when grace meets commercial cunning in dynastic union, the resulting hybrid can drive the world toward something colder and more transactional than what came before.

Board of Peace

Following the war in Gaza, Jared Kushner chairs an entity formally titled the Board of Peace. The phrase is an ambiguity fallacy of textbook quality. Future political-science textbooks will use it as the example. The current ones already do.

“Peace” in this context does not mean the absence of war. It means the post-war economic order — the Gaza redevelopment portfolio, the Abraham Accords expansion, the current Iran war, and most importantly, the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), the multi-trillion-dollar trade route announced at the G20 in 2023 that is meant to bypass China’s Belt and Road Initiative and route global commerce through Israel, the Gulf states, and southern Europe.

IMEC — the prize. Iran - particularly the Strait of Hormuz - is the remaining pivotal geographic obstacle to its completion. Massie voted against the war that clears IMEC’s path. That vote, more than any other, may have cost him $33 million in erasure.

War is the prerequisite. The corridor is the prize. The Board is the asset-allocation committee.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is the publicly stated U.S. and Israeli policy framework, repeated by Prime Minister Netanyahu at the UN, by President Trump in cabinet meetings, by Prime Minister Modi in Tel Aviv, by every major think tank from the Atlantic Council to ISPI. The plan is on the record. The funding is on the record. Only the moral cost — the human, ecological, theological, and existential cost — has not been entered into the ledger.



Which raises a sovereign American question.



Greater Israel aspirations and IMEC expansion should be judged by one test alone: whether they serve American sovereignty, not Zionist-centered imperial ambition. If they strengthen American security and prosperity, they may be worth pursuing. If they entangle us further in the architecture of foreign influence in the Middle East, they are not. This is not isolationism. This is the American founding principle — the same non-entanglement standard George Washington warned about in his Farewell Address and Ron Paul defended for forty years before being called a “kook” for doing so.

Massie was the foreleg, raised in imprecation, before the dust.

(For the full IMEC architecture, stay tuned for D2D’s upcoming Crisis on Cue: COVID Era Money, Missiles to Iran, and the Crimes They Are Designed to Bury. We will return to this in Part 5.)

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The Pyramid Speciates

Your friends and family will tell you that nepotism in American politics is a partisan complaint — a Hunter Biden problem, or a Jared Kushner problem, or a Chelsea Clinton problem, depending on which side of the aisle you sit on.



Both sides have their preferred crown princes and crown princesses. Both sides are scandalized by the other side’s crown princes and crown princesses. Both sides keep voting for the same crowns.

They are wrong, and they are wrong in a structurally important way.

Nepotism is not a Republican problem or a Democratic problem. Nepotism is how kingdoms speciate and empires evolve. It is how the Habsburgs maintained Europe for four centuries. It is how the Rothschilds organize international banking. It is how the Saudi succession works. It is how the Kim dynasty runs North Korea. It is how the Bushes, the Clintons, the Trumps, and the Kennedys have consolidated American political power across generations.

The pyramid of power has always been transmitted through marriages, blood relations, and arranged unions. This is the political history of the species. The question is not whether this happens. The question is whether Americans — who tell themselves they live in a democratic republic — can stomach acknowledging that their republic has been quietly reorganizing itself along dynastic lines for several decades.

The republic of small farmers and independent merchants that Jefferson imagined is gone. What replaced it is a federation of dynasties — financial, political, theological, military — bound together by marriages, foundations, board seats, and the shared interest of all dynasties everywhere: the preservation of the dynasty itself.

Thomas Massie, who built his own house with his own hands and married a woman who knew his late wife, does not fit the dynastic model or accept its treasures. That is why the dynasties have removed him. He is a living refutation of the system they have built — and a living model of an older America the dynasties cannot afford to let anyone remember.

Livid Dust

Return now to Lampedusa’s closing phrase: “Then all found peace in a heap of livid dust.“

In 1958, Lampedusa was writing about the death of a Sicilian noble line and the decomposition of an old Mediterranean civilization.

In 2026, the same phrase has acquired a second meaning. Livid dust is also what remains of cities potentially incinerated by thermonuclear weapons. The Iran war that Israel strikes provoked, and Trump escalated in April — “a whole civilization will die tonight” — and the IMEC corridor that the war would clear: these together produce the literal possibility of livid dust at a scale Lampedusa could not have imagined.

(WTF? Yes. WTF. The digital vernacular is sometimes the best commentary left.)

When the Board of Peace finishes its work, what kind of peace will it have built? A peace of grace, of Creation — wholeness, soundness, the absence of harm?

Or the peace Tacitus warned about two thousand years ago: “They make a desert and call it peace.” Similar logic governed the COVID era’s “peace” — masks, lockdowns, mandates, and the elimination of physicians who refused to adhere to the protocols. They created a tyrannical clinic and called it medicine.

Bendicò’s right foreleg, raised in imprecation as he falls toward the dustman’s heap, is an honest commentary on the question.

What Massie Was

Massie was a grace in American politics. Not the courtly grace of Castiglione’s Book of the Courtier — though Leake is right that Massie had something of that quality. It was a genuine republican grace — the grace of a man who built his own house, who could explain his own votes, who could meet a foreign lobby’s induction ritual with a smile and the word No, who could be called “garbage” by the POTUS and reply with humor that he was at least second-rate.

That kind of grace is incompatible with dynastic politics. It is incompatible with the Board of Peace. It is incompatible with $33 million primary purchases. It had to be removed, and on Tuesday night it was.

The dust settles. The dynasties continue. The corridor advances toward completion.

And somewhere in the heap, a right foreleg is still raised.

Continue to Part 3 — It Is Written → (publishes tomorrow)

Or return to Part 1 — Best Government Money Can Buy.

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