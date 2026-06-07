Mr. King and a 113-year-old date return. A homeopath prescribes. And one widow’s ten days in this COVID era.

Sunday Subversion #36, published two Sundays ago under the title Captured America. We assumed the case would need to be supplemented as the documentary record accumulated.

Mr. King returned twice. A homeopath prescribed. A patriotic reader sent us a year — 1913 — that does more diagnostic work than any contemporary paragraph could. And a widow wrote to D2D this week from inside her grief — ten days, she told us, was the entire span between her husband’s turbo cancer diagnosis and his death.

I. The Loop, Confirmed — Mr. King Returns

Mr. King returned twice. The first time on The Fake Is In, with Rex Lee Reid’s variant “spare me the stupid,” and Sheri Weinstein’s quiet “God help us see the way out.” The second is Crisis on Cue, with a five-paragraph essay on Iran, Brzezinski, and what Mr. King calls Trump’s “regional reordering. We responded to both comments in the thread; the responses are public; we will not re-litigate the substance here.

What’s most interesting is the meta-pattern. Capture, once documented, becomes more brazenly visible. The loop predicted in #36 has now run twice in plain view in nine days. As we wrote in reply: “None of us sees the whole truth from where we stand. We are all working inside the same captured information environment.”

On Labels That End Conversations

Mr. King’s 5/27 comment referenced “JOOOS” — a flattening this publication has never used and will not. D2D’s position is precise and standing: we critique political Zionism — its ideology, donor architecture, and foreign-policy capture mechanism. Practitioners include both Zionist Jews (a minority within American Jewish life — see Einstein’s 1948 letter to the New York Times, signed by Hannah Arendt and 26 others) and Christian Zionism (Hagee, Scofield, the dispensationalist eschatology driving foreign policy).



Capture is the practice. Zionism is the ideology. Jews as a people are neither — and never the target.

“JOOOS” works the way “cracker” works. The way “redneck,” “deplorable,” “Karen,” “RINO,” or “antisemite-as-conversation-ender” works. They are ad hominem labels designed to terminate evaluation before evaluation begins, well before discourse and dissent can even start. The captured information environment runs on them. D2D does not.

Critique the ideology, name the donor architecture, document the capture — never the people. This is how a publication stays honest in a captured-information environment: by refusing labels, even when they can be cheap and easy.

Mr. King’s Iran Claim — A Brief Audit

Empirically correct: Iran was enriching uranium to 60% before the June 2025 strikes. The IAEA confirmed Iran as “the only non-nuclear-weapon state to produce such material” — 440.9 kg of 60% material at strike time. Mr. King is right on the enrichment fact. It does not say Iran had a nuclear bomb. It does not say the strikes were justified. It only concedes the enrichment fact that Iran was, in fact, producing high-enriched uranium before the strikes.

Contested: The framing that Brzezinski “created” the Islamic Republic overstates U.S. agency. The defensible reading: Carter-era policy failed to support the Shah at the critical moment and contributed to the vacuum. Brzezinski’s Between Two Ages is a real primary source.

Disagree: The strike “neutralized” nothing. IAEA Director Grossi has said Tehran could resume enrichment within months. The strike damaged the program; it did not neutralize it. The strike’s timing — so close to the renewed Epstein cycle — is precisely what Crisis on Cue is for. We link to the master document and move on.

II. Dr. Fleisher Prescribes

Mitchell Fleisher, MD DHT wrote on Crisis on Cue: “America needs several high-potency homeopathic doses of Dissenticum governatum...”

Dr. Fleisher is a homeopath of the old school, and his suggestion is honored on its own terms. We propose:

• Repertory entry: DISSENTICUM GOVERNATUM (Dissent — government-induced). • Source: expressed conscience, suppressed for institutional convenience. • Provings observed in: Massie (Kentucky), Paul (Texas), Kennedy Jr. (Hyannis Port), and various Senate Health Committee witnesses (May 2026). • Modalities: aggravated by mass-media exposure, prolonged silence, AIPAC induction papers; ameliorated by Constitutional reading, sound money, and open mailbags. • Dose: 200C for daily public discourse; 1M for primary elections; 10M for declarations of war and eliminating entire societies. • Administered by: readers willing to comment, restack, and tell one friend.

Sycotic miasm clears reliably when the dose is matched to the dilution of courage required. Side effects include conscience, sleep, and a curious aversion to applause. Dr. Fleisher: The prescription is accepted with gratitude.

III. Yorktown’s 1913

The loyal, dedicated D2D reader who writes under the handle YorktownOct19 sent us the most diagnostic sentence of the week:

“None of it happened yesterday. It has been going on since at least 1913, but it has evolved and accelerated. Size, power, and secrecy have enabled all of it.” — YorktownOct19

That date is not arbitrary. 1913 brought three load-bearing events:

— February 3: The 16th Amendment is ratified — the federal tax on your income without apportionment. The IRS follows.

— April 8: The 17th Amendment is ratified — U.S. senators elected directly, the Founders’ firewall against federal concentration removed.

— December 23: President Wilson signs the Federal Reserve Act — the US central bank, with unilateral authority to issue fiat currency. And we are now $39.2+ trillion in debt, and counting.

Three events. One year. One direction. The federal government acquired the unlimited pipeline to your paycheck, the unconstrained power to elect itself, and the authority to inflate the fiat currency at will by simply creating it from thin air.

Massie’s defeat is not an anomaly. It is the 113-year continuation of an architecture that began in 1913 and has been refining its capture techniques ever since. Yorktown sees it. We agree.

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IV. AMV’s Ten Days

A reader who signs herself AMV wrote to Turbo Cancer in the COVID Era: the 2026 Senate Hearing. She told us this:

“Pfizer jabs murdered my husband. He died 10 days after a multiple-turbo cancer diagnosis. Yes, 10 days. That’s why it’s called turbo.” — AMV

We have to stop here.

To AMV: we are sorry. We are not sorry the way an editorial team is sorry when the news is bad. We are sorry, the way a doctor is sorry when he sits down with a family, and there is nothing left to do. Your husband. Ten days. We grieve with you, and we are unable to imagine the shape of the days you are now in.

We do not litigate your numbers, and we will not. The Senate hearing covered earlier in this publication’s pages did the documentation work. Your section is for honor.

For now, here is a song that was written for this moment: “Safety in Numbers”. It is a small thing. It is what we can offer.

Capture has a body count. AMV’s husband is one of the receipts the captured architecture would rather you not see.

We see him. We see her. We will not look away.

V. Heart in the Mailbag™

Charles Wright wrote, simply: “A good write-up here. Thank you!”

Mr. Wright, the writer, hits the desk on the morning your note arrives and finds the publication had a witness. That is not a small thing. It is the entire economy of dissent in one sentence. Thank you for noticing.

VI. Six Readers, One Week

Six readers this week. Mr. King and Rex Lee Reid, in the loop. Sheri Weinstein, quiet but present. Dr. Fleisher, prescribing. YorktownOct19, looking back 113 years. AMV, looking at ten. Charles Wright, looking at the publication and saying thank you.

Capture has rulers. Capture has authorities. Capture has a 113-year head start. Capture has a body count.

The uncaptured now have receipts of their own. Six this week. More next Sunday.

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