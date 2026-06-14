J.G. names the architecture. Andrew names the cost. Yorktown names the war for the soul. Dr. Fleisher prescribes — twice. Four readers. One diagnosis.

Sunday Subversion #36 named the diagnosis. #37 added a week’s receipts. This week’s mail came in with the same diagnosis, a single sentence repeated in four vocabularies.

J.G. wrote it as architecture. Andrew wrote it as four bodies. Yorktown wrote it as a war for the soul. Dr. Fleisher wrote it as a prescription twice, once clinical and once righteous. Four readers, one diagnosis, in five voices.

The system isn’t broken. It’s functioning exactly as intended. This is the report.

The Architecture, Not the Anomaly

On Architecture of Abandonment, J.G. wrote:

“The level of systemic protection for those at the top, spanning across multiple political administrations, is staggering. This case proves that the system isn’t broken; it’s functioning exactly as intended to shield institutional power from true accountability.” — J.G., June 12, 2026

That is the post’s spine for the week. It is also the title.

How does an architecture remain consistent across multiple administrations by opposite parties? Martha Stout’s documented 4% — the proportion of the population that meets criteria for primary sociopathy (AKA antisocial personality disorder, ICD-10-CM code F60.2) — answers without naming individuals. Architecture that selects for power-over-conscience selects, statistically, for those without conscience.

The selection runs through campaign-finance channels, lobbying pipelines, revolving-door appointments, academic grant applications, and the ladders to be climbed in corporate and religious institutions. None of it is a secret. It is on the public record.

The verification tools readers can apply themselves: Who’s being paid off by lobbyists. For example, TrackAIPAC.com, which publicly documents dollar receipts (perhaps for a reflection on the degree of $econdary sociopathy, at least). Run the names. The pattern is on the public record. This is a component of the architecture that produces J.G.’s “systemic protection across multiple administrations.” Not a coincidence. Mechanism.

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Andrew Devlin’s Brother and Three Friends

On Architecture of Abandonment, Andrew Devlin — a returning correspondent — wrote:

“It wasn’t just the booster shots that caused dormant cancer to return. In the first quarter of 2021, 3 friends and my brother had recurrences of long-in-remission cancer. One of my friends had been in remission for about 18 years! These cancers were high-grade, and all 3 of my friends were dead within a month. The only one to survive was my brother, but he was kicked off the lung transplant list until the cancer was in remission for 2 years. When the 2 years were up, he was given priority for the lung transplant, but the long wait caused him to need 2 lungs instead of 1.” — Andrew Devlin

Mr. Devlin, thank you for telling us.

Three friends. Dead within a month. Eighteen years of remission, undone. Your brother was removed from the transplant list and restored two years later — and by then it was two lungs instead of one.

A brief technical note, because mechanism matters: native spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 is documented to be immunosuppressive on its own. The modRNA-template spike — modified with pseudouridine (Ψ) to evade immune detection during translation of a new spike ‘Frankenprotein’ — produces additional immune inhibitions via NK cell inhibition, T cell suppression, IgG immunoglobulin switching, and molecular mimicry (resulting in broad immune disregulation).

Mr. Devlin’s Q1 2021 cluster is not anomalous. It is the architecture, expressed in cell biology.

His section is for the witness. Three of his friends are not statistics. They are the receipts.

YorktownOct19’s Pagans

Also on Architecture of Abandonment, YorktownOct19 wrote:

“The basic problem is that Christianity has been attacked by pagans who want to remake the world; they want to replace the One True God. Christians have not awakened to this demonic attack.” — YorktownOct19

Yorktown writes from inside the Christian tradition, and the framework is hers. We receive it as such.

D2D’s reading is adjacent: the COVID-era failure was cross-tribal. The pulpit was silent across denominations. The pulpit was silent across faiths. The pulpit was silent across the secular humanist establishment, too. Whatever attacked the moral architecture of America, it was not picky about which institution to mute. The capture was institutional, not just religious.

The thief on the cross got into paradise instantaneously without seminary training. Luke 23:43 records the entire process: a sentence, a recognition, a granted promise. That is what conscience over conformity is — the moment when a person sees, and answers, and is changed in the seeing.

Institutional Christianity, like institutional anything, can become its own captured architecture. Conscience is the uncaptured.

Dr. Fleisher Prescribes — Twice

On Is the Era of Gaslighting Over?, Mitchell Fleisher, MD DHT — homeopath, returning correspondent — prescribed on the Lyme and sinusitis question: high-potency colloidal silver, hypochlorous acid (HOCL), accurately prescribed homeopathic medicine, nutraceutical and peptide therapy, all under the guidance of a physician trained in these modalities. His practice: alternativedrmcare.com.

Integrative physicians are the architects of medicine for the post-captured era. They pull from the entire pharmacopeia and prescribe what works for the patient in front of them. That is how we hope more will practice after the gaslighting ends.

Dr. Fleisher also wrote, in Four Lies and One Confession, in a register a little hotter than the homeopathic one:

“So, pray tell, when will Fauci and his evil teammates, Bill Gates, the CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, as well as all the other slimy ilk who outrageously lied about, promoted, and profited from the toxic, Covid mRNA genetic manipulation drug shots (NOT vaccines) that injured and killed multimillions around the world be arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned or, better yet, executed?” — Mitchell Fleisher, MD DHT, June 12, 2026

The question is the question. D2D’s standing position: criminal accountability through lawful process — Nuremberg standards, due process, civilian courts, and the documentary record assembled by physicians who refuse to be quiet. We do not call for executions, at least yet. We call for the courtroom.

Bottom line: The architecture this publication documents is not above the law (ATL), however far above it the architecture believes itself to be.

Four Readers, One Diagnosis

Four readers this week. J.G., Andrew Devlin, YorktownOct19, and Dr. Fleisher (twice). Receipts in five denominations: architecture, the body count, the spiritual diagnosis, the prescription, and the question.

The system isn’t broken. It’s functioning as intended. There will be more next Sunday.

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