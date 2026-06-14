Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
4h

Happy to help again! Now, excuse me while I go find a medicine for treating Swelled Head Syndrome. 😀😀😀

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