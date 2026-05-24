The most expensive U.S. House primary in American history was a financial transaction, and proof of the COVID-era capture of America by a foreign country and ideology.

Last week, the GOP primary in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District ended with a roughly 1,300-vote margin and a sentence the country needs to read carefully. Thomas Massie, conceding fourteen years in the House, said it took a while to call his opponent “because it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.” That is not a punchline. That is a diagnosis - and an obvious turning point for America.

Here is the price tag on the diagnosis. Over $32 million spent — the most expensive U.S. House primary in American history. Follow the money to perceive the capture!

Roughly $8 million in attack ads. Pro-Israel and pro-Trump donor networks flooded a district most Kentuckians could not point to on a map last year. The sitting Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, in violation of the Hatch Act, traveled to Kentucky to campaign against the incumbent congressman. The president endorsed a former Navy SEAL (Gallreain) who promises to tie his campaign “100% behind” the president’s agenda. Massie’s sin: he voted for releasing the Epstein files, against the omnibus, and then finally, against crisis (on cue?): war with Iran.

That is the week. That is the Logos. And this is what capture looks like when it stops being theoretical.

So this week’s edition is reflective. It is elegiac. It is, in places, the closest thing to a eulogy this column has yet written for a sitting congressman who is not yet dead, and expressing sorrow for that which is now irrecoverably in the past. Beneath that, it is a manual on how a captured electorate defends the cage on instinct, and on how to read a comment section the morning after capture closes a deal in plain sight.

I. Capture, in Three Comments

Commenting on: Thomas Massie: America’s Turning Point in Kentucky

Three readers gave three different comments.

“So incredibly blessed that he is in my district and I get the honor of voting for him,” wrote Mrs. Jenkins. And Janet Hardison — vice president of human resources for 19 community newspapers across 37 years in the D.C. area, no political naif — wrote that she voted for Massie, sat at the same table with him at her daughter’s vaccine-injury summit in La Grange, and does not regret it. Her daughter is Dr. Molly Rutherford, whose Bluegrass Family Wellness practice is a feature on D2D. (Janet, if you’re reading: we feature your daughter’s work — here and here. Welcome!)

And then there is Geoffrey King, whose multi-comment cascade is so dense with cognitive bias and logical fallacy that we have devoted an entire educational sidebar to it below. Mr. King wrote — in all caps — that Massie is “FOR open borders,” “AGAINST building the wall,” and that he “VOTED FOR Biden’s 4-year suspension of the debt ceiling.”

We checked.

Massie voted for the Laken Riley Act on multiple occasions in 2025 and has consistently supported border enforcement. He opposed the 2023 Secure the Border Act on a single libertarian objection — the E-Verify provision, which he argued: “assumes every American is an illegal immigrant unless their identity can be matched to a government database.” Not open borders. A constitutional objection to national worker surveillance. On the debt ceiling: yes, Massie advanced and voted yes on the 2023 Fiscal Responsibility Act, suspending the limit through January 2025, not four years, and calling it “the first real bill that cuts spending” in his decade in Congress. CBO scored $1.5 trillion in deficit reduction over ten years. One can disagree with the vote. One cannot honestly describe it as Mr. King did.

We are not here to litigate Massie. We are here to note that the loudest voice in the comment thread was also the most factually wrong — and to ask, with Janet Hardison’s 37 years of newsroom experience as our witness, how this happens to a country? Answer: the same way $32 million of pro-Zionist money crosses a state line to silence and cancel a congressman who would not vote for a foreign war that broke out as suddenly and expectedly as Epstein’s prison murder suicide.



The mechanism is the same. The capture funds the message, the message captures the comment thread, and the comment thread defends the capture. That is the loop. Mr. King is not its architect. He is its first volunteer.

📋 SIDEBAR: The Captured Comment Section — Geoffrey King in Seven Beats

A short clinic in cognitive bias and logical fallacy, drawn from this week’s actual comments. The diagnoses are not personal. Mr. King is not the architect of the loop. He is its first volunteer.

1. “TRUST TRUMP on Thomas Massie. Trump ENDED the careers of…” ↳ Appeal to Authority + Hasty Generalization (the Trump-Always-Wins fallacy). Past wins do not validate every future judgment. Absolutism (”always,” “never”) collapses under one contrary case. Massie’s ouster is itself a counter-case — if you measure it by liberty, not loyalty.

2. “He’s FOR open borders, AGAINST building the wall.” ↳ Straw Man (verifiably false). The voting record contradicts both claims. Massie voted for the Laken Riley Act on multiple occasions in 2025 and consistently supported border enforcement. His objection to the 2023 Secure the Border Act was E-Verify — a libertarian objection to national worker surveillance, not opposition to the wall. Asserting the opposite confidently is how propaganda travels at the speed of Caps Locks.

3. “An almost TREASONOUS ACT of betrayal…” ↳ Loaded Language + Hyperbole. Treason has a constitutional definition (Article III). A budget vote is not it. Inflating disagreement to treason is a cardiac monitor stuck on alarm — nobody hears the actual signal anymore (ICU docs understand).

4. “DECEITFUL UNIPARTY STOOGE!” / “RINO tool.” / “You are delusional.” ↳ Ad Hominem (repeated) — The Diagnostic Burst™. Labeling terminates evaluation. Every emotional burst like “stupid,” fired at a dissenter, is a small confession that the speaker’s argument cannot survive contact with the dissenter’s evidence.

5. “You FOOLS are buying his propaganda campaign… WAKE UP!” ↳ Tu Quoque (in waiting). History’s mass formations — from the crowd that called for Barabbas to the millions of populists who cheered Mao, Stalin, and Hitler — have always told the lone dissenter to “wake up.” The herd of ad hominem-armed attackers is usually the one asleep.

6. “Massie was FIRST IN LINE for DeSantis over Trump.” ↳ Cherry-Picked + Factually Approximate. Chip Roy endorsed DeSantis first; Massie was second. The substance is not the order — it is that “first in line” was reached when “second” was a fully serviceable fact. Hyperbole as a tell.

7. “Hope AIPAC paid you a lot for the lies.” — (”reality speaks”) ↳ Genetic Fallacy + Self-Defeating Premise. AIPAC-aligned money just spent millions to successfully remove Massie. Accusing the publication reporting that of being paid by AIPAC requires believing AIPAC paid us to expose AIPAC. We will await the wire transfer.

As Andrew Devlin put it in a different post this week: “Yes, cognitive dissonance is a powerful force.” That is the soft name for the naysaying that is happening above. The harder name is that we are tribal H. sapiens — and tribes defend the perimeter on instinct, even when the perimeter is the cage.

II. The Captured Half and the Half That Can Still Count

RFK Jr. calls it the apocalyptic divide. Underneath that divide sits a more specific diagnosis: half of the electorate is captured — it measures policy by whether the president endorses it — and half is not. The Hardisons and Geoffrey King both believe themselves awake. One of them has receipts.

“The smallest minority on earth is the individual. Those who deny individual rights cannot claim to be defenders of minorities.” — Ayn Rand

It is the oldest pattern in the record. From Barabbas chosen over the rabbi to the millions who cheered Mao, the herd has always preferred the demagogue who flatters its anger to the dissenter who tells it the cage is real.

Ashoka put it with admirable economy on Tuesday: “Trump’s capacity for personal cruelty and hypocrisy is just truly shameless.” We hold out hope, with Martha Stout’s 4 percent in mind, that the man is not among that 4 percent of humans who are primary sociopaths. We are willing to be thoroughly persuaded by the money of foreign countries.

To the question Kentucky’s 4th was asking by Tuesday evening — what do we do now? First, see if their treasure, their heart, is in Zionism (check www.trackAIPAC.com). And then we offer Ron Paul’s four tenets as the field test for capture: non-interventionist foreign policy, an end to the foreign-aid/international policing empire, individual liberty under constitutional government, and sound money. Apply these to any sitting representative.

The four-tenet test is honest. The Trump-Always-Wins test is not a test. It is the capture rebranded as loyalty.

III. Heart in the Mailbag: A Standing Section

Four readers this week wrote in pure gratitude. We are giving them their own home from this issue forward — a new standing section called Heart in the Mailbag. Because the quiet thank-you is, frankly, what keeps a writer at the desk on the week the algorithm is cold.

• Rick Troutman — “Thank you so much Dr Camp, for all your hard work and dedication to keeping us informed and healthy! Blessings, Rick” (and Rick — dissent is a challenging task no matter which tribe you belong to. Thank you for noticing.) • Dr. Paul Alexander — “excellent work here, you and Leake. Thank you, I am a student of Massie.” (Thanks, Dr. Alexander; we are all students of Massie this week!) • Kathy Lopez — “Thank you for this!!” • Georgina Carmichael — “This was great. And insightful. Thank you.”

IV. “Where Is the Hope?”

That was wrw333’s question, after reading our coverage of the financial titans and digital monsters: “As the soulless financial titans and digital monsters take over, precious well-honed valuable human qualities are being snuffed out and we are governed by monsters.”

The hope is not in the technocratic global elite, nor in any single congressman. The hope is in the un-captured: Janet Hardison at her daughter’s vaccine-injury summit. Jason Brain — a thirteenth-generation American of Ashkenazi heritage — writes that political Zionism is at odds with the Christianity he was raised in. Mitchell Fleisher, MD, quoting Ephesians 6:11-12: “our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities.” Capture has rulers. Capture has authorities. Naming them, along with tribal Authority Bias, is half the work.

Jefferson said it cleaner than we will: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.” One need not hope for blood to recognize that the soil this season is thirsty. Massie’s loss is not a funeral. It is a recruiting poster.

To everyone who commented this week — the warm, the wrong, the wounded, and the wise — thank you. Especially the ones who pushed back. The day this column stops getting Geoffrey Kings is the day we have failed to reach anyone outside the choir.

And to Thomas Massie: thank you. Fourteen years. “Mr. No” in a city that needed more of him. You did not lose to Kentucky’s 4th. You lost to a transaction. The bumper sticker now reads MASSIE FOR PRESIDENT. We will not pretend to be neutral on that question.

How about The Thomas Massie Party?

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