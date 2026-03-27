





⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Issue #5: Outrage Fatigue & the Accountability Avalanche

This week delivered one of the most consequential legal victories of the medical freedom war, while simultaneously demonstrating that the institutional resistance — a rogue Biden-appointed judge, a pharmaceutical-captured pediatric guild under RICO charges, and an unrepentant censorship front group — isn’t going down without a fight.

The week’s evidence arrivals were equally harrowing: a state funeral directors president confirms what embalmers have been seeing for years, and a Senate investigation confirms what everyone suspected about buried stroke data.



Hold the line.

💪 VICTORIES & WINS

Source: Peter McCullough, MD / Focal Points (Courageous Discourse)

In a formal Consent Decree resolving Missouri v. Biden, the CDC, CISA, and the U.S. Surgeon General are now legally prohibited from pressuring social media companies to suppress American speech — for the next decade. A decade ago, if you’d suggested that federal health agencies were secretly running a coercion operation against American citizens’ speech, you’d have been labeled a paranoid conspiracy theorist.



The agreement explicitly states that labeling speech as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” or “malinformation“ does not strip it of First Amendment protection — a direct blow to the censorship regime that silenced dissident physicians, patients and throughout the COVID era. Discovery in this case confirmed a coordinated, government-backed operation to pressure Big Tech into silencing alternative viewpoints.

D2D Take: “Misinformation“ was never about truth — it was about permission. Who gets to speak, who gets erased, and who decides. The Consent Decree just took that decision out of their hands for ten years.

📌 D2D Cross-Reference: This ruling is directly relevant to the PERM-MD series and the draconian “Federation of State Medical Boards” (M = Misinformation, D = Disinformation) and Dr. Nass’s ongoing case. Document this victory carefully — it is a structural precedent. See also: Aaron Kheriaty’s analysis at Finally a Win in Missouri v. Biden.

❓ Deep State Accountability Note: How and why did supposedly public-serving federal employees reach the point of these wholesale First Amendment violations? The partial answer: Libido Dominandi — the lust for power — and is the sociopathic core of institutional capture. The fact that there is no Nemesis — no prosecutions, no accountability, only a ten-year consent decree — should infuriate every American.

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🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

Source: The MAHA Report

Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy (BM) issued a sweeping preliminary injunction on March 16 blocking all of Secretary RFK Jr.’s vaccine reforms — effectively restoring the Biden-era childhood vaccine schedule, reinstating COVID modRNA “vaccine” recommendations for children and pregnant women, and preventing the reformed ACIP from even meeting.



The downstream effect has since gone further: ACIP chair Dr. Kirk Milhoan confirmed to the Independent Medical Alliance that the committee has effectively been disbanded, with HHS weighing reconstitution of an entirely new panel rather than the slower path of appeal



The ruling conveniently blocked an upcoming ACIP session that was set to acknowledge “Post-Acute-COVID-19-Vaccination Syndrome” (PACVS) — a novel condition afflicting mRNA “vaccine”-injured Americans that the AAP and legacy medicine refuse to legitimize. HHS has signaled it will appeal and legal experts expect the Supreme Court to ultimately weigh in.

D2D Take: Imagine having a product that injures people at scale, then funding the lawyers who convince a federal judge to make the product mandatory again — that’s the American Academy of Pediatrics business model in 2026.

Source: Children’s Health Defense / The Defender

CHD has announced it will appeal both Judge Brian Murphy’s (BM) denial of its motion to intervene in the AAP v. Kennedy lawsuit and his March 16 preliminary injunction. CHD’s intervention was denied in a single sentence — despite a 40-page memorandum, three declarations, seven appendices, and testimony from mothers whose children died under the very vaccine schedule BM just restored. Crucially, Judge BM’s ruling restores universal COVID-19 modRNA “vaccine” recommendations for children — even though no COVID-19 “vaccine” is currently approved for healthy children of any age.

🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: Peter McCullough, MD / Focal Points

A new Senate investigation led by Sen. Ron Johnson has uncovered that Biden administration health officials identified a statistically significant ischemic stroke risk tied to the Pfizer COVID-19 booster as early as November 2022 — then buried the data while continuing to push uptake in the elderly.

The finding confirms what dissenters have suspected since 2020: safety signals are suppressed, not absent. CHD separately reports that the CDC jeopardized the health of millions of Americans by failing to warn of this stroke risk from the Pfizer modRNA “vaccine.” (CHD Source)

D2D Take: They knew in November 2022. They kept pushing boosters. The elderly kept stroking out. The Consent Decree may protect future speech — it doesn’t undo past deaths.

Source: Peter McCullough, MD / Nicolas Hulscher, MPH — Focal Points

For the first time, a former U.S. state funeral directors association president — Chris Calvey Jr. of Pennsylvania — has publicly confirmed that 30–40% of bodies now contain massive white fibrous clots since the COVID “vaccine” rollout began. USAF Major (Ret.)

Thomas Haviland has directly emailed HHS, NIH, CDC, and FDA, urging investigation of the phenomenon, describing clots “the size of the arteries” that embalmers have never encountered before. The ‘calamari clots’ are no longer in the anecdotal fringes — they constitute a credentialed, professional-class alarm that federal agencies continue to ignore.

Dr. D’s note: If you’ve seen My Octopus Teacher and you’ve now heard the words ‘calamari clots’ — congratulations, the entire cephalopod family is off your plate. Permanently.

D2D Take: Embalmers have been telling us since 2021. First it was “conspiracy theory.” Now it’s former state association presidents. The memory hole is running out of room.

💉 VACCINE TRUTH EMERGES

Source: The Epoch Times / Zachary Stieber

Dr. Robert Malone — the physician who helped develop the mRNA platform now at the center of the greatest vaccine safety controversy in modern history — announced on March 25 that he is resigning his position as vice chair of Secretary Kennedy’s reconstituted ACIP.

The timing is exquisite: Judge Brian Murphy’s (BM’s) March 16 injunction had already suspended the entire committee’s operation, rendering the role structurally moot before Malone even handed in his badge.

Whether he’s done with the advisory role, done with the institutional circus, or done with the mRNA platform he helped create is a question we’d love answered — preferably in ink, on our global mRNA-modRNA moratorium petition.

D2D Take: The man who helped invent the mRNA platform says “I’m done” and walks out the same week Judge BM freezes the committee he was sitting on. We’d like to think the next logical step is signing the moratorium petition — but we’re not holding our breath.

Source: Peter McCullough, MD / Focal Points

On The Steve Gruber Show (Real America’s Voice, March 18), Dr. McCullough stated unequivocally that “no one should take the mRNA injection at this time,” citing over 4,300 peer-reviewed papers documenting harms including myocarditis, blood clots, neurological injury, disability, and death. He called for mRNA products to be fully retired worldwide and emphasized that natural immunity and early outpatient treatment — not mass vaccination — saved lives during the pandemic.

D2D Take: 4,300 peer-reviewed papers. The Science™ has indeed spoken — just not in the direction the Allopathic Priesthood™ intended.

📌 Action Item: Link to and promote the mRNA moratorium petition with this post. And if you have a direct line to Dr. McCullough, please ask him and his entire team to sign. Also, for those “4,300 peer-reviewed papers,” see the COVID-Era Databases: Where to Look When The $cience™ Has a Price Tag

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. / Children’s Health Defense

Six years after the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) published its “Disinformation Dozen” targeting list of “leading anti-vaxxers,” CHD has interviewed six of the twelve — and the vindication is comprehensive.

Meanwhile, CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed has been linked to figures with documented Epstein connections and is now facing deportation from the U.S. and is the subject of a congressional investigation. Internal documents leaked in 2024 showed CCDH planned “black ops” against Kennedy; Sayer Ji described the CCDH report not as journalism but as “a targeting document.“

D2D Take: The people Imran Ahmed CCDH tried to silence are still standing. The man who ran the targeting operation is facing deportation. History is taking notes — and so is the Favor Bank.

Source: Hedley Rees / Substack

Hedley Rees examines how patent law structures have systematically created fragility in pharmaceutical supply chains — concentrating production, blocking competition, and embedding vulnerability into the very infrastructure meant to protect public health.

This is institutional capture through intellectual property law: the same mechanism that produces Patent Orphans™ and keeps cheaper, unpatentable therapeutics like Ivermectin off the market.

D2D Take: When your supply chain’s fragility is a feature, not a bug — because fragility means no competition — that’s not law protecting innovation. That’s the law protecting a monopoly.

🏥 TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS

Source: A Midwestern Doctor / Substack

A Midwestern Doctor’s exploration of DMSO and early health innovators highlights the propaganda mechanisms that drove the bandwagon-and-groupthink dynamic responsible for mainstream medicine’s reflexive rejection of promising therapeutics.

The piece examines how Allopathic Priests™ have historically refused to see or treat patients using “unapproved” substances like DMSO — not because of evidence, but because of medical tribal enforcement of institutional orthodoxy.

D2D Take: If your doctor won’t treat you because you use DMSO, you’ve met an Allopathic Priest™ in person — welcome to the club.

📌 D2D Cross-Reference: See How I Used AI, IVM, and DMSO to Heal a Skin Lesion in 8 Weeks.

Source: Sasha Latypova / Substack

Sasha Latypova examines the emerging research on nattokinase — a natural enzyme derived from fermented soy — as a potential therapeutic for Post-Acute-COVID-19-Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS), the same condition Judge BMs ruling just blocked (former) ACIP from officially acknowledging.

The confluence is not coincidental: the same week a federal court suppresses institutional recognition of PACVS, independent researchers are actively documenting its treatment protocols.

D2D Take: The court blocks the diagnosis. The researchers document the therapies. Medical freedom moves at a speed institutional suppression can’t keep up with.

🔬 SCIENCE

Source: Paul Marik, MD / Substack

Dr. Paul Marik challenges a claim circulating in some integrative medicine circles — that common parasites are responsible for the majority of cancers — reviewing the evidence and correcting the record. This is notable precisely because D2D operates on evidence standards: we report accurately even when the correction comes from an allied voice, and even when the narrative being corrected has populist appeal in our reader base.

D2D Take: Intellectual honesty is a competitive advantage. We do evidence. Dr. Marik is doing what good physicians do. “Let doctors be doctors,” says Dr. Marik.

Source: John Leake / Focal Points

John Leake examines the legal and financial dynamics that allow vaccine companies to protect deeply problematic products through judicial mechanisms — including the AAP’s use of the courts to block Secretary Kennedy’s reforms.

Consider: what other industry could produce a product with this documented harm profile, accumulate the financial resources to fund major medical association litigation, and then use those associations to convince a federal judge to make the product mandatory again?

D2D Take: If your legitimate health product works, you compete. If your product doesn’t work, and is dangerous, you buy the guild that buys the judge. The AAP just showed us the business model in real time.

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

1. The Missouri v. Biden consent decree is a structural win — but no one has been prosecuted for the speech suppression that happened. Is a ten-year prohibition really enough? What would justice actually look like?

2. Judge BM’s ruling restores COVID “vaccine” recommendations for healthy children — even though no COVID-19 vaccine is currently approved for that demographic. Are you aware that your pediatrician is now legally required to follow a schedule that even the FDA hasn’t authorized for your child?

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The Medical Innovation Movement is strongest when we curate together. The memory hole has met its match.

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