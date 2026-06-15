Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
2h

I can’t remember where I read it but there is a therapy for alpha gal syndrome that is claiming great success. It involves something like acupuncture in a specific way in the earlobe where the inserted needle is left in for about 3 months.

Having Vasovagal Syncope, there are few things I hate worse than needles puncturing my skin but I like meat far more than I hate needles so puncture away, Doc!

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2 replies by W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS and others
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