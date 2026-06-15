⏱️ 5-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Issue #17: Is the Era of Gaslighting Over?

COVID-era institutional censorship hides in plain sight. Governments, academic institutions, and corporations force platforms to silence dissidents. On June 12, 2026, DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified proof: U.S. funding using your tax dollars for more than 120 biological laboratories across more than 30 countries, including more than 40 labs in Ukraine since 2005, totaling approximately $200 million. What critics called “misinformation,” the intelligence community had documented all along.

Gabbard noted that “politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs.”

Military bioweapons with documented origins, documented funding, and documented networks. Yet HHS will likely continue to suppress investigations, and it is still funding the development of the genetic modRNA “vaccines.”

This Contraband Chronicle lays bare two pieces of this censorship machinery—exposed, named, and still standing because visibility without accountability is just institutional theater.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: Foundation for Freedom Online | May 20, 2026

The UK’s Ofcom media regulator has forced X (formerly Twitter) into an even stricter Online Safety Act compliance regime that includes formal engagement with the far-left-wing Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — an organization whose leaked internal communications explicitly targeted RFK, Jr., Elon Musk, and stated “Kill Musk’s Twitter” as its strategic objective. See D2D’s coverage here.

How does this have anything to do with our duty to dissent, exercising conscience over conformity? CCDH co-founder Morgan McSweeney’s documented career arc traces back to Peter Mandelson, who routed British Treasury intelligence to Jeffrey Epstein for a price.

CCDH is the same organization that produced the “Disinformation Dozen” list, which the Biden Administration used to pressure tech companies into censoring COVID dissenters, including current HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the CCDH is now embedded as a “trusted expert” in UK regulatory action against the X platform itself.

Orwell’s spirit is either crying or laughing at the absurdity.

D2D Take: When the regulator’s “expert advisers” are the same entities that publicly campaigned to destroy the company they now oversee, we’re not looking at regulation — we’re looking at COVID-era hostile takeover disguised as governance.

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🧬 BIOTERRORISM / 🏛️ INSTITUTIONAL CAPTURE / 💊 SUPPRESSED TREATMENTS

Source: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World | May 30, 2026

The cure for a government-created tick epidemic is apparently to wait for more government-approved and mandated patented drugs and genetic modRNA “vaccines.”

Tick history lesson: The U.S. Army released approximately 282,800 radioactive ticks across Virginia and Montana, including 152,000 carbon-14-tagged Lone Star ticks, specifically between 1966 and 1969, for biowarfare tracking experiments. Primary investigator: Kris Newby, science writer and author of BITTEN: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons (HarperCollins, 2019)

Lone star ticks — the species responsible for alpha-gal syndrome — were historically found in the Southeastern United States. Their northward expansion of ticks since the mid-20th century is well documented, though the role of military releases versus climate-driven range expansion remains contested in the mainstream literature.

Today, lone star ticks are present in 30+ states and continuing to spread. Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) — a permanent meat allergy triggered by lone star tick bites — has surged catastrophically since 2013.

Per a TriNetX-based study presented at the American College of Gastroenterology 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting, the incidence of AGS rose by 9,801% in the decade from 2014 to 2024 (0.95 cases per 100 patient-years to 94.06 cases per 100 patient-years).

The CDC separately estimates that up to 450,000 Americans may now be affected. Do you know anyone who is?

A peer-reviewed paper by Parker Crutchfield and Blake Hereth, both faculty at Western Michigan University, Homer Stryker, M.D. School of Medicine argues that it is ‘morally obligatory’ to genetically engineer ticks to spread alpha-gal syndrome further, under the rationale that meat-allergic populations consume less meat.

Reckon with it: Faculty at a medical school published a peer-reviewed argument for deliberately spreading disease as a “moral bioenhancer.” The Allopathic Priesthood™ has stopped denying. Now it’s justifying atrocity through philosophy. The mask is off.

The exact published language on page 8: ‘Herein, we have argued that Alpha-gal syndrome is a moral bioenhancer and that its promotion is morally obligatory.’ Source: Crutchfield, Parker, and Blake Hereth. “Beneficial Bloodsucking.” Bioethics, Volume 39, Issue 8, pages 772–781. Published online July 2025.

Moral bioenhancer? Are you kidding? That’s Orwellian doublespeak for ‘deliberately spreading disease.’ So the Allopathic Priesthood™ no longer denies the harm. It rebrands it as virtue, ticks, and all. This is institutional evil dressed in philosophy.



Western Michigan University's medical school has characterized the paper as 'a thought experiment.' Translation: institutional damage control. When institutional leadership retreats into 'thought experiment,' they're admitting the argument embarrassed them—not that it was wrong, just that it was visible.

That's how we know the system knows. A peer-reviewed argument is still a published position. Readers may judge for themselves whether such 'morally obligatoriness' is Bio-logical™ or institutional evil repackaged as philosophy.



Brace yourself for Crutchfield’s prior 2019 paper in the same journal: ‘Compulsory Moral Bioenhancement Should Be Covert’. In this doozy, he argued that compulsory moral bioenhancement should be carried out without the knowledge or informed consent of the population subjected to it. Source: Crutchfield, P. “Compulsory Moral Bioenhancement Should Be Covert.” Bioethics. 2019 Jan;33(1):112-121.



So, a university faculty member publishes peer-reviewed arguments for covert biomedical intervention without your consent (2019), then for deliberately spreading disease (2025). This isn’t bad ethics scholarship. This is institutional evil wearing academic credentials. We call it the GACRocracy - a better name for COVID-era fascism.

They built the tick. They funded the allergy. Now they’re selling the ‘cures’. Where their treasures are, there will their hearts be also.

But now HHS Secretary RFK Jr. has announced sweeping federal action — a multi-million-dollar tick-control pilot program, up to $2.5 million in LymeX innovation prizes, and NIH funding for alpha-gal research. It’s not to investigate the military origins, but, at least, we hope, to treat and control the problems.

🩺 Therapies Worth Knowing — Per a Practicing Specialist

Dr. Richard Horowitz — a tick-borne illness specialist — reports that dapsone combination therapy (dapsone, rifampin, minocycline, azithromycin, and methylene blue) achieves long-term remission in many cases.

Horowitz also considers the integration of oxidative-therapy modalities. These are therapeutic approaches like ozonated blood, ultraviolet blood irradiation, chlorine dioxide, IV hydrogen peroxide, hyperbaric oxygen, IV vitamin C, and methylene blue.

[D2D note: Treatments referenced here are for educational discussion only; consult a qualified physician experienced in tick-borne illness before any use.]

📌 Brief disclosure in the interest of intellectual honesty: Our primary source for this story (2nd Smartest Guy in the World) sells several of the agents he recommends through his own website. We surface his reporting on the regulatory and military-origin angles — and we point readers to Dr. Horowitz, a tick-borne illness specialist, for protocol authority. Conscience over conformity applies to D2D’s own sourcing.

D2D Take: Release the bioweapon. Watch the epidemic spread. Then — only then — announce the genetic modRNA “vaccine” to supposedly cure it. The model isn’t broken; it’s the model.

READER ENGAGEMENT

What connects these stories?

Who controls the COVID-era narratives determines what treatments exist, what questions get asked, and what retaliation awaits those who speak.

When the “expert advisers” to the regulators are the groups that pledge to destroy what they now oversee, is that regulation, or is it conquest?

How many other weaponized experiments from the 1960s extend to this century and are still producing epidemics today — and still classified? Perhaps ODNI director Tulsi Gabbard can tell us exactly, before she leaves office to care for her husband. Leave a comment

PS: While Crutchfield argues for your covert ‘moral bioenhancement’, I confess an occasional different wish: The overt ‘moral bioenhancement’ of the COVID villains—Fauci, Gates, Hotez, Epstein, Collins, Birx, Wallenski et. al. Imprisonment. Public accountability. Credential revocation. Institutional exile. The kind of visible reckonings that Nemesis would teach the system— that justice is real.

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!







