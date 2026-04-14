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⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Contraband Chronicle #6

Under oath. On the record. In a parliamentary chamber. Pfizer’s former Chief Toxicologist for Europe just said what the Allopathic Priesthood™ has been working overtime to prevent anyone from saying in a court of law. This issue leads with that testimony — then follows with the cascade of confirmatory evidence that makes it impossible to look away.

🚨 LEAD STORY — BREAKING & URGENT

Source: German Bundestag Corona Enquete Commission / Dr. Helmut Sterz testimony (March 19, 2026)

Dr. Helmut Sterz, former Chief Toxicologist for Pfizer Europe, testified before Germany’s parliamentary COVID inquiry that carcinogenicity was never tested “due to time constraints,” that a rat reproduction study was conducted so inadequately that no reliable pregnancy safety estimates were possible, and that the post-marketing report showed over 200 suspected deaths within just two months of approval — at which point, he stated, the product should have been pulled.

Applying the U.S. underreporting factor of 30 to Germany’s 2,133 documented post-vaccination deaths yields an estimated 60,000 German deaths attributable to Comirnaty (the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine”). His most damning line: with regulation-compliant approval, “Comirnaty should not have been approved at all.” The full translated testimony is available via the YouTube link above.

Pfizer could not be reached for comment. Their attorneys, however, are available in Amsterdam.

D2D Take: “Nothing to see here” — said the nine defense attorneys who flew to Amsterdam to make sure no one testified under oath, just days earlier.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: Sasha Latypova / Due Diligence and Art, April 8, 2026

Sasha Latypova reports that Bill Gates is scheduled to be “fake-grilled” by the House Oversight Committee on June 10 — her words — with questions confined to his adult relationships with Epstein rather than the coordinated pandemic-for-profit architecture she documented at the March 9 Amsterdam hearing.

Latypova covered Gates’ and JP Morgan’s pre-pandemic coordination on pandemic preparedness financing, his WHO and GAVI entanglements, and the Dutch Queen’s involvement with the Epstein/Gates network. The real trial, she notes, remains on the docket in Leeuwarden for October.

D2D Take: When nine of the most expensive attorneys in the Netherlands show up to keep expert witnesses out of a courtroom, the witnesses are clearly onto something. The full architecture is documented in D2D’s Favor Bank Files.”

🏛️ LEGAL & REGULATORY BATTLEFIELD

Source: Sasha Latypova / Due Diligence and Art, April 9, 2026

The Amsterdam Court of Appeals ruled on April 9 against allowing expert witnesses — including Latypova, Mike Yeadon, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Joseph Sansone — to formally testify in the pre-trial evidence hearing. Latypova called the outcome disappointing but expected, noting the case proceeds to a full substantive hearing in Leeuwarden in October 2026, where Albert Bourla and Bill Gates have already been ordered to appear in person.

The defense’s entire substantive argument: “vaccines are safe and effective.” The courtroom laughed. The judge had to restore order. That moment belongs in a time capsule. Alongside every press release that called ivermectin horse paste.

D2D Take: The good news is you can’t laugh the October hearing out of existence, even though Gates and Bourla will probably emulate Fauci with “I can’t remember.”.

⚖️ PHYSICIAN PERSECUTION & COURAGE

Source: Meryl Nass, MD / Meryl’s CHAOS Letter, April 2026

A New Zealand general practitioner who counseled patients on experimental COVID “vaccine” risks and attempted to import ivermectin in 2021 is now facing professional prosecution — five years later.

The case exemplifies the long-arm persecutorial model: speak up during the emergency, get charged after the emergency narrative has calcified into official dogma. Nass links this to her own ongoing licensure saga. See the Nass “PERM-MD Chronicles” and “Fired by the Fascists.” The Orwellian pattern is documented across multiple countries.

D2D Take: The statute of limitations on medical conscience, apparently, is “whenever we get around to it.”

💪 VICTORIES & WINS

Source: Dr. Joseph Sansone / Mind Matters and Everything Else, April 2026

Psychotherapist Dr. Joseph Sansone filed his Reply Brief in Sansone v. DeSantis, pushing back against the Florida Governor’s procedural attempt to prevent oral argument in the appellate mRNA bioweapons case.

After DeSantis took 90 days to file an Answer Brief — three times the standard — Sansone’s motion for oral argument was met with an opposition filing that Sansone describes as boilerplate. His reply: “The Governor and Attorney General are terrified of oral argument. The First District Court of Appeal live streams it.” The Ron Johnson Senate subcommittee letter documenting a concealed stroke safety signal has been submitted as supplemental authority.

D2D Take: A pro se psychotherapist is doing more to hold COVID-era bioweapons accountable in Florida than the entire state Republican apparatus. Something to think about.

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🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: Dr. Peter McCullough / Nicolas Hulscher, MPH — The Focal Points, April 2026

A peer-reviewed study analyzing data from 15,022 U.S. nursing homes found that COVID-vaccinated residents experienced a prolonged risk of death following infection compared to unvaccinated residents. The dataset originated from the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network — and has since been deleted from public government servers.

The researchers obtained the data before deletion; the archived version is now the only public source. The data covered May 2022 through June 2023.

The population targeted was the very one the entire “vaccine” campaign was built on: the elderly, the frail, the most vulnerable. The headline writes itself — but the CDC made sure no one could find the data to write it.

D2D Take: The COVID-Era databases are filling up. At some point, “we need more studies” stops being science and starts being a ridiculous stall tactic. We don’t need more studies to know what that blinding orange hot sphere in the eastern sky is. We don’t need more studies to know what happened here — COVID-19 was a plandemic consisting of weapons of mass destruction employed in the greatest crime against humanity.

🗳️ POLITICAL & POLICY

Source: Dr. Peter McCullough / The Focal Points, April 2026

A new study found that 49% of healthy U.S. military personnel experienced greater than a 50% surge in NT-proBNP — a key cardiac stress biomarker — after two mRNA injections.

Subclinical cardiac stress in the armed forces has downstream implications that extend beyond individual health into operational readiness, recruitment, and the long-term human cost of a mandated military injection policy. These were healthy people. Selected for fitness. Subjected to a mandate. Nearly half of them showed measurable cardiac strain.

D2D Take: What a remarkably efficient way to degrade military readiness without firing a single shot. The U.S. military was mandated to receive a genetic “vaccine” product promoted by a WHO whose COVID-19 response was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Chinese Communist Party and government, China-linked entities, and 140+ corporations and foundations. Nearly half of those mandated troops now show measurable cardiac stress. The CCP must be delighted. Is Bill Gates? And why? The Pyramid of Power suggests the answer is darker than any single study can capture.

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT - Three questions worth sitting with this week:

The Amsterdam courtroom laughed when the defense attorney said “vaccines are safe and effective.” What does that moment tell us about where public trust actually stands? Dr. Sterz testified that Comirnaty was produced with E. coli contamination in mass production — different from what was used in clinical trials. Does this constitute fraud in your view, or a regulatory failure, or both? Sansone v. DeSantis asks whether continued mRNA distribution constitutes biowarfare against Floridians. Is a pro se psychotherapist doing what state officials should be doing?

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