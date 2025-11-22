MAHA faces internal controversy, political pressure, and constitutional challenges while California deploys Soviet-style censorship. Can health freedom triumph, or will it be captured? Your intelligence brief for the medical freedom war.

📰 LEAD STORY

⚖️ Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Served Summons in mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case

Source: Dr. Joseph Sansone - November 2025

Read full article

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been served a summons in a case seeking to prohibit mRNA injections as bioweapons under existing Florida law. The “freedom governor” celebrated for resisting mandates now faces legal pressure to stop the distribution of the bioweapons due to well-documented harms and lack of efficacy.

D2D Take: Won't he and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo be pleased?

🏛️ MAHA AT THE CROSSROADS

🚨 Quiet Subversion and Capture of MAHA - Internal Movement Conflict Erupts

Source: Dr. Steven Hatfill via Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Meryl Nass (counterpoint) - November 2025

Hatfill statement | Nass response

Dr. Steven Hatfill raises concerns that MAHA is being subverted by ‘establishment’ interests (AKA ‘mRNA industrial complex’ financial conflicts of interest’), while Dr. Meryl Nass disputes his credibility, alleging he is peddling false narratives. This internal medical freedom movement conflict requires readers to assess competing claims from physicians who are both fighting institutional capture.



See Once a Forger, Always a Forger: The Hatfill-Nass Dispute.

D2D Take: Nothing says “movement strength” quite like allied physicians publicly disputing each other’s credibility while the establishment watches. This too shall pass?

🏛️ GOP: Use MAHA or Lose It - Congressional Republicans Face Populist Crossroads

Source: Jeff Childers, Coffee & COVID - November 2025

Read full article

Congressional Republicans face an urgent choice: embrace the MAHA movement or repeat electoral failures. ALL Americans have the opportunity to accept, build, and benefit from Trump’s populist health freedom gift—embrace it now for November 2026 victories, or face electoral consequences.

D2D Take: MAHA: The populist movement Republicans can either ride or get run over by. Healthy children poll better than pharmaceutical campaign contributions.

⚖️ RFK Jr. De-Weaponizing Science - New Era of Truth and Accountability at HHS

Source: Clayton J. Baker, MD, The Maha Report - November 2025

Read full article

RFK Jr.’s regulatory reform agenda targets pharmaceutical capture of federal health agencies, mandating transparency and independent scientific inquiry. His platform could transform access to American health information if it survives establishment resistance.

D2D Take: De-weaponizing science—finally admitting it was a weapon all along.

🧬 BRAVE NEW WORLD WATCH

🔬 Psychedelics - Key to Mental Stability? MAHA Summit

Source: Clayton J. Baker, MD, The Maha Report - November 2025

Read full article

Investor Christian Angermayer advocates psychedelics as “a tool to handle disruption” and achieve “global mental sanity.” The research on psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy (PAP) looks promising if administered properly. Some might argue that the framing raises Huxley’s Soma question: genuine healing or chemical acceptance of intolerable conditions?

D2D Take: “Tools to handle disruption” sounds better than “drugs to accept tyranny,” but is there a difference? Huxley’s Soma reconciles the population to be docile, content, and emotionally numb - perfect for servitude. Might PAP do the opposite?

💻 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Funding Genetically Engineered Babies - Huxley’s Hatchery Arrives

Source: The Focal Points - November 2025

Read full article

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s financing of the genetic engineering of babies brings Huxley’s “Central London Hatchery” to Silicon Valley. Medical freedom movement now confronts dual dystopias: external control through mandates (Orwellian) and internal modification through genetic engineering (Huxleyian).

D2D Take: Brave New World isn’t supposed to be an instruction manual. From mandating experimental mRNA to engineering babies? Reminds me of my first year of medical school when baboon Baby Fae was all over the news, but this is worse. Ah! Fuggetaboutit, it’s just tech bros doing tech bro things.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

🚨 California’s Newsom Posts Unlawful “Red Box” Warning on Medical Freedom Websites

Source: Free Now Foundation - November 2025

Read full article

California Department of Public Health deploys Soviet-style “red box” warnings on medical freedom websites without legal authority or due process. Newsom administration bypasses First Amendment through administrative censorship—government speech police labeling dissent without judicial review.

D2D Take: Red box warnings: Because nothing says “trust the science” and “trust waxy Newsom” quite like Soviet-style thought police labels on websites challenging pharmaceutical orthodoxy. Let’s make 1984 fiction again. What do you say?

Share

🎯 LAST BUT NOT LEAST

⚖️ ICAN’s Attorneys Secure Vaccine Exemption for Infant in Need of Life-Changing Surgery

Source: Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) - November 2025

Children’s Hospital of Michigan blocked cochlear implant surgery for a profoundly deaf 5-week-old unless parents accepted the pneumococcal vaccine (0.07% meningitis risk). ICAN attorneys secured a religious exemption through legal pressure; surgery was approved without vaccination, and a precedent was established.

The Deeper Absurdity: For those who understand vaccine cartel fraud—suppressed safety data, manipulated trials, regulatory capture, liability immunity—the concept of needing “vaccine exemptions” is Orwellian. Parents shouldn’t need lawyers to decline pharmaceutical products. That we celebrate “winning exemptions” shows how thoroughly medical freedom has been inverted.

D2D Take: Needing a lawyer to decline a 0.07% risk vaccine for your deaf infant’s surgery—are we living in a dystopian modern medicine simulation?

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Which development concerns you most—MAHA’s internal conflicts, dystopian convergence, or censorship expansion? Share your thoughts in comments.

Submit headlines for the next Contraband Chronicle via comments or email.

Intelligence from the Field: Have you encountered medical coercion like the ICAN case? We need to document these stories.

Leave a comment

📰 The Contraband Chronicle: Intelligence briefings for the medical freedom war. Because forbidden news doesn’t report itself.