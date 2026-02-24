Not all databases are created equal — and when an estimated 42% of COVID studies have financial conflicts of interest (COI), knowing where to look isn’t optional. It’s survival. Here’s a nerd’s guide to COVID research portals that aren’t bought and paid for.

Trust, but Verify

Here’s a question nobody in the Allopathic Priesthood™ wants you to ask: Who paid for that study?

Not the researchers who ran it. Not the journal that published it. Not the database that indexed it. Who paid — and does their financial interest show up in the conclusions?

The answer, according to peer-reviewed research, is that 42% of COVID-19 studies disclose author conflicts of interest, and those conflicts correlate with industry-favorable outcomes at odds ratios of 3.76 to 4.11.

Translation for the non-nerds: if pharma is paying, the results are nearly four times more likely to tell you only what pharma wants you to hear.

So when someone tells you to “follow the science” — especially if they're pointing you to Anthony Fauci - the first follow-up question should be: Which science — and who funded it?

This post gives you the answer. Three databases with minimal pharmaceutical influence. Seven with financial ties you should know about. And a practical demonstration of what the independent research tools can actually do for you.

Top Three Databases You Can Trust

No COVID-19 research repository is entirely free from financial conflicts of interest — most involve government, academic, or institutional curation where indirect pharma funding is common, even when not explicitly documented per paper. But three databases stand out for prioritizing independence, transparency, and open access over institutional gatekeeping.

Launched by Children’s Health Defense as the “world’s largest dynamic directory of censored science and suppressed evidence on COVID-19.” Categorized. Excerpted. Searchable. More than 2,000 index entries and growing, with each resource featuring key excerpts curated by a team of volunteer Research Associates.

The COVID Index bypasses the censorship throttles to bring real science to the people — a direct counter-response to the mass media censorship of critiques challenging the Allopathic Priesthood™’s preferred narrative.



2. Zenodo Research Repository

Zenodo is a general-purpose open-access repository developed and operated by CERN — yes, the European particle physics laboratory — and funded by the European Commission. It’s built for researchers worldwide to share findings without institutional gatekeeping, with minimal editorial bias. Individual papers may contain their own COI disclosures, but the platform itself has no pharmaceutical funding agenda, no editorial gatekeeping aligned with industry priorities, and no reason to suppress inconvenient findings.

The crown jewel for our purposes: the COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccine” Harms Research Collection, compiled by Martin Wucher, MSC Dent Sc (eq DDS), Byram Bridle, PhD, Steven Hatfill, MD, Peter McCullough, MD MPH, Harvey Risch, MD PhD, Kelly Victory, MD, Matt Bain, MD, James Thorp, MD, Erik Sass, et al. — featuring over 700 peer-reviewed studies documenting wide-ranging biological risks linked to COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Seven hundred studies. One link. No pharmaceutical funding.

Independent, patient-led, and explicitly avoiding pharma funding by design. React19 is a 501(c) charitable organization founded on November 19, 2021, to support research, education, and therapeutic development related to COVID-19 vaccine adverse events. Their Published Science Database catalogs more than 3,600 peer-reviewed studies — curated and maintained by their dedicated staff of injured PhDs and medical professionals.

Read that again: the people maintaining this database are COVID mRNA “vaccine”-injured scientists and physicians who live the data they’re cataloging. This isn’t theoretical. It’s personal. And it shows in the rigor.

Finally, we have three catalogs for the “conspiracy theories” that keep coming true - because documenting all the lies requires independent search engines that are not financially conflicted.

What These Databases Can Actually Do for You

Here’s where it gets exciting, at least for the nerds in the room.

Forget everything you know about clunky government research portals that seem designed to prevent you from finding what you’re looking for. These databases are built for discovery.

For example: say you can’t remember the names of the botanical medicines shown to be effective for treating spikeopathy/long COVID, but you remember something that starts with “natt.” Type that partial term into the COVID Index, Zenodo’s or React19 search, and the index opens up reports — taking you straight to nattokinase, bromelain, curcumin information, and much more.



Four letters. Multiple peer-reviewed studies. No gatekeepers.

That’s what independent research infrastructure looks like when it’s built for patients and physicians instead of against them.

📋 SIDEBAR: The OTHER Databases — And Who’s Paying for Them

No repository vets every paper’s COI — users must check financial conflict disclosures individually. Of course, that assumes the authors disclosed at all. When 58% don’t, the quiet calculation is clear: for some, the fine for non-disclosure costs less than the grant for non-independence.

The three independent databases above - COVID Index, Zenodo, React19 - stand out as trustworthy precisely because they were built to avoid these financial entanglements.

Still Think This is a Fringe Concern? Evidence Base Is Staggering

Let’s put the numbers together.

The Zenodo Research Repository has compiled over 700 peer-reviewed studies documenting mRNA/modRNA “vaccine” harms. The React19 Science Database catalogs more than 3,600 studies on adverse reactions. The COVID Index provides over 2,000 categorized, excerpted, and searchable entries that expose the fraudulent COVID narrative.

Combined, these represent the largest independent evidence collection against any pharmaceutical product in history.

A total of 4,000+ peer-reviewed studies. Three links. The records speak for themselves.

Remember when asking for these records made you an “anti-vaxxer” — a danger to democracy, a threat to public health, a candidate for deplatforming? The democracy survived. The science survived. A lot of patients didn’t. We hope those days are behind us. But hope isn’t a strategy — not when the same Gates/Big Pharma-captured institutions are engineering mRNA into dissolvable microneedle patches designed for mass deployment. The next plandemic doesn’t need your compliance. Just your complacency.

