Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
2h

I don't know whether anyone claims this does not exist, but for "cold sores" "fever blisters" you do not need Denavir or acyclovir, etc. Instead, just as soon as you notice a fever blister, run hot water over the site. Don't burn yourself, but let the hot water soak the site for several minutes, 3-4 times a day. The blister will fade out. The virus does not like heat.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture