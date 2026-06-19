⏱️ 6-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Issue #20: COVID Era Machinery Doesn’t Listen

The machinery can suppress a scientist, ignore a debate offer, and continue a failed program indefinitely. But it cannot suppress genuine medical outcomes. When a peer-reviewed study shows cancer remission rates that contradict the oncology drug cartel’s model, the data persists. When the military announces human augmentation as official doctrine, it can no longer hide the brave new world it’s building. And when an individual discovers that stepping away from the machinery’s constant propaganda restores health and clarity, the machinery’s psychological dependencies crack.

This week’s Contraband Chronicle documents what the machinery cannot stop: the relentless emergence of truth, the honesty of military overreach when announced openly, and the personal power available to anyone willing to step outside the system’s cognitive grid.

🏥 TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS

When the cure works but doesn’t enrich shareholders, institutions call it ‘experimental.’ Patients call it ‘my life.’

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH | May 30, 2026

The largest human cancer study ever conducted examining repurposed therapies (ivermectin and mebendazole) shows 84% of cancer patients achieved complete remission, tumor shrinkage, or halted tumor growth. The peer-reviewed study—a unique collaboration between The Wellness Company, the McCullough Foundation, and Harvey Risch, Chairman of the President’s Cancer Panel—included real-world clinical data from multiple physicians and epidemiologic expertise. Authors include Peter McCullough, MD; Drew Pinsky, MD; James Thorp, MD; and others.

84% remission is extraordinary. Yet patent drug industry (AKA Big Pharma) capture of American (“Allopathic”) medicine means the likelihood of doing double-blind, placebo-controlled trials and ultimately getting FDA’s stamp of approval is essentially nil.

In the meantime, cancer patients are exercising their constitutional right to try. The machinery can suppress institutional validation, but it cannot suppress outcomes when patients take control of their own treatment.

D2D Take: When the cure is cheap, generic, and works without profit margins, the GACRocracy calls it “unapproved,” “quackery,” and “disinformation.” Patients call it hope.

⚠️ BRAVE NEW WORLD WATCH / 🗳️ POLITICAL & POLICY

The military announces human augmentation as doctrine. This isn’t a threat. This is a confession broadcast on mainstream media because they know you’ll accept what’s framed as inevitable.

Source: Dr. Robert W. Malone | May 28, 2026

Three years ago, the UK and German Ministries of Defense released a report titled Human Augmentation – The Dawn of a New Paradigm, which describes future warfare victories not by who has the best machines, but by who most effectively merges human beings with machines. Critics dismiss this as speculative futurism. It isn’t. DARPA is now openly funding brain-computer interfaces for military personnel to interact directly with autonomous systems, AI copilots, and drone swarms. The stated goal is reducing “cognitive overload” through neural interfaces linked to machine-learning systems.



Military planners discuss cognitive enhancement, neurostimulation, behavioral optimization, pharmacologic enhancement, and predictive biometric monitoring as unavoidable strategic necessities—not distant possibilities.



The line between “therapeutic” and “enhancement” is disappearing. Democratic governments are loosening ethical restrictions on human augmentation because “authoritarian adversaries will not hesitate to deploy them.” The moral argument is now secondary to geopolitical competition.

The machinery announces its intentions openly because it’s betting you won’t organize against what you’ve been conditioned to accept as inevitable. And the machine is probably right. And so is the military: human augmentation is no longer science fiction. It’s being deployed now.

D2D Take: When the military openly announces technocratic control of human biology, we’re no longer looking at a threat. We’re looking at a bio-illogical™ fait accompli they’re betting we won’t resist.

🛠️ TOOLS & RESOURCES

Source: John Leake | May 27, 2026

Investigative journalist John Leake conducted a 3-week experiment: complete media and social media detox. Results were quantifiable: weight loss of 4 pounds, blood pressure dropped from hypertensive to normal, profound reduction in anxiety and craving for alcohol, replacement of misanthropy with affection for people.

The explanation is simple: digital and mainstream media populates our mind and heart with distressing representations. Tuning out makes space for beauty and gratitude.

Leake recommends: daily exercise in nature with phone turned off, long breaks from screens, reading physical books instead of online content, meeting friends in person instead of texting.

The machinery maintains psychological control through constant information saturation. Digital SabbatarianismTM—strategic withdrawal from the information supply—restores the cognitive and emotional capacity to think clearly about resistance.

You cannot resist the machinery while it occupies your mental space. Step out of the grid, recover yourself, then return strategized. Leake’s observation: “A good and concerned citizen should continue to seek reliable information about what his government is doing—especially when they start abridging Constitutional protections. However, being informed should NOT consume more than one hour per day.”

D2D Take: Good luck on that! Yes, the machinery demands our attention more than we need its information. But restricting our digital presence to one hour in the digital age is not a likely proposition. Five hours per day is the current average. Trying to practice Digital SabbatarianismTM is more practical. But even that is challenging.

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READER ENGAGEMENT

The machinery can suppress, ignore, and continue failing programs indefinitely. But it cannot suppress:

Actual medical outcomes when patients measure them independently

Military announcements about transhumanism already being deployed

Individual neurochemistry responding to digital-free basic human contact and natural environments

What integrative medicine modalities have you personally used that the GACrocracy claims don’t exist?

What narratives have you personally tested against real-world results?

Share your observations in the comments or nominate the next story.

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