Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Stop Chemtrails Michigan
11h

“Tribal loyalty test”….. brilliant

Kelly Reardon
12h

It would be horrible enough if our family & (former) friends still getting "boosted" were only jeopardizing their own health and lives.

But the modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection platform & injections can shed on others, making them dangerous and injurious for those who said "Hell NO!" as well...

Shedding from these transfection injection bioweapons IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others...

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-pfizer-mrna-found

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-we-now-know-about-covid-vaccine

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-weve-learned-from-a-year-of

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components

(This is part 1 of a 9 part series - other parts linked at the end of the part 1 article)...

AND...if all of this is not already horrific enough, there are legitimate concerns & evidence that the blood supply is contaminated:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/a-call-to-action-lets-end-the-silence

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/the-devil-was-hard-at-work-trying

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/results-of-the-2024-worldwide-embalmer

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/a-horrifying-breakthrough-in-the

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/new-study-on-the-embalmers-clots

