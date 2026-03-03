Pew Research confirms 60% of Americans now reject the COVID mRNA “vaccines” — but the buried headline is 40% still accept them despite documented harms, zero liability, and five years of mounting evidence. This is mass formation in real time.

A Number that Should Stop You Cold

According to Pew Research, six in ten Americans now say they probably won’t get an updated COVID-19 jab. That sounds like progress — until you flip the statistic. 40% of Americans still want one, or at least are willing. KFF polls confirm the range: roughly 35–45% intending to get “boosted,” with actual CDC uptake tracking around 22% for the 2023–24 season.

Annenberg surveys found 44% “somewhat or very likely” to accept a yearly COVID shot if their doctor recommended it. Good thing doctors never pushed opioids, Vioxx, cocaine, DES, mercury for syphilis, cigarettes for asthma, blood letting, or lobotomies. Oh wait...

Five years in. Documented harms from autoimmunity are legion. FDA myocarditis admissions on the record. Pfizer’s own post-authorization safety report showed 1,223 deaths in the first 90 days. Insurance actuarial data screaming. Peer-reviewed literature piling up like cord wood. And zero manufacturer liability.

Four in ten!

Let that land. Look around the room you’re in right now. There’s roughly a 40% chance the person next to you — your coworker, your neighbor, your brother-in-law — either doesn’t know what you know, or has been psychologically conditioned to reject it. This isn’t a gap in information. This is mass formation, operating in plain sight, five years after the so-called “vaccines” were introduced — and it is the most damning indictment of American mainstream media since the Iraq WMD fiasco.

📡 Damning Role of Media

The question D2D readers ask is how? How is this possible? The answer is both simple and enraging: mainstream media narrative entrancements work. They work because the propaganda formula used in “programming” has always worked. Assertions plus repetitions plus contagion equals ideological hardwiring. Every nightly newscast that omits the COVID-era truth. Every pharma-sponsored commercial break — and there are a lot of them — that normalizes our allopathic drug-centered society. Every “fact-check” that labels documented adverse events as “misinformation.” Each repetition cycle cements the narrative a little deeper.

These are not passive omissions. This is active information deprivation on an industrial scale. The 40% aren’t stupid. Many are educated, well-meaning people operating inside a hermetically sealed, biomedical security state-determined information environment where the only medical voices they hear are captured ones. If corporate media is your sole source, you literally do not know about VAERS, the Pfizer documents, the insurance data, or the myocarditis admissions — because no one on your television screen has told you.

And here’s what makes it truly damning: it’s not that the evidence doesn’t exist. It’s that a massive pharma-funded and controlled media apparatus with the resources to inform 330 million Americans has chosen not to present it. Every other commercial is from Big Pharma, which controls the Vaccine Cartel™. That’s not journalism. That’s a permission structure — a narrative device that tells the 40% a comforting story about why taking the genetic modRNA inoculations is consistent with being a good, smart, caring person who trusts the authorities and experts. The shot isn’t even a medical decision anymore.

🗳️ Acceptance Tracks with Political Identity and Media Consumption — Not Medical Evidence .

Pew’s data show that 42% of Democrats received the updated shot, compared with just 15% of Republicans. KFF found that political party is now a stronger predictor of vaccination status than race, age, education, or geography — not marginally stronger, categorically stronger. This isn’t a medical decision.

COVID-19 modRNA genetic “boosting” is a tribal loyalty test determined by which screen you watch. This isn’t a left-right issue—it’s an informed-vs-captured issue. The 15% of Republicans still boosting prove the spell crosses party lines.

🤝 Social Bonds No One Talks About

Professor Mattias Desmet’s mass formation research reveals the deeper mechanism: people don’t believe the narrative because it’s accurate. They believe it because it fosters social bonds. Getting “boosted” signals belonging. It says: I’m one of the responsible ones. Boosting: Because nothing bonds a tribe like synchronized auto-immune diseases.

And this is where the devastation becomes personal.

D2D readers speak up — in comments, in emails, in the quiet spaces between the lines — about the apocalyptic divide that COVID still drives through their families. Lifelong friendships ended. Holiday dinners destroyed. Parents and children are no longer speaking. The divide isn’t really about mRNA technology or the spike protein and spikopathies. It’s about identity. Admitting the shots may have caused harm means admitting you injected yourself — and worse, your children — with something dangerous. Cognitive dissonance makes denial more comfortable than confronting that horror. The sunk cost fallacy kicks in: “I took four boosters already — I can’t admit they are harmful now.” Each injection increases the psychological investment in the story.

So the 40% hold on. Not because the evidence supports them, but because letting go means losing their tribe, their self-image, and in many cases, the relationships they sacrificed to defend the narrative in the first place.

🩺 Where Are the Doctors?

The professionals with the training, the authority, and the sacred obligation to inform their patients. Where are they? The majority remain silent. The Standard of Scare™ enforcement mechanism — medical boards revoking licenses for “misinformation” — has terrorized physicians into silent compliance. But as Senator Ron Johnson has pleaded repeatedly in his “Safety in Numbers“ framework, if doctors would just unify and speak together, the persecution apparatus would collapse under its own weight.



One voice is a target. A thousand voices is a movement.

The 40% persist in part because their own doctors won’t tell them the truth. When your physician — the person you’re supposed to trust most with your physical, emotional and mental health — says nothing, the silence is the message. The Allopathic Priesthood™ enforces $cience™ not through argument but through the devastating eloquence of professional silence.



$cience™ through silence.

💡Why D2D Exists

The 40% is not a fixed number. It is maintained — actively, daily — by media suppression, institutional capture, physician silence, and the psychological architecture of mass formation. Remove any of those pillars, and the number drops. Research (Milgram Shock Experiment) proves that when test subjects watched others disobey authority before their turn, compliance dropped from 65% to 10%. A single visible dissenter breaks the spell. (Shocking, we know.)

Every D2D post is a potential circuit breaker. Every physician's story published on Witness Wednesday models disobedience and makes resistance thinkable for the next doctor, the next patient, the next family member who’s been afraid to speak up. This publication exists precisely because mainstream media won’t do its job, because doctors haven’t yet unified on the numbers Senator Johnson envisions, and because 40% of our fellow Americans remain entranced by narratives that contradict documented, non-financially-conflicted evidence.

We don’t publish because we enjoy being contrarian. We publish because the 40% includes people we love — and someone has to keep speaking until they can hear us.

Sixty percent is not a victory. Not when 40% persistent entrancement means millions are still willing to receive the genetic injections with known harms and zero accountability. The information war isn’t won until the permission structures collapse, the media monopoly cracks, and every American has access to the evidence their own institutions have hidden from them.

Until then, we dissent.

🚦Three Populations - Where Do You Fit?

From Prof. Mattias Desmet’s mass formation research, drawing on 130+ years of crowd psychology scholarship from Le Bon to Arendt: The Mesmerized (~30%) — Hypnotic state. Entranced by the narratives. Unreachable by logic. Will sacrifice relationships to maintain belief. Still masking in their profile pictures. Still masking in their profile pictures. Frequently purple-haired. Occasionally gothic. Always certain. The Middle (~40%) — Not captured, but compliant. Going along to avoid social costs. Responsive to rational argument. This is D2D’s primary audience. AKA “I just don’t want to talk about it at Thanksgiving.” The Awake (~30%) — Resisting. Speaking up. True dissidents. Per Desmet: “the only hope for a society to not destroy itself.” AKA “the cousin who got uninvited from Thanksgiving for saying Fauci is a fraudulent corruptocrat.” The 40% still accepting shots spans both the Mesmerized and the Middle. The Middle can be reached. That’s why we publish, and hope you will share.

🌀 Cognitive Bias Stack: Why 40% Stay Fooled

Sunk Cost — “I took four boosters; I can’t admit harm now.” Each shot deepens investment. (Pfizer thanks you for your loyalty.) Confirmation Bias — “Five shots, I’m fine, therefore safe.” Personal experience overrides population data. (Sample size: me.) Anchoring — “Vaccines are safe → COVID vaccines are safe.” Childhood trust anchors all judgment. (The word "vaccine" does a lot of heavy lifting here.) Authority Bias — “My doctor said it’s safe.” Trusting credentials over evidence. (The same doctor who will only offer drugs, vaccines, and surgeries, but never mind.) Just World Hypothesis — “The medical system wouldn’t hurt me.” Belief in institutional goodness despite the glaring evidence. (How's that working out?) Backfire Effect — Sharing VAERS data with family often increases resistance. The harder you push, the deeper they dig. (Ask anyone blocked by their sister.) “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled.” — Mark Twain

📺 Permission Structures + Propaganda Formula

Assertion + Repetition + Contagion = Ideological Hardwiring. Every pharma commercial, every CDC recommendation, every “safe and effective“ repetition cycle automates the decision to get boosted. The Permission Structure tells the 40% a story about why compliance is virtuous: Existential Fear (”You could die”) + Authority (”Trust the experts”) + Social Pressure (”Protect grandma”) + Moral Framing (”The unvaccinated are killing people”) + Identity (”Smart people get vaccinated”) The cognitive biases above are the apps. Permission structures are the operating system. That’s why isolated fact-sharing rarely works — you’re debugging an app when you need to crash the OS. The Circuit Breaker: When subjects saw others disobey authority, compliance dropped from 65% to 10%. Every D2D post, every shared article, every family member who speaks up is a circuit breaker.

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!