Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
1h

America needs several high potency homeopathic doses of Disssenticum governatum....

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