Last Friday night, my wife wanted to watch TV.

I didn’t. I was trying to make it a Digital Sabbath eve. The moment was awkward—two people in the same room, one ready to scroll through streaming options, the other sitting there like a visitor from 1985.

And that awkwardness? That’s the point.

It revealed something I’d rather not see: how dependent we’ve become on screens to fill silence, to bridge the gap between two people who’ve been married for years and somehow forgot how to just... sit together. The discomfort wasn’t the problem. The discomfort was the diagnosis.

When Did Dinner Become Background Noise?

Think about the last meal you ate. Where was your phone? If you’re like most Americans, it was within arm’s reach—probably face-up, notifications visible, ready to interrupt at the first buzz.

A 2023 Pew Research study found that 31% of Americans say they’re online “almost constantly.” That includes mealtimes. Breakfast with Instagram. Lunch with email. Dinner with whatever’s trending—because apparently the people sitting across from us aren’t interesting enough without supplemental content.

Probably for 10,000+ years, humans gathered around fires to share food. Meals meant something. They were rituals. Communion. The one daily event where a family stopped working, faced each other, and talked. No one stared at a glowing rectangle while grunting “uh-huh” at their spouse.

How biopsychologically unnatural is our attachment to screens? Unnatural enough that one screen-free meal feels revolutionary.



We traded fire for screen glow. Communion for content. And we barely noticed.

The Conversation We’re Avoiding

Screens at dinner aren’t just distractions. They’re escape routes.

When we reach for the phone mid-meal, we’re avoiding something—the silence, the eye contact, the question we don’t want to ask, the answer we don’t want to give. The device provides an exit from the present moment with the people physically closest to us.

A screen-free dinner forces us back into the room. It’s uncomfortable at first. We might discover we’ve forgotten how to make conversation without prompts from the timeline. We might realize how much you’ve been using the phone as a buffer.

That realization is the beginning of recovery.

🔬 Quick Science

Research from the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior found that children who regularly eat family dinners without screens have better dietary quality and lower rates of obesity. The mechanism isn’t complicated: when we’re not distracted, we notice what we’re eating. You talk. You chew. You stop when you’re full instead of when the episode ends.

Mindful eating isn’t mystical. It’s just eating without a screen competing for our attention.

📱 This Week’s Practice

The Challenge: One meal this Saturday with no screens at the table. No phones. No tablets. No TV in the background. Just food and whoever’s eating it with you.

If That’s Too Much: Put the phone in another room during one meal. You’ll survive. Probably.

Instead of Screens: Try these conversation starters—

• “What’s the best thing that happened to you this week?”

• “What are you looking forward to?”

• Silence. Silence is also allowed. Silence with eye contact is better than chatter with screens.

📓 Analog Hours

What actually happened when the phone stayed down:

• Farmers’ market on Saturday morning

• Conversation without competing for attention

• The discovery that ancestral reality is still available

Sunset this Friday in your area: timeanddate.com/sun

Now close this screen. Your Sabbath awaits.

