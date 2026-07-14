Biology enables. Culture forbids. Conscience is the ‘forbid’ — and roughly four percent of humans are born without it.

The Gap I Haven’t Closed

Last week, I started a back-and-forth with a prominent, highly respected COVID-era health-freedom-fighter doctor about the same stubborn issue. Not whether the COVID era is captured — we are both long past that: she and I clearly see that the biomedical deep state is real. Instead, the discourse is about something harder to say aloud: that there may be no way to read our recent history except to conclude a relatively small number of people, genetically without conscience, have been steering much of it.



The colleague and I admit we still have gaps between knowing, understanding, and believing this intellectually and taking it in emotionally as reality. I have not closed it. But I have stopped ignoring the gap or pretending it means the conclusion is wrong.

What She Knows Firsthand

My interest here is not only clinical — and neither is hers. Her own father was, she believes, a primary sociopath — a “very intelligent man,” but without conscience and empathy. He did well in life, though she, as his daughter, always thought he would have done better still had he cared to understand how other people ticked. She said she doesn’t think he was psychologically and emotionally rewarded by making others suffer, as many sociopaths do, so much as by having power over them (AKA libido dominandi) — which let him behave, especially toward his family, however he pleased.

He had emotions. Primary sociopaths can still feel emotions like shallow attachment, pleasure, excitement, boredom, jealousy, contempt, anger, rage, and sometimes fear, but these components of their ‘emotional lexicons’ are self-centered and not grounded in empathy or remorse.

What this father lacked was empathy, sympathy, and any desire to right the world. Knowing him young taught her early what the textbooks have now confirmed: this is not simply cruelty layered over a conscience. It can be the absence of conscience itself that exhibits ‘cruel’ behavior.

In some respects, how emotionally freeing must that be for primary sociopaths?

When Pathos Overrules Logos

My COVID-era doctor friend also learned, the hard way, that our brains do not run primarily on logic — on Logos. She told me she was diagnosed with a spinal meningioma about twenty-five years ago — a non-cancerous tumor that forms on the protective membranes covering the spinal cord. For two years she had lived with the signs and symptoms of peripheral neuropathy, which usually points to a metabolic or toxic cause rather than a structural one. So when the numbness climbed above her legs and into her torso, she could not emotionally process what that ascent meant — or seek the diagnosis it demanded: a serious blockage of the spinal cord.

And here is the cruelest part: that upward march, legs into torso, was itself the objective tell that the problem was in the cord, not the nerves. It was the one sign her body was shouting — and the one she could not let herself read. Even as a physician, it lay outside her belief system that a tumor could be crushing her cord. Pathos — emotion — reigned over Logos.

The Worse the Fact, the Harder We Look Away

If it can happen to a doctor reading her own body, it can happen to any of us reading our history. And it is no different with this COVID era: its most draconian truths stay buried not despite being atrocious, but because they are — the worse the fact, the harder the mind refuses to read it.

Here’s an invitation: the next time you hear the words “evil” and “cruel,” think sociopathy — the absence of the seventh sense we call conscience.

Much of what we name evil is the work of the one in twenty-five born without it — and they rise, precisely because nothing inside them ever says stop.

We could dream of screening for conscience before handing anyone power — the psychometric test, the fMRI brain scan. But the dream eats itself: whatever screen we were to build, the conscienceless would be first to capture it. We cannot survey our way to societal conscience.

That is why I began this essay by admitting the gap none of us has yet closed.

Biology Enables, Culture Forbids

I keep returning to a line from Yuval Noah Harari — Israeli historian, a favorite of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, and a prophet of transhumanism and global governance: “Biology enables, culture forbids.”

In Sapiens he presses it to a provocative end. From a biological standpoint, he argues, nothing is unnatural — whatever is possible is, by definition, natural, so “a truly unnatural behavior simply cannot exist.” Biology permits an enormous range of conduct; what restrains most of us — what says no, according to Harari — is not nature but culture: law, custom, faith, the shared agreement about what we will and will not do.

Notice what that move accomplishes. By declaring nothing unnatural, Harari strips the word “unnatural” of any power to forbid, leaving culture as the only forbidder — and culture, elsewhere in his work, is a set of “myths” he treats as revisable. It is a subtle dissolution, and a dangerous one. If nothing is unnatural, then neither is abortion, medical-assisted suicide, cruelty, not even the remaking of humanity itself; the last barrier standing is a taboo he has already taught us to see through.



I can’t diagnose Harari as a primary sociopath, but when you strip the ‘forbid’ from nature, you have cleared the ground for the transhumanist project — and for anyone conscienceless enough to build on it.

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Seventh Sense

If culture is the external ‘forbid’, then conscience is where that forbid is installed internally, inside most of us. Martha Stout calls it that seventh sense — not a rule we memorize but an instinctual felt obligation, rooted in the inherited capacity of most of us to love and bond, as real as pain or a smell. It turns “Can I get away with that?” back into “I shouldn’t do that.”

From her research, about one in twenty-five humans - 4% - are born without the seventh sense— not just a weak version.

The conscience apparatus is entirely absent. This is difficult for the majority of us to realize, but it explains a lot about what we call ‘evil’ in this world.

Stout gives us ways to recognize the people who lack it. The most reliable single sign, she says, is the appeal to your pity: people who consistently harm others yet, when caught, ultimately cast themselves as the victims, campaigning for your sympathy to disarm your judgment. Watch, too, for the rule of threes — one broken promise is a misunderstanding, two a mistake, three tells you the entity you are dealing with — and for the tells clinicians know early, overt or subtle cruelty to animals, bewildering lack of remorse, a gift for turning one family member into the villain in a parent’s eyes, and often a quiet eye on the inheritance you may rightly share with your siblings.

Do you know anyone like this in politics, academia, corporate, religious, or family life? 4% means you probably do.



And remember Dr. Stout’s first rule: primary sociopaths look like us. But if you can recognize their patterns, she says, do not try to reform them. Separate yourself, without guilt, and walk away.

At Home in the Dystopia

This finally answers the question we keep circling back to: why do so many people from the COVID era seem strangely at home in a dystopia when many of us recoil? A dystopia is a social order in which external restraints have been stripped away or inverted, leaving raw power that endangers us.

To those of us with a conscience that is horrifying — and the horror is that seventh sense firing, registering to our consciousness the collapse of restraint. To people born without a conscience, the same collapse removes only limits they never carried inside. It does not read as horror. It reads as room to move — even as a green light.

Do We Have a Sociopathic Culture?

My physician correspondent pressed a harder question with me: “So, do we now have a sociopathic culture?” To a frightening degree I think, yes — and not because most people lack conscience. The four percent are the architects; they design the systems and rise to the top of the biomedical deep state and the global pyramid of power. The rest of us are recruited.



Dr. Stanley Milgram, whose work was shaped by the Holocaust, showed that roughly two-thirds of ordinary people will override their conscience under direct authority — an unremarkable man in a white lab coat, no monster required; in a variation where the subject was one step removed — reading the words while someone else pushed the button to deliver what he believed were dangerous shocks to a fellow human — compliance climbed past ninety percent. This is secondary sociopathy. Conscience is not absent in them. It is suppressed, or bypassed by distance and appeal to authority.

“I am just following orders.”

Switching Off ‘the Forbid’ at Scale .

What unsettles me most is no longer that we are the prey of hidden COVID-era predators. It is that our culture either ignores or openly prizes the trait. My doctor colleague indicated to me that in our own lifetimes our admiration has migrated from athletes and film stars to moneymakers — from feats and artistry to net worth — quietly retargeting the culture’s highest reward at the very arena where a person unslowed by concern for others has the edge.



Just prior to publication of this post, she pointed out, and I added, the documentary evidence in the book, How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University (2026). Its author, journalist Theo Baker, as a freshman brought down Stanford’s president and won a George Polk Award for doing so. The book takes the reader inside Silicon Valley’s feeder school and finds not a tribe of visionaries but a machine that showers undergraduates with no-strings venture cash and rewards those most willing to cut ethical corners on the way to being acclaimed a genius.

Reviewers keep reaching for the same phrase: the moral void at the heart of the tech world. That is the culture, described from the inside, teaching the climb the four percent are built to win. Notice what the book — and everyone praising it — reaches for, and what it never quite touches. Baker catalogs the confessions he collected: tax fraud, securities fraud, insider trading, research misconduct, embezzlement, abetting foreign dictators.

His reviewers reach for “moral void,” “moral vacuum,” “cultural rot.” The acts are documented; the revulsion is unanimous. Yet the word that would explain them stays just offstage — when one reviewer finally reached for it, he borrowed it from a movie, calling The Social Network an indictment of “the sociopathy that Silicon Valley tends to reward.” The evidence is all there. The diagnosis is the missing word. That missing word is the whole reason for this essay.



The reviewers reach for moral void while the public reaches for evil. Both are groping toward the same thing without the language to name it — a hollowness where conscience should be. But there is a name, and it is not mystical. It is Bio-logical™ (life-logical, science-logical): primary sociopathy in the four percent who have inherited it and who architect these cultures, and secondary sociopathy in the many who climb them.



“Evil” and “moral void” are what we call the absence when we don’t yet see it. So are the euphemisms — “killer instinct,” “visionary,” “disruptor,” “game changer,” “does what others won’t.” One vocabulary damns the trait; the other crowns it. Both divert us from the same fact. Sociopathy is the mechanism.

Climbing Without Conscience

We route such people to the summit of nearly every institution and call it vision. Consider the names our era exalts: Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, Larry Fink, Larry Page, and many others. Whatever else is true of them, each has reached the pinnacle of wealth and power while displaying, in full public view, a striking indifference to the human cost of their decisions.

I have examined none of these men. I can’t diagnose their primary sociopathy. But the pattern is fair to name: the qualities that should disqualify a person from that much power over us are the qualities we reward with it.

If one in twenty-five of us H. sapiens is born without conscience, and that absence is an edge in the climb, then arithmetic alone says some atop our largest institutions belong to that sociopathic four percent. Which ones? No honest observer can say, without proper psychometric testing or imaging. The point is not the name on the door. It is the door - that it is real.

No Screen for Conscience

The same logic runs through our captured institutions — the interlocking hierarchies of government, academia, corporations, and even religions — the GACRocracy, with its gacrocrats whose sworn testimony has been repeatedly contested and who say things like, “attacks on me are attacks on science” (Anthony Fauci).

We need not necessarily reach for the diagnosis to name the mechanism: a political system with no screen for conscience will, over time, be climbed most successfully by those least burdened by it.

The Medical Board That Judged My Colleague

She can speak to this from the inside. She was one of the many persecuted dissident COVID-era doctors who was dragged before her state medical board, and ultimately was stripped of her license to practice medicine. Are all of those board members sociopaths?

I want to answer that carefully, because the answer is the point of this essay. Again, I am not diagnosing anyone. She sat across from these board people; they demanded she submit to a psychiatric evaluation to imply that her sanity was the problem. She refused and had to bring a lawsuit to avoid participating. Subsequently, a judge pointed out that the Board members had no evidence whatsoever to justify their demand for psychological evaluation or diagnosis, and has now mooted their demand for one.



What I can name is not a person on a state medical board, but a pattern. The absence of shame in the face of overwhelming exposure, the doubling down when caught, the unanimous cruelty administered by committee, no confessions, no apologies — these are the gravitational signatures of consciences that are primarily or secondarily switched off.

And it does not require an entire board full of doctors and lawyers born without one. It requires a system that rewards suspending it, and a document — like the Federation of State Medical Boards’ misinformation playbook — that hands all of these COVID-era bad actors the script. A few primary architects, with the majority merely following it in lockstep.

Distance, Not Vengeance

So what do we do? Stout’s counsel — separate yourself and walk away — is the whole of the practical answer inside an individual family. But when we cannot always remove ourselves from sociopaths societally, we can, ideally, act together, and remove them from us. Not by the mob, and not through diagnosis (which is impossible, at least for now) — by justice.

A legal order that strips a person of the power to keep harming is performing, at scale and under law, the same quiet self-protection for the society that the individual performs when she walks out the door. And because the conscienceless feel no shame and fear no reckoning, the prospect of that removal from power— the loss of that liberty — may be the one deterrent that reaches them.

This is why my colleague did not appeal to the board’s conscience. She filed suit, the conclusion of which is pending. When the Supreme Court ended Chevron deference, the courts gained fresh eyes to see the administrative law machine for what it is. That is what accountability looks like when moral appeal is useless: not the confession that will never come from sociopaths, but the consequence that does not require one. COVID-era justice, then, is not vengeance. It is attainment of distance — administered humanely, and owed to us both as individuals and as a society.

Contagion of Refusal

There is hope in the arithmetic, too. Milgram found that when a person watched even one other refuse, compliance collapsed — from two-thirds to one in ten. In other words, dissidence is contagious. Every COVID-era patient and physician, like my colleague, who is willing to speak up, is a circuit breaker for the next. Awareness is the beginning of immunity: you cannot be recruited by sociopathic mechanisms that you have learned to actively look for, recognize, and properly identify.

Stout ends her book with a hope I share — that people of conscience, simply by learning to see the ones who have none, can blunt their effect and protect those we love.

Two Serpents, One Staff

Look, finally, at the emblem representing Duty to Dissent. Two serpents coil the same staff — one black, one gold — on a caduceus whose staff and wings stay gold. Read it as the contest this essay has described: the dark thread of the conscienceless primary sociopaths woven through the profession that remains, in its ideals, golden. The black serpent is, in essence, the sociopathic capture within the body of medicine and society, but not the whole of it. The golden staff and the golden serpent still stand.



And there is a reward the conscienceless will never feel. My colleague suggests we ask a child how it feels to be truly connected to someone — or to do a good thing no one will ever know about. That quiet warmth felt from the inside, by the non-sociopath, is the seventh sense; it is worth more than anything the climb can buy. Teaching our non-sociopathic children to find it may be the one defense no playbook can switch off.

The horror the rest of us feel in a medical and global dystopia is the sound of conscience. Its silence is why the sociopath is at home there.

Do we have a sociopathic culture? What do you think? Let us be loud.

First, do no harm. Second, speak up.

❤️ If your conscience fires even once while reading this — that quiet no the four percent will never feel — hit the heart. It’s the seventh sense, and it’s the one thing no playbook can switch off.

🔄 Restack this to be a circuit-breaker. Milgram proved refusal is contagious: one person watching another refuse dropped compliance from two-thirds to one in ten. Be the one someone else sees refuse.

📢 Share — awareness is the beginning of immunity. You cannot be recruited by a mechanism you’ve learned to recognize. Teach someone to see it.

💬 Have you known one? In your family, in politics, at school, at work, at church? 4% means you probably have.

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