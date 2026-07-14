Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Peggy's avatar
Peggy
2h

This is soooo true! I recall when they were telling our entire pharmacy staff in a meeting that we were required to take the newly rolled out Covid vax, or be fired. Without thinking I said “He’ll, no!”. We’d heard this was coming down, and staff were timidly agreeing. Well when I said I wouldn’t, then said uh, no - take an unproven new platform vax developed in 6 months? How stupid do you think we are? My kids need me to pay their college tuitions - you can’t disable me. The short time to market means it can’t have been safety tested. Well - I wouldn’t have guessed it, but almost the whole staff said no. I was later singled out as the reason our dept was non-compliant - the “troublemaker”. I said thank you, I consider that an honor! Anyway, colleagues told me that my refusal gave them the courage to refuse. Funny thing was I was a petit little 60 year old woman at the time. The last person who anyone would look to for strength or courage. But my outspokenness gave others the courage to follow their consciences and refuse their tyranny. I didn’t expect this to happen. Other voices, stronger than mine, came to the front of the battle, I only led initially.

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
3h

Meryl, I see the same problem you do -- a culture in which sociopaths are motivated to seek power and a system that rewards extreme selfish behavior.

But I don't feel restrained by conscience. I am not tempted to go stealing from others and lying and committing acts of violence.

In healthy humans, most of the satisfaction that we get from being alive comes from contributing to a community, being part of a family, sharing in the joys and soothing the misfortunes of others. Sociopaths are missing out on this, and the reasons are more complex than simply that they are part of 4% of humanity that are born evil.

We don't have loving families. We don't have functional communities. We don't have opportunities to feel good about the work that we do. How did we get here?

Part of the story is, as you say, that sociopaths have been making the rules.

Another part of it is that capitalism sounds like a natural system of free markets, but -- as Marx told us nearly 200 years ago -- capitalism leads to concentrations of power, power to change the rules of capitalism, power to subvert democracy. Capitalism is part of the problem.

Another part is centralization and globalization. In small communities, people feel a sense of belonging. Reputations are passed by word of mouth. A world in which someone can cheat a whole city then move on to another city taking his wealth but not his reputation with him -- this is a dangerous world.

So I suggest that important remedies are decentralization and limits on accumulation of wealth. Also education into a community rather than education as a competitor in a dog-eat-dog world, and support for families to stay together and care for one another.

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