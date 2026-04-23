⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Issue #9: The Vaccine Trial Nobody Wanted to Take

The COVID era built a legal architecture for punishing doctors who told the truth. In 2026, that architecture is still billing hours — in Maine, in New Zealand, and wherever a medical board has more loyalty to a narrative than to the patients it claims to protect. Meanwhile, the FDA has perfected the use of fake science to inflict real policy. And the nurses, diagnosticians, and integrative practitioners are quietly trying to build what the Allopathic Priesthood won’t: a system of medicine that actually works.

⚖️ LEAD STORY — PHYSICIAN PERSECUTION & COURAGE

Source: Meryl Nass, MD / Meryl’s CHAOS Letter, April 2026

Four complaints. Two from strangers who cited “misinformation they saw on the internet.” Zero from actual patients. Every misinformation charge eventually dropped. Suspension: still active, now in its fifth year via procedural extension. See the PERM-MD series.

In the interim, Dr. Nass has testified before parliaments, co-founded Door to Freedom, and documented the WHO treaty overreach on three continents.

The Maine Board of Licensure has, in attempting to silence her, produced the opposite effect. Outstanding work, gentlemen.

D2D Take: Zero patient complaints. Five years suspended. If the medical board wanted to prove Dr. Nass right about institutional capture, they couldn’t have designed a better demonstration. They should submit it to a peer-reviewed journal. Oh, wait — those are captured too.

⚖️ PHYSICIAN PERSECUTION & COURAGE

Source: Meryl Nass, MD / CHD TV, April 2026

Five hepatitis B vaccine doses. Zero protective antibody titers. One six-month illness with enlarged liver, spleen, and lymph nodes after the first. The CDC’s ultimate recommendation to a fully trained physician who followed the entire protocol: just stop. This is not ideology. This is a doctor who read her own lab results — and had the audacity to think they mattered.

D2D Take: Five doses. No immunity. A six-month illness. The CDC said stop trying. And yet the mandate infrastructure keeps expanding. The math isn’t complicated. The courage to say so apparently is.

⚖️ PHYSICIAN PERSECUTION & COURAGE

Source: Meryl Nass, MD / Meryl’s CHAOS Letter, April 2026

A GP who counseled patients on COVID vaccine risks and tried to import ivermectin in 2021 is now facing professional prosecution — five years later. The delay is not incidental. It is structural. Prosecuting physicians years after the fact ensures the chilling effect outlasts the emergency — and reaches every doctor watching from the sidelines right now, deciding whether to speak up about the next one. See D2D’s Fired by the Fascists.

D2D Take: The urgencies are over, but not the COVID-era. Not at all. And the prosecutions are just getting started. The statute of limitations on medical conscience is apparently “whenever we get around to it.”

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🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: Meryl Nass, MD / Meryl’s CHAOS Letter, April 2026

Fund compliant research. Exclude inconvenient data. Cite only the approved literature in rule-making. Label dissent misinformation. Repeat. Dr. Nass documents how the FDA uses captured science to provide regulatory cover for predetermined policy outcomes. This is not a conspiracy. It is a standard operating procedure — running in plain sight, with public funding, carrying the full force of federal law.

D2D Take: You don’t need to suppress all the science. You just need to own the journals that count. It’s the Fake play of the Disinformation Playbook. The FDA figured this out decades ago. The rest of us are just catching up.

🏥 TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS

Source: The Focal Points / John Leake, April 2026

The Functional Nurse Academy is training nurses in integrative, root-cause medicine — filling the gap left by physicians who know better but stay silent. Nurses have direct patient access, clinical credibility, and — critically — slightly less to lose than hospital-employed physicians operating inside captured systems. Parallel medical infrastructure isn’t a fantasy. It’s being built right now, one trained nurse at a time.

D2D Take: When the doctors are silenced, train the nurses. When the nurses are silenced, train the patients. The Allopathic Priesthood™ cannot license everyone — and somewhere, someone in a boardroom knows it.

🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: A Midwestern Doctor / Substack, April 2026

A Midwestern Doctor walks through sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictive value — and demonstrates how COVID-era PCR testing deployed into a terrified population produced false-positive cascades that drove every major policy downstream: lockdowns, masking, mandates. The designers of the test understood its limitations. The officials citing it did too. The gap between what the test could tell you and what they claimed it proved was not a miscommunication. It was a decision.

D2D Take: The entire COVID policy apparatus was built on a test its designers knew couldn’t prove what they claimed it could. There’s a word for knowingly building policy on unreliable evidence. Several words, actually. None of them are “science.”

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Three questions worth sitting with this week:

Nass: zero patient complaints, five years suspended, every misinformation charge dropped. What does it take for a medical board to lose its credibility? The NZ GP is being prosecuted five years after speaking up. Is delayed prosecution a deliberate feature — designed to outlast the emergency — or just bureaucratic sluggishness? AMD argues COVID PCR testing had known precision limits that policy-makers understood. If that holds, what’s the word for building policy on evidence you know is unreliable, even faked?

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