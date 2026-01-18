The Hate Mail Clinic Worked

Something remarkable happened this week: No hate mail. No venomous screeds. No anonymous accounts hurling profanity. The Hate Mail Clinic — where we dissect the cognitive biases and logical fallacies embedded in reader vitriol — appears to have neutralized last week’s three (3) haters.

This tracks with what Martha Stout documents in The Sociopath Next Door: 4% of the population thrives on our reactions. Name the game, and those players lose interest. They cannot feed on what they cannot provoke.

The Prophets Speak: Dylan & Morrison

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher dropped the line related to the hate mailers that became this issue’s title:

“There is a wonderful Bob Dylan song from long ago that has a very apropos stanza: ‘...don’t criticize what you don’t understand...’”

The actual Dylan lyric, from “The Times They Are A-Changin’” (1964), is slightly different: “Don’t criticize what you can’t understand.”

The distinction matters. “Don’t” implies choice — they haven’t bothered. “Can’t” implies incapacity — they lack the framework. Both apply, though. The credentialed class won’t examine the studies because they can’t process conclusions that threaten their wallets, power, control, and identities.

Sixty years later, the Dylan line hits harder than ever.

🎤 SIDEBAR: Van Morrison — Another Musician Prophet They Can’t Cancel

While we’re on musical prophets, Van Morrison named names when naming was forbidden.

His 2020 COVID-era protest album - What’s It Gonna Take? - and the song, “Can’t Go On This Way” — called out global vaccine czar Bill Gates directly (also WEF ‘Dr. Evil’ freak, Klaus Schwab).

“Can’t go on this way” isn’t just a lyric. It’s the thesis for everyone awakened to the psyop of the national and globalist sociopathic haters.

Dylan warned us in 1964. Morrison named it in 2020. Both are still standing.

Digital Sabbatarianism: Your Wisdom

With D2D haters silenced, let’s shift from dissecting pathology to celebrating insight, as the D2D community steps forward with profound reflections on Digital Sabbatarianism™—the practice of intentionally unplugging from the hot, loud, bright, vibrating psyop delivery device in your pocket and reclaiming space for clarity, rest, and genuine human presence:



Art of a Spiritual Nature captured the paradox beautifully:

“LOVE this (even as I write this on Saturday afternoon!...) But I do power down for the day of rest. I think it is the healthiest re-charge blessing for our mind-body-spirit.”

The healthiest recharge. Not productivity hacking. Not optimization. Blessing. There’s a word the algorithm can’t quantify.

Paulette brought us back to earth — literally:

“Just wanna remind you to walk barefoot in the sand and breathe that salty air. When I’m on the beach, I’m not thinking. I’m just being.”

Not thinking. Just being. The mystics call it contemplation. The algorithm calls it a threat to engagement metrics.

Neural Foundry named the physiological reality:

“This really hits different. I tried unplugging last weekend and literally forgot what it felt like to hear birds without checking my phone every 5 minutes. Your point about reconnecting with all 7 senses is spot on, especially the conscience part. It’s wild how much we’ve normalized being chronically tense.”

Chronically tense. That’s not a bug — it’s a feature. Anxious people scroll more. Fearful people click more. Agitated people agitate more. The business model guarantees and requires your dysregulation.

The seventh sense — conscience (in 96% of us) — can’t function when the other six are perpetually hijacked.

Dr. Weinstein’s Voyage

Dr. Sheri Weinstein offers the most dramatic testimony — from six weeks into a sailing circumnavigation:

“Since we have been in the [Bahamas] islands, it has been easier to be less dependent on these devices. Starlink certainly allows us to stay in touch for weather and other important updates. I am happiest when we are anchored behind many of the beautiful, tiny islands with NO CELL TOWERS. What I have noticed in the past 6 weeks since starting our circumnavigation is that my sleep is more restorative, and I only need 5-6 hours, waking before sunrise with energy to work out for hours daily. I am also calmer and more focused, and able to sit down and read great books. The latest must-read is Peter McCullough and John Leake’s ‘Vaccines: mythology, ideology, and reality’. It gives plenty of ammunition to win arguments against people who still believe the fallacy that vaccines have caused the eradication of many infectious diseases.



Better sleep. More energy. Restored calm. The capacity to read again.

PS: Dr. Rozenwasser’s review of Vaccines in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons provides an excellent clinical assessment of the McCullough/Leake book Dr. Weinstein recommends.

[Editor’s note: If Dr. Weinstein offers to share her live travel blog with D2D readers, we’ll include the link in next week’s Sunday Subversion. Perhaps she’ll send us the link via a message in a bottle.

Prophet’s Warning: On-Patient Medical Record

The behind-the-scenes plans for On-Patient Medical Records (OPMR) — microneedle patches embedding your medical history in your skin — continue quietly while everyone argues about the outrage du jour.

Digital Sabbatarianism isn’t just about mental health. It’s about maintaining the cognitive capacity to notice what they’re building while we’re distracted.

Your Assignment

Try Digital Sabbatarianism™. Pick a day. A half-day. Or just an evening to start. Turn off notifications. Leave the phone in another room.

See what emerges in the silence.

Then come back and tell us what you find - maybe even pale little ghosts of doomscrolling, rattling their chains, furious that you’ve finally shown them the door.

