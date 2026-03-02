Hate Mail Clinic Now in Session

Carl Jung taught us about “emotional impermeability“ — the practice of observing emotions as facts rather than darts. In Issue #1, we examined specimens from “Bobby’s Brain Worm,” “Religious Freedom Wellness,” and “Nigel Southway.” Today, we examine a single specimen — and what a specimen it is.

A commenter named “Outlawed Poetry” left a screed on our Forbidden Cures & Brave New World post so loaded with cognitive biases and logical fallacies that it practically diagnoses itself. The comment attacks our coverage of DMSO and chlorine dioxide with the subtlety of a wrecking ball — and the scientific rigor of a fortune cookie.

Let’s scrub in.

The Specimen: “Outlawed Poetry”

“Another peer fraud review that says clorex is save for humans? Are that f***ing stupid??? You are non medical quack and scammer!”

Misspelled. Profane. Ad hominem before the end of the first sentence. Perhaps the outlawed poet is sociopathic. Perhaps she identifies as a male.

What follows in her gross comment is roughly 500 words of mostly copy-pasted institutional safety language about high-concentration DMSO toxicity and chlorine dioxide dangers — almost as if she-he asked an AI chatbot “Name all that is dangerous about high concentrations of these” and pasted the result.

The irony? Buried in that wall of copy-paste is the admission that demolishes her or his entire argument.

Diagnostic Findings: A Cognitive Bias Buffet

1. Ad Hominem — “Non medical quack and scammer!” Not a single argument about the science. Just character assassination. This is ad hominem — attacking the person rather than the argument.

2. Dunning-Kruger Effect — She pastes institutional safety language with the confidence of a tenured pharmacologist while not understanding the first principle of pharmacology. Classic Dunning-Kruger: the less you know, the more confident you sound. Copying and pasting a safety data sheet is not the same as understanding the therapeutic window.

3. Straw Man — Nobody — not D2D, not Dr. Pierre Kory — advocates drinking undiluted DMSO or “concentrated bleach.” This is a textbook straw man: construct a ridiculous version of your opponent’s position, then attack that instead.

4. Black-or-White Fallacy — She treats every substance as either “safe” or “lethal” with nothing in between. Hydroxychloroquine causes cardiac arrhythmias at high doses. Water is lethal at sufficient volume. Oxygen is toxic at high concentrations. Aspirin is therapeutic at 325mg and potentially fatal at 30 grams. Welcome to Pharmacology 101.

5. Appeal to Authority — “The FDA and other global health organizations have issued strong warnings...” The same FDA that approved OxyContin, told you Vioxx was safe, and assured you the modRNA injections were “safe and effective.” Citing captured institutions as infallible is not science — it’s faith. And presumbably the Outlawed Poet received her 2026 dose of the COVID-19 modRNA genetic materials.

6. Appeal to Fear — “Deadly reactions.” “Organ failure and death.” “Equivalent to drinking concentrated bleach.” This language is designed to stop you from thinking — the same “fear porn,” as Dr. Robert Malone calls it, that kept you locked in your house and six feet from your dying grandmother.

7. Personal Incredulity — “Are [you] that f***ing stupid???” Translation: Personally, I can’t possibly comprehend therapeutic applications, therefore they can’t exist.

8. Burden of Proof Reversal — She demands proof while ignoring hundreds of studies cited in Dr. Kory’s work. Everything from institutional sources is gospel; everything from dissident research is “fraud.” That’s not skepticism. That’s ideology. She probably believes in vaccinism.

📋 SPOTLIGHT: Where “Outlawed Poetry” Tells the Truth

Here’s where it gets delicious. Buried in her own copy-paste:

“While DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) has specific medical applications in highly purified, low-concentration forms (such as 10% or as a prescription for interstitial cystitis)...”

Stop right there. She just admitted that DMSO has legitimate medical applications at appropriate concentrations. This is the entire point. She concedes the principle in her own comment, then spends 400 words arguing as if she hadn’t.

Paracelsus — the Father of Toxicology — established the foundational principle governing all of pharmacology:

“All things are poison, and nothing is without poison; the dosage alone makes it so a thing is not a poison.” — Paracelsus (1493–1541)

Every substance in medicine operates within a therapeutic window — the range between the minimum effective dose and the toxic dose. This is not ‘alternative medicine’. This is the operating principle of every drug in every pharmacy on earth.

📋 SIDEBAR: The Credentials Question

When evaluating chlorine dioxide’s therapeutic potential, whose assessment carries more weight?

Dr. Pierre Kory, M.D. — pulmonary and critical care specialist; former Associate Professor and Chief of Critical Care at the University of Wisconsin; co-founder, FLCCC; testified before the U.S. Senate twice; author of The War on Ivermectin and The War on Chlorine Dioxide (2025), backed by hundreds of cited studies.

Or “Outlawed Poetry” — an anonymous commenter whose primary literary contribution appears to be erotic poetry and “sexy songs.” Weapon of choice: copy-paste.

We’ll leave that to the jury.

📋 SIDEBAR: On Engaging Fools

“Don’t answer the foolish arguments of fools, or you will become as foolish as they are. Be sure to answer the foolish arguments of fools, or they will become wise in their own estimation.” — Proverbs 26:4-5 (NLT)

This captures the Hate Mail Clinic’s operating principle: We don’t descend to the fool’s level — the profanity, the ad hominem, the copy-paste panic. But we do answer with wisdom, lest the fool’s assertions go unchallenged.



As Solomon also observed: “A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion” (Proverbs 18:2).

We don’t expect “Outlawed Poetry” to learn from this. We write it for D2D readers watching from the gallery.

Real Lessons

“Outlawed Poetry” is not the disease. She’s a symptom of what happens when the prevailing COVID-era narratives lodge so deeply that masses of people can’t distinguish between safety data sheets and a medical arguments.

The cognitive biases and logical fallacies she deploys are the exact same psychological weapons used in COVID-era Fifth Generation Warfare. If you can spot them in a comment section, you can spot them when deployed by gacocratic institutions.

That’s why the Hate Mail Clinic exists. Not to humiliate the specimens. To vaccinate the readers.

If “Outlawed Poetry” would like to return with actual citations challenging specific therapeutic protocols — not copy-pasted safety warnings about concentrations nobody advocated — we welcome the conversation. Sign your name. Cite your sources. Engage the argument, not the person.

Until then, we thank the “erotic poet” for the teaching material.

To the Humans Providing Specimens for D2D’s Hate Mail Clinic:

Thank you!

And let’s “forgive them, for they know not….”

