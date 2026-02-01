Dr. Peter McCullough Stands Up for COVID-era Truth with the Vyhmeisters
Restack: Essential voices in the fight for medical conscience - Issue #1 | February 1, 2026
D2D selected this Vmeister Family Channel interview with Dr. Peter McCullough because it delivers what may be the most personal articulation yet of why medical conscience demands dissent — and what it costs.
🎥 Watch the full interview:
McCullough traces the Allopathic Priesthood™’s pattern of self-harm blindness across three centuries: cocaine addiction (1860–1920, with only ONE paper of concern in 60 years of JAMA), tobacco addiction (1920–1978, doctors giving out cigarettes while patients died), and now COVID-19 “vaccines” (genetic mRNA innoculations) where not a single chief of medicine anywhere has expressed concern. Still.
The pattern is identical: physicians cannot recognize - or admit to - harms they themselves perpetuate when cloaked in belief rather than evidence. Vaccinism vs. vaccinology: Blind faith comes at a huge costs to everyone.
It’s his framing of vaccinism that cuts deepest. McCullough reveals how the Biden administration convened 4,000 religious leaders for a “Faith for Vaccines” conference — and shows the Vatican coin depicting a child receiving a vaccine in the classical positioning reserved for receiving the Eucharist. The “vaccine” literally replacing Christ.
📖 McCullough’s book with historian John Leake — now a New York Times bestseller — traces this ideology across 300 years: Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality
When asked for his single piece of advice, McCullough lands squarely on D2D’s founding principle:
“If we know something is wrong or if we know something is going to harm another person, we have a duty to warn. Standing by and doing nothing is just as bad as committing the crime itself.”
That’s not just advice. That’s our mission.