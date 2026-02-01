D2D selected this Vmeister Family Channel interview with Dr. Peter McCullough because it delivers what may be the most personal articulation yet of why medical conscience demands dissent — and what it costs.

McCullough traces the Allopathic Priesthood™’s pattern of self-harm blindness across three centuries: cocaine addiction (1860–1920, with only ONE paper of concern in 60 years of JAMA), tobacco addiction (1920–1978, doctors giving out cigarettes while patients died), and now COVID-19 “vaccines” (genetic mRNA innoculations) where not a single chief of medicine anywhere has expressed concern. Still.

The pattern is identical: physicians cannot recognize - or admit to - harms they themselves perpetuate when cloaked in belief rather than evidence. Vaccinism vs. vaccinology: Blind faith comes at a huge costs to everyone.

It’s his framing of vaccinism that cuts deepest. McCullough reveals how the Biden administration convened 4,000 religious leaders for a “Faith for Vaccines” conference — and shows the Vatican coin depicting a child receiving a vaccine in the classical positioning reserved for receiving the Eucharist. The “vaccine” literally replacing Christ.

📖 McCullough’s book with historian John Leake — now a New York Times bestseller — traces this ideology across 300 years: Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality

When asked for his single piece of advice, McCullough lands squarely on D2D’s founding principle:

“If we know something is wrong or if we know something is going to harm another person, we have a duty to warn. Standing by and doing nothing is just as bad as committing the crime itself.”

That’s not just advice. That’s our mission.

