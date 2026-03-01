This week, a martial arts instructor tells us what it looks like when a wacko-woke blue state sends eight armed officers to stop twelve children from exercising in a park. If that sentence doesn’t make you angry, keep reading.

EIGHT SHERIFFS FOR TWELVE KIDS

Commenting on: No Unity With COVID-era Thievery - Part 1: The Indictment

Kelly Reardon and her husband owned a martial arts school in Los Angeles when the COVID pLandemic hit. They were harassed and threatened by city authorities for conducting Zoom classes from an empty building. When they tried to keep the business alive by teaching kids in a local park — outdoors, in fresh air — the park authorities called the police. Four SUVs. Two sheriffs in each. Eight armed law enforcement officers were dispatched to stop a class of twelve children from learning self-defense.

They lost everything. The business. The community. The livelihood. Then they did what martial artists do when the fight is unwinnable: they moved. Fled the lunacy of Los Angeles — like hundreds of thousands of others — across the country to be closer to Kelly’s family, who then ostracized them for refusing the modRNA injections.

To this day, her family believes it is acceptable to threaten, dehumanize, and bully the unvaccinated. Kelly is no longer in contact with most of them.

There’s an irony the martial arts community would appreciate here. The first rule of self-defense is knowing when to disengage — when the fight isn’t worth winning on those terms. Kelly and her husband didn’t surrender. They executed a tactical retreat from a loony blue state - and from relatives and acquaintances who have lost their minds - and they planted their flag in a sane place. That’s not flight. That’s strategy.

Kelly — thank you for telling your story. It’s a snapshot of what continues for thousands of American families. And it’s a reminder that the mass formation isn’t past tense. The entrancement continues.



As Van Morrison put it, we can ask our ‘mass-formed’ family and acquaintances: What’s it gonna take for you to wake up? (3-min)

THE COVID-ERA FAMILY FRACTURES CONTINUE

Commenting on: No Unity With COVID-era Thievery - Part 2: The Evidence

Andrew Devlin added to the family dynamics thread — with eight out of eleven family members being “fairly extreme liberals,” family events took a back seat. Masks required. Jabs required. Politics on the back burner just to keep the peace.

Andrew, the shame isn’t that you have to shelve politics at Thanksgiving. The shame is that “politics” is based on “policies,” and policies are the end product of what political scientists call Overton’s Window — the range of ideas the public considers acceptable to discuss.

And unless we can talk - engage in discourse - about the “unthinkable” (like being forcefully mass-injected with modRNA genetic material), policy and politics can never shift back to real “sensibility.”

Without the First Amendment, we can’t have such discourse. Without discourse, we can’t have reasonable policies. Without reasonable policies, our politics are — to use the technical term — f’ed up a mess.

The silver lining in Andrew’s comment is almost too good: “The only good thing was that when my grandniece married her girlfriend, the wedding was completely online — saving me from being expected to attend!”

COVID lockdowns: ruining everything except the occasional awkward family obligation.

LEGISLATIVE PATRIOT

Commenting on: From Cancer Recurrence to Shakespearean Pornography (SS #26)

YorktownOct19 delivered three comments this week, each one a clinic in active citizenship.

First: the full text of Dr. Tamzin Rosenwasser’s letter to Florida Representative Danny Nix opposing HB 975, the bill requiring criminal background checks and fingerprinting for physicians at every license renewal, while legislators conveniently exempt themselves. Dr. Rosenwasser, past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and author of Swamp Fox and Mouse Trap, calls the bill what it is: a Fourth Amendment violation that treats doctors as presumptive criminals.

Second: Yorktown didn’t just write one letter. She sent it to all 120 members of the Florida State House and all 40 State Senators. By snail mail! In 2026. “Call them. Email them. We are NOT CRIMINALS!”

Both are heroic — Yorktown’s activism and her postage bill.

Officials like those responsible for “Fired by the Fascists” are exhibiting the same authoritarian impulses.

And it makes you wonder: does writing to your representatives actually matter? The author spoke to a legislative aide last week and asked that exact question. Her answer: probably yes, in the long haul — but the degree of complacency is staggering. We gravitate to the Super Bowl rather than Super COVID Atrocities. We are less likely than ever to call, email, or sign a petition — such as our D2D mRNA Moratorium Petition. And that complacency is the machine’s greatest weapon.

Third: Yorktown reminded us that the author’s father, William Campbell Douglass II, MD, was right about the Federal Reserve — a cartel of private bankers, unconstitutional under Article 1, Section 8, Clause 5. For the deeper history on the “Federal” “Reserve,” Yorktown recommends G. Edward Griffin’s The Creature from Jekyll Island — a page-turner that reads like a thriller because the truth usually does.

RAPID-FIRE ROUNDS

Dave Hamilton commented on Part 2: The Evidence - 40 Items They Hope You Forget, citing Zionism and Marxism as dual threats to Western civilization. Zionism and Americanism are both nationalisms, each ‘ism’ with its own georeligious, geopolitical complexities, and incompatibilities. But a full treatment is well beyond D2D’s scope and certainly this post. What D2D can speak to is the institutional capture Dave describes. Our existing frameworks — the Gacocracy™, the Favor Bank, institutional sociopathy, the FSMB-corrupted state medical boards — already document these dynamics.



Dr. Mitchell Fleisher — commenting on Evidence Avalanche — called the mRNA shots a genetic bioweapon, not a vaccine. Strong language — but consider: due to personal incredulity, most people simply cannot process the possibility that the institutions they trusted deployed fifth-generation warfare against them using every known cognitive bias and logical fallacy in the playbook. That’s precisely why D2D is creating the CEPOP series — a growing repository documenting each manipulation technique used during this Orwellian era. Name the tricks. They lose power.

Dr. Fleisher also offered Thomas Jefferson’s reminder — commenting on No Unity with COVID-era Thievery Part 2: “I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and is as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical.” That time is now — yet few are willing. D2D’s findings suggest that doctors themselves are part of the problem: The ‘subject-teachers’ in the grand COVID-era Milgram experiment. Brace yourselves for an upcoming two-part Nerds Corner series. It’s a shocker.

On a brighter note, Dr. Fleisher’s comment on Forbidden Cures & Brave New World about homeopathic medicine for COVID and post-COVID conditions inspired us to publish a same-day Spotlight post: Homeopathy for COVID-19. When a D2D editorial board member speaks, we listen — and act.

The Pilgrimaging MD — commenting on ‘Digital Sabbath’ Dinner Revival — reported that shutting off screens during meals made her actually remember what she ate. Music to our ears! The whole purpose of D2D is to have a positive impact, however small, during this atrocious COVID era, which is not over by any stretch of the imagination. A weekly digital sabbath - Digital Sabbatarianism™ - is doable — even though our digital addictions make it difficult. Try it once. You’ll be surprised by what you find on the other side of the screen.

Rodney — commenting on No Unity Part 2 — mentioned synagogues may have remained open while churches were forced to close during lockdowns. We researched this, and it appears that synagogues were broadly subjected to the same closure orders as churches and mosques. The Supreme Court’s Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo (2020) actually blocked restrictions on both synagogues and Catholic churches in New York. In Israel, police raided ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods to enforce closures. We can’t confirm a blanket “US synagogues stayed open” claim — but what is confirmed: houses of worship were shuttered while liquor stores and big-box retailers stayed open.



Apparently, the soul wasn’t essential, but the Smirnoff was. The enemy was the gathering of free minds.

Rodney also thanked us for the COVID-Era Databases post — and we thank him back. Please share that resource widely. Time is of the essence.

A WORD of THANKS TO D2D SUBSCRIBERS

This feels overdue. Robert Nice recently became a paid subscriber with a message that stopped us mid-scroll: “I read a lot of your articles, and I feel that you deserve support for your great content.”

Robert — thank you. And to every subscriber, paid and free: you are D2D. And everyone who hits that Share button extends the reach past the algorithm into territory the $cience™ would prefer we never reach. And if D2D has earned your support, paid subscriptions are appreciated. Either way: share the post. That’s the single most powerful thing any reader can do.

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!