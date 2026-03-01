Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

User's avatar
Peggy's avatar
Peggy
10h

So I’m curious - what would’ve happened had the churches defied authority and stayed open? From my viewpoint, as a Roman Catholic, the church folded with no fight, or no fight that I could see. In the United States, we have the gold standard, worldwide, of religious freedom. The whole world looked to us to see what we would do. It was such a crazy time and the faithful needed to gather like no other time. But the churches were locked. So my question - what would’ve happened? Arrests? Okay priests, you’re supposed to stand up to secular authorities when they’re wrong and pay the price. Had they started arresting priests for conducting mass, the whole situation would’ve come to a crisis and would’ve been resolved with an appeal to the constitution. Might it have ended some priests’ careers? Maybe. So what? It would not have cost your life. And you could hold your head high that you did the right thing for the souls in your care. But they folded, thereby setting a precedent. Imagine the ego boost the local bureaucrats got when they realized, “hey, I can close an entire diocese!”. There was no law passed by the legislature to permit this. It seems to me the whole episode resulted in a de facto change in doctrine. Suddenly, and for a long time afterwards, Sunday Mass attendance was no longer required! My whole life I was taught that the Eucharist was the sum and substance of our faith - there were no exceptions offered to this. But suddenly, one day, this no longer mattered. Churches were locked on the highest holy day of the year (Easter)! Later we learn that during the lock out, revenues were higher than usual, giving was up. And we learn the USCCB took advantage of the PPP “loans” that did not have to be paid back, even though that had ample cash flow without it. That’s our tax dollars they took. My local parish welcomed us back with a capital campaign to upgrade the church property. But I know that the Catholic Church in the United States took $3 billion! They did not and will not pay this back. So no, you got your handout. Use that to upgrade the HVAC and replace the floor! Anyway, the whole episode has left me lost and empty. None of them believe what they preach. It took Covid to show me that. I feel as though I’ve been had - I’ve believed the clergy all my life.

Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
8h

Thank you for caring and sharing my story.

:)

