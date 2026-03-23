FAVOR BANK FILES | Part 4 of 13

← Part 3: The Switchboard Operator

Someone emailed Jeffrey Epstein in March 2015 with a subject line that read: “Preparing for Pandemics.”

The email proposed involving the WHO in a coordinated response framework. The closing line — read this slowly — was: “I hope we can pull this off.“

Years before COVID was a household word, the man who ran the world's most sophisticated blackmail and leverage operation was on the pandemic preparedness mailing list — alongside the WHO. (DOJ-documented — EFTA00654215)

They pulled it off.

Question This Post Answers

Parts 1–3 established what the Favor Bank is, how it operates, and who runs the switchboard. Now we follow the cable into the room where pandemic science gets made.

How did the scientists who shaped COVID policy connect to Epstein’s network?

Eric Lander: $cience™ Advisor with a Portfolio to Match

When Joe Biden appointed Eric Lander as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy — his first cabinet-level pick, announced before inauguration — he called him a “once-in-a-generation scientific mind.” (Mainstream reported — White House)

What Biden didn’t mention:

Lander had been photographed with Epstein in 2012 at a dinner at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. He was listed as a recipient of Epstein's research funding. Anthony Fauci called him “a valued colleague and friend for many years.”

And while shaping the Biden administration’s COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout, Lander held between $500,000 and $1 million in BioNTech stock — which he quietly divested after the FDA granted full approval in August 2021, when the stock peaked. (Mainstream reported — Nature Feb 2026; CNBC)

He resigned in February 2022, allegedly because he “bullied junior staff.”

CEPI Pipeline

In January 2017 — the same month Nikolic was emailing Epstein about pandemic as an investment vertical — the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations launched at Davos. Founding donors: the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, and several governments. (Mainstream reported — CEPI.net)

Three years later, days after the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was detected outside mainland China, CEPI issued emergency funding to Moderna. The pandemic “vertical” was open for business. Nice work, Boris.

The sequence: Epstein’s pandemic email (2015) → Nikolic’s pandemic portfolio memo (2017) → CEPI founding (2017) → Moderna emergency funding (January 2020).

This is not a conspiracy theory. These are sequenced, documented, publicly reported events — and the sequencing is the point.

Why This Matters to Your Doctor and You

These are not peripheral figures. Lander (AKA, the ‘$cience Pick’) ran U.S. science policy during the most consequential medical decisions in a generation. Nikolic sat inside the Gates Foundation when it committed $100M to CEPI — the organization that emergency-funded the mRNA platform your family was subsequently forced to receive.

These men are the nodes in the network Epstein helped build. The obligations that the network creates do not disappear when the blackmailer dies. They transfer.

When $cience™ told your physician what to prescribe, what to stay silent about, and what to report to the medical board — it was speaking through a system shaped by men who sat in Jeffrey’s Office.

The Favor Bank doesn’t issue orders. It creates obligations. And obligated men tend to reach the same conclusions.

“Dr. D. is NOT suicidal.” — This disclaimer will make more sense in Part 5.

Fact or Fiction? (Spoiler: Fact.) Jeffrey Epstein was (still is?) involved in pandemic planning. Fact. DOJ document EFTA00654215. We’ll wait while you reread that.

Are You Aware?

Share this with someone who still believes science and blackmail occupy separate worlds.

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🎭 Rogues' Rhyme™: Fellow Jeffrey Epstein; With friends loyal & keen: Gates funds the mission; Nowak, grant submission; Lander & Nikolic - unseen.



The scientists in this network are probably still alive, employed, and influential. The people who knew too much about what happened in the townhouse and on the pedo island are not faring as well.

In Part 5: The Dead Don’t Testify.

❤️ COVID-era gravitational pull only works in the dark. Hit the heart to turn on the lights.

📋 Sign the Petition: Moratorium on mRNA/modRNA Gene Therapy Products

📬 Read: Will Your Medical Freedom Dissolve with the Bill Gates Micro Needle Patch?

We’re following the Epstein paper trail from elite compromise to COVID-era atrocities. The favor bank’s endgame isn’t just controlling what goes into your arm — it’s controlling what goes under your skin, permanently.

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