Courage to comment. One reader said yes to Witness Wednesdays. One delivered a theology of dogs that doubles as a framework for dissent. And two others arrived at the same grim conclusion about justice. Let’s get into it.

YORKTOWN SAYS YES

Commenting on: Sheep, Wolves, and the Dog Who Quoted Jefferson

YorktownOct19 wrote two words that made our week: “Go ahead.”

The physician who quoted Jefferson in a resignation letter, whose Newfoundland healed a little girl’s fear of needles, has agreed to another Witness Wednesdays: Named & Unashamed feature. D2D and Yorktown are currently drafting the story — we’re awaiting her edits before publishing. Stay tuned.

She also asked: “Did I tell you about the Infectious Disease guy who objected to Virgie hanging around in the courtyard outside his first-floor window?” We’ll save that story for the WW post. Worth the wait.

And here’s a detail we couldn’t sit on: Virgie — full registered name VN Ch Emmabay Virgil’s for Virginia, UD, WRD2, DD1 TODD — was a champion Newfoundland whose credentials are longer than most physicians’ CVs. More importantly, the Newfoundland is the official mascot of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, adopted by resolution in September 2002 at the 59th Annual Meeting in Tucson, Arizona. The resolution was submitted by Dr. Tamzin Rosenwasser — AAPS past president, whose letter to Rep. Danny Nix we featured in SS #27. The resolution cited Lord Byron: the Newfoundland possesses “beauty without vanity, strength without insolence, courage without ferocity” — attributes, the resolution noted, “self-evident among AAPS members.”

A life-saving breed. Freely dedicated to the care of its companions. Though not without just and reasonable compensation. Sound like any physicians you know?

EVERY DOG HAS ITS PURPOSE

Also commenting on: SS #32

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher responded with what may be the definitive D2D dog taxonomy: “Newfoundlands and St. Bernards are rescuers. Labrador Retrievers are hunters’ helpers. Chihuahuas are yappy lap huggers with a Napoleonic complex. And Great Pyrenees are great, big, fluffy white, sweet-natured ‘polar bears’ that love, guard, and protect people and farm animals — but beware to coyotes, minks, weasels, and wolves who try to harm you and your farm critters.”

He closed: “God created a purpose for everything in this fallen world. The best attitude is gratitude for His creation.”

D2D couldn’t agree more — and we’ll add this: we love dog lovers, because genuine dog lovers are almost certainly not sociopaths. Research confirms it. A systematic review in Animals (PMC) found that animal abuse is strongly associated with antisocial behavior, violence, and later aggression toward people.

The inverse is also instructive: people who nurture, protect, and form bonds with animals tend to score high on empathy — the very trait the 4% lack entirely. So if you want a quick field test for the COVID-era Periodic Table of Sociopathy, check how someone treats their dog. Fleisher’s Great Pyrenees guards the flock. The 4% abuse it.

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NOTHING WILL HAPPEN. NOBODY WILL BE PUNISHED.

Commenting on: The Greatest Intrusions on Civil Liberties in Peacetime History

Author John G. Dyer wrote six words that landed like a verdict: “Nothing will happen. Nobody will be punished.”

We tend to agree, John. And the scoreboard through fifteen months of the Trump administration makes the case:

Fauci: Preemptively pardoned by Biden on his last day in office. State attorneys general are pursuing, but no charges have been filed. The man who admitted to the six-foot rule was “sort of just appeared,” whose senior advisor deleted federal records and called it “dark humor,” might sleep soundly every night (people without conscience can).

Pfizer: Zero executives charged. The House subpoenaed former R&D chief Philip Dormitzer over allegations that the company deliberately delayed vaccine trial results until after the 2020 election — but CEO Albert Bourla is still running the company, still selling mRNA “vaccines,” still collecting a salary that would make the Sacklers blush.

Epstein: Files released. Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced. Beyond that — silence. No clients named. No Favor Bank depositors called to account. The files exist. The arrests don’t.

Everyone above the bottom level of the Pyramid of Power appears to be genuinely above the law. Yet none dare call it conspiracy.

THE UNSUNG HEROES AND THE PANOPTICON

Commenting on: Confessions of a Pfizer Toxicologist

Mary Helms praised the work of Dr. Joe Sansone, whose Ban the Jab campaign took the fight to Florida’s Republican Executive Committees at the grassroots level. Eleven RECs adopted his position statement before the state party shut it down. D2D has covered Sansone’s work in Confessions of a Pfizer Toxicologist and Contraband Chronicles: MAHA Under Fire.

Mary’s closing line deserves repeating: she thanked “doctors, attorneys, laypeople, who spread the truth about the world we find ourselves in” and asked for a blessing “as we work to find a way out of the panopticon.”

The panopticon — the prison designed so that inmates can be watched at all times without knowing when they’re being observed. Mary didn’t use that word casually. There are only a handful of physicians and health freedom fighters willing to dissent publicly. They are unsung heroes. And history teaches us that when the political tide turns — and it always turns — tyrannical governments don’t thank their dissidents. They persecute them. The freedom to dissent is never permanently secured. It’s exercised, or it’s lost.

❤️ Every dog has its purpose. Every dissident has a duty. Like if you’ve found yours.

🔁 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.

🗣️ Comments welcome. Newfoundlands, Great Pyrenees, and even Chihuahuas.

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First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

— The D2D Editorial Team

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