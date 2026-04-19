Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
14h

Per the AKC, they have the Working Group, the Sporting, Herding, Hound, Non-Sporting, Terrier and Toy Groups.

I have re-named them: The Loving Group, the Playing Group (those two are interchangeable) the Bossy Group, Lounging group, Chess-Playing Group, Yipping and Snapping Groups. Apologies to anyone whose dogs in the Yipping or Snapping Groups identify as Loving or some other group, of course!

Note that Islam considers dogs unclean, though mine are cleaner than probably 99% of the people in Afghanistan and Pakistan. They think black dogs have the devil in them. If we superimpose the map of the dog-loving nations over the map of the freedom-loving nations, they almost exactly coincide. Plus, as a nation becomes less free, its dogs become less free.

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
16h

My chihuahua was the worst! My wife had a flat and while she was fixing it, a lady came by walking a chihuahua. My wife and son thought it was so cute that the lady told them she was up for adoption and my wife applied. She then came home and told me about it and that she and my son would take complete care and I would not have to do anything. Unfortunately, chihuahuas choose their owners and she chose me. God help anyone who came near me! She bit my granddaughter’s finger when she pointed out something in a book. She bit others as well. We had a Pit Bull and an aggressive Shepherd mix as well but the only dog that ever got investigated and quarantined by animal control was the chihuahua! She bit more people than the other dogs even thought about biting.

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