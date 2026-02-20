Evidence Avalanche: Research Bombshells & Vaccine Truth Buried by the Media
Contraband Chronicle Vault Edition #2 of 4 | February 20, 2026
COVID-Era News the Memory Hole Tries to Swallow
⏱️ 3-minute scan | 40 headlines cataloged
The vault clearance continues. Today’s edition catalogs the studies, data, and peer-reviewed evidence that Big Pharma and the vaccine cartel want to disappear — from 470,000+ estimated American vaccine deaths to mRNA found in placentas to the autopsy study so explosive it was illegally retracted after becoming the world’s #1 most-read paper.
They CAN retract the paper. They CAN’T retract the data.
Scan. Click. Share. The COVID-era evidence isn’t going anywhere.
🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE
MORTALITY & DEATH ESTIMATES
• Three Independent Estimates Yield 470,000–840,000 American COVID-19 “Vaccine” Deaths
• 73.9% of Deaths Following COVID-19 “Vaccination” are Caused by the Shots — Illegally Retracted Autopsy Study, After Becoming #1 Most-Read Scientific Paper in the World
• Anomalous Patterns of Mortality and Morbidity in Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine Trial
• MMR and MMRV Vaccines Linked to 2,657% More U.S. Deaths Than Measles Infection Since 1995
CANCER
• 300,000 People Tracked for 30 Months Show mRNA Shots Significantly Increase Risk of Overall Cancer, Breast Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and Colorectal Cancer
• Study Identifies Over 300 Peer-Reviewed COVID-19 “Vaccine” Cancer Cases Across 27 Countries — Journal Hit With Cyberattacks
• Red Flag: 2023 New Zealand Cancer Data Released by Health NZ — A Record (The 2023 rate of new cancer registrations in NZ reached an all time record 29,719 new cancer registrations)
CARDIOVASCULAR & CLOTTING
• Peer-Reviewed Paper Finds mRNA “Vaccines” Unleashed Widespread Silent Heart Damage — Outlines How to Detect
BIOLOGICAL PERSISTENCE & SYSTEMIC HARM
• Pfizer mRNA Found in Over 88% of Human Placentas, Sperm, and Blood — and in 50% of Unvaccinated Pregnant Women
• mRNA “Vaccines” May Prime the Body for YEARS of Amplified Harm from Subsequent SARS-CoV-2 Infection
• New Review Links Post-modRNA “Vaccine” Fatigue to Mitochondrial Dysfunction
• Amyloids, Prion Diseases and Spike Protein
• Painful Osteoporotic Microfractures in Younger Persons Worsened by COVID-19 Vaccination
IMMUNE DYSFUNCTION & ADJUVANTS
• PACVS Research Exposes Immune Dysfunction After COVID Shots
• Vaccines and Adjuvants: Aluminum
• Massive Danish Study Finds Statistically Significant Link Between Aluminum and Health Conditions — But Researchers Manipulated the Data to show the opposite
CHILDREN, AUTISM & NEURODEVELOPMENT
• Coincident Rises in ADHD and Autism Over Decades — Dr. McCullough Connects the Dots
• CDC Backed by McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder
• New Findings in Autism Neuroimmunology
• Common Vaccines Linked to 38–50% Increased Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s
• Maternal-Fetal Transmission of Lyme Disease & Co-infections: Protecting Mothers & Children
EFFICACY CHALLENGES & COMPARISONS
• Measles Is Highly Treatable — IMA Peer-Reviewed Study Published in Antiviral Research
• The First Big Lie of Vaccinology & The Flu Vaccine Has 27% NEGATIVE EFFICACY
• Comparing US CDC ACIP and Denmark Childhood Vaccine Schedules
💉 VACCINE TRUTH EMERGES
FDA REGULATORY FAILURE
• FDA Leadership Refuses to Add Black Box Warning to mRNA Injections — Despite FDA Scientists Recommending It
• FDA Leaked Memo of Childhood COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths Points to Broader Cover-Up
• FDA Coverup of 10 Pediatric mRNA Deaths Is the Microscopic Tip of the Iceberg
INDUSTRY FRAUD & DATA SUPPRESSION
• ‘Profound Breach of Trust’: Pfizer Omitted Trial Data Showing Higher Mortality, Kidney Failure in Seniors Given mRNA Flu Shot
• CENSORED Study Showing mRNA Injections Induce Severe Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease
INJURY SCOPE & PROFESSIONAL RECKONING
• 1 in 10 Adults Seriously Injured by a COVID Vaccine, New Survey Finds —
• VAIDS-Induced Turbo Cancer: Hundreds of Studies Now Indicate COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccines” Are Among the Largest Carcinogens
INSTITUTIONAL DECEPTION
• Hospitals Have Quietly Reclassified Vaccines as ‘Biogenics’ — They Can Now Inject Without Consent
💬 READER ENGAGEMENT
Headlines. Studies, datasets, and documented harms the mainstream medical establishment would prefer you never see.
Which finding here do you think has the greatest potential to reach the 40% still entranced by the narratives? Tell us in the comments.
📬 SUBMIT TO THE CHRONICLE
Your intelligence matters. Spotted a study, dataset, or research finding that deserves documentation? Submit it for the next Contraband Chronicle.
Via Comments: Drop the headline, source, and link below.
📰 The Contraband Chronicle: Because crucial COVID-era developments don’t curate themselves.
COMING UP:
🎭 Vault #3: THE UNMASKING — Establishment exposed, institutional capture documented, physician persecution and courage
🏥 Vault #4: FORBIDDEN CURES & BRAVE NEW WORLD — Suppressed treatments, natural compounds, and the dystopia already here
📰 Issue #3: FRESH LAUNCH — Current weekly intelligence begins Wednesday, February 26
I decided to take a wait and see attitude about a vaccine that was rushed to market. I am so glad that I did as did my wife, 5 children, and 11 grandchildren.
I am not glad that I lost 3 friends within a month of being jabbed, all 3 from a long in remission cancer that came back with a vengeance! I am also not glad that my brother was thrown off the lung transplant list because his dormant cancer returned. He got back on the list after 2 years but the delay left him needing a double transplant instead of one lung. He finally did get the transplants, hopefully that’s the end of his jab injuries!