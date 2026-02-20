COVID-Era News the Memory Hole Tries to Swallow

⏱️ 3-minute scan | 40 headlines cataloged

The vault clearance continues. Today’s edition catalogs the studies, data, and peer-reviewed evidence that Big Pharma and the vaccine cartel want to disappear — from 470,000+ estimated American vaccine deaths to mRNA found in placentas to the autopsy study so explosive it was illegally retracted after becoming the world’s #1 most-read paper.

They CAN retract the paper. They CAN’T retract the data.

Scan. Click. Share. The COVID-era evidence isn’t going anywhere.

🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

MORTALITY & DEATH ESTIMATES

CANCER

CARDIOVASCULAR & CLOTTING

BIOLOGICAL PERSISTENCE & SYSTEMIC HARM

IMMUNE DYSFUNCTION & ADJUVANTS

CHILDREN, AUTISM & NEURODEVELOPMENT

EFFICACY CHALLENGES & COMPARISONS

💉 VACCINE TRUTH EMERGES

FDA REGULATORY FAILURE

INDUSTRY FRAUD & DATA SUPPRESSION

INJURY SCOPE & PROFESSIONAL RECKONING

INSTITUTIONAL DECEPTION

Share

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Headlines. Studies, datasets, and documented harms the mainstream medical establishment would prefer you never see.

Which finding here do you think has the greatest potential to reach the 40% still entranced by the narratives? Tell us in the comments.

📬 SUBMIT TO THE CHRONICLE

Your intelligence matters. Spotted a study, dataset, or research finding that deserves documentation? Submit it for the next Contraband Chronicle.

Via Comments: Drop the headline, source, and link below.

Leave a comment

📰 The Contraband Chronicle: Because crucial COVID-era developments don’t curate themselves.

COMING UP:

🎭 Vault #3: THE UNMASKING — Establishment exposed, institutional capture documented, physician persecution and courage

🏥 Vault #4: FORBIDDEN CURES & BRAVE NEW WORLD — Suppressed treatments, natural compounds, and the dystopia already here

📰 Issue #3: FRESH LAUNCH — Current weekly intelligence begins Wednesday, February 26