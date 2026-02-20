Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
2h

I decided to take a wait and see attitude about a vaccine that was rushed to market. I am so glad that I did as did my wife, 5 children, and 11 grandchildren.

I am not glad that I lost 3 friends within a month of being jabbed, all 3 from a long in remission cancer that came back with a vengeance! I am also not glad that my brother was thrown off the lung transplant list because his dormant cancer returned. He got back on the list after 2 years but the delay left him needing a double transplant instead of one lung. He finally did get the transplants, hopefully that’s the end of his jab injuries!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture