EDITOR’S NOTE (December 12, 2025, 4:15 PM ET): After this post was published earlier today, Dr. Kimberly Milhoan reported that a trusted colleague intervened and invited Dr. Milhoan to continue in his position in the Driscoll hospital system (Hooray!). This represents a remarkable reversal—and evidence that public exposure and colleague solidarity can defeat the Gacocracy™ (COVID-era fascism, see below). D2D will follow this developing story. The original post below remains unaltered as a record of what occurred.

Ten Days

That’s how long Dr. Kirk Milhoan served as Chairman of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before Driscoll Children’s Hospital fired him— two days ago—not for malpractice, not for patient complaints, not for incompetence.

He was fired because an “overwhelming number of calls” demanded his termination for daring to serve on a federal advisory panel that prioritizes data over dogma.

(An “overwhelming number of calls”—the 2025 equivalent of torches and pitchforks, except the mob has iPhones and a PR budget.)



Let’s try to realize this fact: Dr. Milhoun has been terminated from his corporate medicine positions at Driscoll as a result of taking an additional federal service position in the new, striving-to-be-honorable HHS (CDC, FDA, NIH…under RFK, Jr.), which is at war with the ‘deep state’.



Dr. Milhoun is now essentially part of the federal team trying to make America healthy again (MAHA).



As Philadelphia cardiologist Anish Koka observed, the battle lines are now undeniable: stand with the Trump/RFK administration’s medical freedom reforms, and the COVID-era ‘GacocratsTM (defined below) will attempt to destroy you professionally. That’s the “pretty clear message” Dr. Milhoan’s termination sends.

Basically, it’s COVID-era American medical fascism. Staring us in the face. In America. In 2025.

Video: Dr. Kirk Milhoun and Senator Ron Johnson.

What Is ‘Fascism’?

“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.” — Benito Mussolini

The term “fascism” has become COVID-era partisan name-calling, so D2D prefers Gacocracy™ (Government-Academic-Corporate rule)—the unholy trinity that now controls American medicine. Same mechanism. Clearer terminology.

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⚖️ SIDEBAR: The Milhoan Case

Who: Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD—pediatric cardiologist, former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon, medical missionary

What: Terminated from Driscoll Physicians Group (Corpus Christi, TX) after serving only ~10 days as the current ACIP Chairman

Why: “Overwhelming number of calls” demanding his firing for his federal advisory role

The Irony: Wife Kimberly Milhoan, MD: “...my husband has been a vaccine advocate throughout his career.”

The Conflict: Driscoll Children’s Hospital is actively conducting pediatric COVID vaccine trials on children ages 6 months to 2 years—the same population ACIP now scrutinizes.

Coincidence?

Source: The Hill, Just The News

History Echoes: Nazi Reverberations We Must Perceive

In 1993, Dr. Anna Scherzer—a physician and daughter of a Holocaust survivor—delivered a prophetic presentation to the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons titled “Medical Reform and the Events Leading to the Holocaust: A Comparison.”

She warned that American medicine was following the exact pattern that destroyed medical freedom in pre-WWII Germany.

That pattern? Incremental restrictions. Economic coercion. Physician “report cards.” Public dissemination of “quality” metrics. License suspension for “deviation from standards.” Psychiatric evaluations as punishment.

Sound familiar?

Today, physicians who deviate from the Gacocratic™ orthodoxy face the same incremental destruction: loss of hospital privileges, termination of faculty appointments, revocation of board certifications, suspension of medical licenses, and forced psychiatric evaluations. The FSMB persecution playbook and medical specialty boards continue this pattern with ruthless efficiency.

Coercions like these don’t make your doctor a slave to the system?

Terrifying Efficiency of Coercion

Here’s what the Gacocrats™ understand that we must name: you don’t need to destroy every physician to control the entire profession. You only need to publicly destroy a few.

The cognitive bias cascade works like this: Appeal to authority (“the medical boards say...”), combined with appeal to fear (“look what happened to Milhoun and McCullough”), creates a truth bias through partial truths. This feeds belief bias, which hardens into confirmation bias through repetition of lies and withholding of truth. Finally, in-group bias takes over—Groupthink, mass formation, as Mattias Desmet has documented.

A handful of destroyed careers. Hundreds of thousands of silenced physicians. Millions of affected patients.

Vichy Physicians & Type II PTSD

Dr. Scherzer identified another devastating parallel: the Vichy government of France, which collaborated with Nazi occupation rather than resisting it. Today’s AMA, other medical organizations, specialty boards, financially conflicted research centers, corporate medical centers, and ingrained deep state bureaucrats play the same role—appeasing the Gacocracy™ rather than defending physician autonomy and patient welfare.

The result? Dr. Scherzer documented what she called “Type II PTSD” in persecuted physicians—continuous trauma from ongoing threats, not a single past event. The 80+% physician silence rate is partly cowardice, but it’s also a calculated survival response to a proven totalitarian pattern.

This estimate aligns with the Pareto Principle (80/20 rule) and reflects what D2D has documented in our Medical Betrayal Trauma analysis.

Dr. Scherzer posed the essential question: “As American physicians, do we identify primarily with the German medical establishment or with the larger group of Holocaust victims? I feel that we can identify with both.”

Indeed, we can identify with both—as victims of institutional capture AND as professionals who must rise above it. If we do, we may yet reach a point where physicians are free to integrate the best from all medical disciplines on behalf of patients: allopathic, osteopathic, naturopathic, homeopathic, oxidative, functional, and energy-based.

The Fear-Efficacy Paradox of Western medicine—where physician fear at providing therapies increases precisely when those therapies are most effective—can finally be broken.

Reality Check

Perhaps this is where we pause and ask the uncomfortable question: Do the COVID-era fascists—the Gacocrats™—look down at us like we’re just ants poised at the tip of a blade of grass, yelling up at them in frustration, while they go about their fascist business undisturbed?

Because that’s how they’re treating us.

With “We The People” power, how can they be getting away with this? (’scuse the language, but: what the hell?)

Is the deep state really that deep? If so, then perhaps Marjorie Taylor Greene—whatever you think of her delivery—is right: the system is broken beyond repair. Let’s hope not. Perhaps We The People can actually overcome all the “blue-pilling” and rise against it.

“Fired by the Fascists”: Partial Honor Roll

The following physicians have been terminated, suspended, investigated, or had certifications revoked for putting conscience over conformity. This list is like the tip of a needle on the microneedle patch implant—representing only the visible casualties of a far more extensive reign of terror on doctors and patients:

Miguel Antonatos, MD — Sanctioned by WA Med Commission for ivermectin to 4 patients; $6K fine; required courses/audits; pro se lawsuit (11/25/25) challenges WMC Exec Dir Melanie De León’s undisclosed FSMB Board role shaping pandemic discipline model. See similar: FSMB plant/mole in Dr. Meryl Nass’ case. Mary Talley Bowden, MD — She was suspended from Houston Methodist after publicly opposing COVID vaccine mandates on Twitter. Her case became national news. The backlash stemmed from her willingness to publicly challenge institutional COVID policies after treating thousands of patients Rashid Buttar, DO — License revoked 2022; died May 2023 under fishy circumstances (RIP) Ryan Cole, MD — Following his public commentary on COVID policies and treatments, complaints were filed against his medical license in multiple states by a hospital system CEO. Although most states dismissed the complaints, the investigations and resulting insurance consequences severely damaged his medical career. Ron Elfenbein, MD — After building Maryland’s largest private monoclonal antibody treatment operation during COVID, he was federally indicted on healthcare fraud charges over approximately $250 in disputed billing codes. Despite being acquitted by a federal judge and even supported by an AMA amicus brief, the government appealed, and he now faces a second criminal trial with a potential 50-year sentence. Simone Gold, MD, JD — Investigations, professional persecution, imprisonment Pierre Kory, MD — ABIM certification revoked August 2024 Steven LaTulippe, MD — State license revoked Paul Marik, MD — ABIM certification revoked August 2024 Peter McCullough, MD, MPH — Faculty terminated by Baylor; certifications revoked by ABIM January 2025 Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD — Fired from Driscoll Children’s Hospital December 2025 (latest casualty) Kirk Moore, MD — Charges dropped July 12, 2025, after reports of destroying $28K+ COVID vaccines, ~1,937 fake cards, saline shots to kids at parents’ request. AG Bondi: “Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so.” Justice served!!! Meryl Nass, MD — License suspended; forced psychiatric evaluation (see PERM-MD Trilogy) Sherri Tenpenny, DO — Ohio investigation; license retained but under continuous fire Paul Thomas, MD — Oregon pediatrician; had license emergently suspended in December 2020 after promoting an alternative vaccine schedule and publishing a peer‑reviewed analysis comparing health outcomes in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children; subsequent board actions have modified that original order, and the state’s own verification now shows his license renewal approved for the current period. Kenneth Stoller, MD — California pediatrician; medical license was revoked by the Medical Board of California in connection with findings that he wrote medically inappropriate or “baseless” vaccine exemptions for children, and that revocation remains in effect. Mary Kelly Sutton, MD — practiced medicine for 50 years with no complaints — until medical boards in California, Massachusetts, and New York revoked her licenses for writing 8 vaccine medical exemptions for at-risk children. Cofounded the 501(c)(3) organization Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine; PPRM now defends physicians from wrongful medical board persecution while protecting patient-physician autonomy. Their Legal Defense Fund is proving that defending providers is the most effective way to win the health freedom struggle. Richard Wilkinson, MD — Washington state; disciplined by the WA Medical Commission for “negligent” COVID-19 patient care (prescribing ivermectin and H2O2) and blog posts deemed “misinformation” (criticized the modRNA “vaccines” and the ‘public health’ measures).​ The WA Court of Appeals reversed sanctions imposed by the Commission on his blog posts as a First Amendment violation (Sept. 2025)/ Still, required to pay a $15,000 fine, complete a clinical competency assessment, take CME courses, and undergo annual audits.​ In other words (per the Gacocrats™): “We’re making an example out of you, Wilkinson!” The case remains active.

This list is being updated. Please contact D2D with additional names.

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Where Is Our Justice?

The USA is supposed to be the land of logos, law, and liberty. Yet the fascism—the Gacocracy™—is clearly in control, and justice remains elusive.

We have a new HHS under Secretary Kennedy, a MAHA movement, an administration supposedly armed with Justice and the spirit of Nemesis herself—goddess of retributive justice, divine vengeance against hubris. Yet Driscoll Children’s Hospital can fire our new ACIP Chairman with impunity, and the ABIM revoke certifications without consequence?

We hope Congressional leadership will send a letter to Driscoll Hospital demanding answers—just as Senator Ron Johnson did when he wrote to ABIM in June 2022, inviting ABIM President Dr. Richard Baron to a public forum with Dr. McCullough after ABIM threatened sanctions. That intervention demonstrated what Congressional oversight can accomplish when wielded on behalf of persecuted physicians. But will justice be served ultimately?

The Milhoan case is a test. Will this administration demonstrate that physicians can serve the public without being destroyed by the Gacocracy™? Or will the ants continue cursing from their blades of grass?

Dr. Scherzer saw this coming in 1993. We document it in 2025.

The question is: what will you do about it?

Take Action

Contact your elected representatives and demand accountability. I did:

usa.gov/elected-officials

Ask them: What real leverage does the COVID-era HHS have over the fascist medical institutions that fire physicians for federal service? When will Nemesis arrive?

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

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