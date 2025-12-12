Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
Dec 12

He was “un-fired”. His wife Kim wrote about it today!! Woohoo for common sense and truth!

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
Dec 12

All I know for sure is that a deep, dark pocket of Hell is being fired up good and hot to receive all these Gacocratic psychopaths, of which there is no end to their hubris and arrogance. They serve their father Lucifer with zeal and will realize far too late the fools they’ve been for absolutely nothing!!!! You ‘almost’ feel sorry for them, but when you remember what they’ve put so many fine doctors through, you say, Nah! If only they repented to God Almighty and publicly renounced their evil ways could they find redemption. Gods Son died that even they might live. 😢🙏🏻

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