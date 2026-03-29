Lighter week in the comments. A reader cured himself with four hated words. Dr. Fleisher showed up three times, each in a different mood. And the Great Pyrenees reminds us what Digital Sabbatarianism™ looks like on four legs.

FOUR MOST HATED WORDS IN MEDICINE

Commenting on: Censorship Dam Breaks, First Amendment Wins, Fibrous Clots Confirmed, and Courts at War

Andrew Devlin was diagnosed with cervical spondylosis last spring. Pain and tingling from his upper arm to his skull. His doctor’s prescription: apply heat. That’s it. Heat. Somewhere, a billing department charged $400 for that insight.

Andrew used the four most hated words in the medical community — “doing my own research“ — and started applying DMSO two to three times daily. In three days, the tingling was gone. In five days, the pain was gone. Six months later: no symptoms at all.

Read our disclaimer. Then read Andrew’s results. Then ask yourself why a compound available since the 1960s is still treated like contraband by the same medical establishment that fast-tracked an mRNA genetic “vaccine” in a matter of months.

The D2D editor had his own DMSO experience — a skin lesion that resolved with topical application. Anecdotal? Sure. But sometimes anecdotes are genuine data points the Allopathic Priesthood™ hasn’t figured out how to bill for yet.

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher added clinical depth: high-potency DMSO is useful for musculoskeletal inflammation and pain, both topically and by careful injection. Training in proper use is essential. He also detailed his clinical protocol for post-COVID fibrin clot disorders — nattokinase, lumbrokinase, serrapeptase, and other fibrinolytic enzymes — integrated with constitutional homeopathy, peptide therapy, and naturopathic detoxification.

This is what Bio-logical™ medicine looks like in practice: open-minded practitioners not tied to the Allopathic Priesthood™, integrating the best from all disciplines. This is the medicine we fight for.

Share

VINDICATED BUT NOT VICTORIOUS

Commenting on: Epstein-Gates $cience Network

Dr. Fleisher — appearance #2 this week — reported that he and homeopathic colleague Kim Elia discussed COVID “bioweapon” dangers back in 2020, in a webinar series archived at WholeHealthNow. They were, of course, called “conspiracy theorists.”

About that label: it’s getting so stale that the leftist globalists need new material. “Conspiracy theorist” was mildly intimidating in 2020. By 2026, it’s a participation trophy — it means we were right before it was fashionable. At this rate, we’re expecting a formal apology by 2035 and a Netflix documentary by 2040. Working title: “Oops: How Everyone Who Was Right Got Called Crazy.

But vindication doesn’t mitigate the grievous harm and premature death suffered by millions of unsuspecting people worldwide. And it doesn’t solve the problem of media control of the narratives that are still making the mass formation possible.

Dr. Fleisher called for justice. So do we. But here’s the question D2D keeps circling: what do societies do when the corruption is so deep that real justice becomes structurally impossible?

When the perpetrators own the courts, fund the campaigns, and write the settlement checks? The Sackler family answered that question already: you pay $7.4 billion, plead guilty twice, and never spend a night in jail. And what about Epstein’s Favor Bank Files?

Dr. Fleisher closed with a prayer for the injured. We join him — and we ask: is prayer all we have now? Or is “they don’t have a prayer” the operative phrase for those atop the Global Pyramid of Power?

DOGS KNOW HOW TO SABBATH

Commenting on: Time Grows on Trees

Dr. Fleisher — appearance #3, and this time he left the stethoscope at home — wrote: “The passage of time is definitely more pleasant working and praising Jesus for the grace of abundance in my orchard and vegetable gardens, as well as running and playing with my Great Pyrenees in the pastures. Dogs know well how to experience God by living in the moment.”

Perfect. Humans have been interacting with canines for at least 15,000 years — some estimates push it to 40,000. In that time, dogs have figured out what we still haven’t: the present moment is the only one that exists. No doomscrolling. No algorithmic anxiety. No checking the emails at 2 AM. Just grass, sunlight, and the person they love. That’s Digital Sabbatarianism™ on four legs.

Dr. Fleisher, please send a photo of the Great Pyrenees. D2D readers deserve to see what sabbath looks like with fur.

(And yes, some insist pigs are equally intelligent companions. We don’t dispute the science. But pigs don’t fetch, last we checked.)

taxpayer quoted the post back to us: “’ Efficiency would have saved him twenty minutes.’ But he spent an hour talking to a cop.’” Sometimes the inefficient choice — the unhurried conversation, the detour, the long way home — is the point. Efficiency is a tool. It’s not theology.

❤️ The algorithm prefers you stay silent. Click like to dissent.

🔁 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.

🗣️ Comments welcome below. Great Pyrenees are welcome to weigh in, too.

Leave a comment

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

Duty to Dissent is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.