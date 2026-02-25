Forbidden Cures & Brave New World: Suppressed Treatments, Natural Compounds, and the Dystopia That Seems Already Here
Contraband Chronicle Vault Edition #4 of 4 | February 25, 2026
COVID-Era News the Memory Hole Tries to Swallow
⏱️ 6-minute scan | 30+ headlines cataloged
📚 Contraband Chronicle Vault Edition #4 of 4 — Final Vault Edition ← Part 3 | Start from Part 1 → The vault is clear. Weekly editions begin next Wednesday.
The final vault edition before our next Wednesday relaunch catalogs two worlds colliding: the natural compounds and repurposed drugs the pharmaceutical industry can’t patent and therefore can’t profit from, and the dystopian convergence of transhumanism, organ harvesting, and bioweapons infrastructure that reads like COVID-era science fiction but is documented fact.
They can’t patent dandelion root. They can’t patent nattokinase. They can’t patent ivermectin. Noticing a pattern?
Scan. Click. Share. The vault is clear. Next Wednesday, we go live weekly again.
🏥 TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS
Why the Deep State BANNED Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin - If effective treatments exist, Emergency Use Authorizations don’t. Pharma needed HCQ and ivermectin dead so the jabs could live — and campaign donations could keep flowing.
NIH Admits Ivermectin is a Repurposed Anticancer Agent - The Nobel Prize-winning compound was never the problem — the profit margin is (“...so let’s call it horse paste”).
Pancreatic Cancer Case Report: Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & CBD Oil - The patient’s cancer disappeared after adding compounds oncologists never mention because they can’t believe it, and they cost less than the co-pay.
Nattokinase Eliminates 84% of Amyloid Microclots — A Pathology Found in 100% of COVID Vaccinated - A fermented soybean enzyme dissolves 84% of the microclots found in 100% of COVID-vaccinated individuals tested. It’s safe, cheap, and orally available — which is exactly why the narrative-entranced masses haven’t heard of it.
Over 1,100 Studies Reveal 12 Natural Compounds With Potent Anti-Cancer Effects Across All Major Tumor Pathways - The Chemo Cartel’s worst natural chemotherapeutic compounds nightmare fits in a supplement cabinet.
High-Dose Intravenous Vitamin C (75 grams IV, 3 times per week) is a Potent Anti-Cancer Agent - A randomized controlled trial doubled survival time for Stage IV pancreatic cancer patients with high-dose IV vitamin C. Cost per treatment: a fraction of chemo. Do you hear any calls of praise from the cancer establishment? Crickets!
Vitamin C and Dandelion Root Killing Cancer Cells - One man’s weed is another man’s medicine. Vitamin C and dandelion root are selectively killing cancer cells while leaving healthy cells untouched — the Chemo Cartel’s business model in reverse.
Dandelion Root Extract Kills 95% of Cancer Cells In Vitro and Reduces Human Colon Tumor Growth by Over 90% in Mice — With Zero Toxicity - A peer-reviewed study shows dandelion root extract killed 95% of colon cancer cells and reduced tumor growth by over 90% in mice — with zero toxicity. It grows in your yard. No prescription required. Dandelion Lives Matter
Vitamin D Could Prevent 30,000 Cancer Deaths Per Year in Germany Alone - A $55-per-year supplement could prevent 30,000 cancer deaths annually in one country alone — but there’s no patent on sunshine, so don’t expect a marketing campaign.
Resveratrol and Copper Trigger System-Level Collapse of Human Glioblastoma Aggressiveness in Just 12 Days - “System-level collapse” of the most aggressive form of brain cancer — a kind of collapse worth celebrating!
Lemongrass Extract Cuts Human Lymphoma Tumor Growth in Mice by ~95% Without Toxicity - Another kitchen-shelf and yard compound treats cancer. At this rate, the produce aisle is outperforming the oncology ward, and you’ll think twice about poisoning your dandelions.
Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Changes Mind and Calls for End to mRNA “Vaccines” The man who ran the CDC during COVID now says the mRNA shots should be pulled from the market, calling spike protein “immunotoxic.” Welcome to the party, Dr. Redfield — we saved you a seat. And now we’ll be even more impressed if you sign the mRNA moratorium petition. Now has >2,300 signatures.
Dr. Harvey Risch Named Chair of the President’s Cancer Panel - Yale epidemiologist and C21X Google Group anchor Dr. Harvey Risch — one of the most trusted voices in our COVID-era dissident physician community — now chairs the President’s Cancer Panel. The right man, in the right chair.
FDA Commissioner Makary: Lyme Disease Came from Lab 257 on Plum Island - The FDA Commissioner just confirmed Lyme disease originated from a government biolab on Plum Island. If that sounds familiar, we covered the Nazi scientist connection. File under: things hard to believe, so they call them “conspiracy theories” until they become press conferences.
FDA Refuses then Accepts Moderna mRNA Flu “Vaccine” - The FDA first rejected Moderna’s mRNA flu “vaccine,” then reversed course and agreed to review it. Apparently, “no” just means “not yet” when Moderna is asking. As if the heinous genetic shots for Sars-Cov-2 weren’t enough.
Doctronic.ai: Savior for Medical Practices? - An AI platform promises to rescue overwhelmed medical practices — but who programs the programmers? The same question our Robo-Therapy-Ready series has been asking since launch.
Codes for Plasmapheresis (don’t yawn): Why it matters for the COVID Era - Dr. Bowden explains why plasmapheresis billing codes matter more than you think. If wondering why “blood washing” isn’t more mainstream, maybe we should follow the reimbursement trail.
⚠️ BRAVE NEW WORLD WATCH
COVID Jabs Have Been Under Research Since 1960 — A 40-year pharma supply chain veteran reveals the mRNA platform has been in development since 1960 — rebranded from failed CAR T therapies. “Warp Speed” wasn’t fast science. It was slow science with a new marketing budget.”
Self-Amplifying mRNA (Replicon) Injection Approved by U.K. - The U.K. just approved an injection that copies itself inside your cells. In clinical trials, 93% of recipients developed severe blood abnormalities. Approved anyway. Go Team Humanity!
Plandemic #2 Potential: 3,625 Biolabs - There are 3,625 high-containment biolabs worldwide. 73% won’t tell you where they are or what pathogens they’re handling. Over 300 documented leaks since 2001. Sweet dreams.
Pediatricians Push 5.5 Million Children to Get Injected with the Latest mRNA COVID “Vaccine” - Pediatricians are pushing 5.5 million children toward the latest mRNA shot — for a virus that poses near-zero risk to kids. No wonder there’s a RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Pandemic Preparedness: Building Ventilation Standards and the Infrastructure of Control - A practical voice from the wilderness: Building ventilation standards could do more than another billion-dollar “vaccine” program. In the meantime, nasal irrigation remains your cheapest pandemic insurance.
From Gene-Edited Babies to ‘Bodyoids’: Brave New World of Modern Medicine - Dr. Aaron Kheriaty maps the path from gene-edited babies to lab-grown “bodyoids” — human organ farms without the inconvenience of consciousness. Aldous Huxley wrote fiction. These people are writing grant proposals. Make 1984 fiction again.
Infants are “Human Gold Mines” for Organ Transplants - In China, prisoners of conscience are killed to order for their organs — with wait times so precise they could only exist if death were scheduled in advance. Let’s not forget they’re eating the dogs — but they’re also harvesting the humans. And growing numbers of ‘woke’, leftist Americans still think communism is a good idea.
🚨 BREAKING & URGENT
Kaiser Foundation Hospitals Sued for Mutilating a Child - Kaiser is being sued for child mutilation — a reminder that the COVID era didn’t just usher in mandates; it mainstreamed an entire neo-Marxist de-moralizing ideology that treats children’s bodies as raw material for adult theories. Transgenderism and vaccinism are isms.
Trump Administration Radiation Exposure Limits Labeled “Catastrophic” for Women and Girls - The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists calls Trump’s proposed radiation safety rollbacks “catastrophic” for women and girls — a policy shift that deserves scrutiny regardless of which team proposed it.
Jeffrey Epstein Fingerprints on the Transgender Medicine Industry - Epstein’s sticky fingers — and fingerprints — go so many places, including the transgender medicine industry via DOJ files and Dr. Jess Ting at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Because of course they do. For more on the man whose favor bank has no withdrawal limits, see our Favor Bank Files series.
🛠️ TOOLS & RESOURCES
COVID-Era Databases: Where to Look When The $cience™ Has a Price Tag – Three research portals that aren’t bought and paid for — because when the science has a price tag, we need databases that don’t.
🎭 ALSO DOCUMENTED
What’s Shattering America? The “Left”? Trump? - Pop quiz: What’s actually shattering America (choose best answer)? (A) The Left, (B) Trump, (C) Public schools, universities, the “free press,” and Hollywood — all infiltrated since the 1960s. If you picked C, you’ve been paying attention.
Leftists Were Insanely Evil During the COVID Epidemic - A documented collection of exactly how insane COVID-era leftist authoritarianism actually is — in their own words, on their own platforms, with their own faces attached. The receipts don’t need commentary, and they’ll be first to line up for Gate’s micro-needle patch implants.
My Friend Shane Ignored My Advice and Listened to His Doctor — Now Has Permanent Vaccine Injury - Steve Kirsch’s friend ignored his warnings and listened to his doctor instead. Shane now has a permanent injury from the COVID modRNA “vaccine” — and roughly 40% of Americans are still willing to get boosters of this crap. The definition of insanity hasn’t changed.
Get Paid to Expose Suppressed COVID-19 “Vaccine” Mortality Data and “Redpill the World”! - Steve Kirsch — inventor of the optical mouse and the most tenacious bulldog in the medical freedom movement — is paying people to redpill the world with suppressed mortality data. The mouse that roared, indeed.
Rebellion to Tyrants Is Obedience to God - The sermon that helped spark the American Revolution argued that resisting tyranny is a divine obligation, not a political choice. The Swamp Fox would agree.
💬 READER ENGAGEMENT
The vault is clear. 150+ headlines across 4 editions — every one a documented development the memory hole tried to swallow.
Starting next Wednesday, The Contraband Chronicle goes live with fresh weekly intelligence. Current news. Current developments. Every Wednesday.
What headline from across all 4 Vault Editions hit you hardest? Tell us in the comments — your response helps shape our weekly coverage priorities.
📬 SUBMIT TO THE CHRONICLE
Your intelligence matters. The Contraband Chronicle is now accepting reader submissions for our weekly Wednesday editions. Spotted a headline, study, legal development, or establishment exposé that deserves documentation?
Via Comments: Drop the headline, source, and link below.
The Medical Innovation Movement and the health freedom community are strongest when we curate together. The memory hole has met its match.
📰 The Contraband Chronicle: Because crucial COVID-era developments don’t curate themselves.
Thank you for all this! 🙏