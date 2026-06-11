⏱️ 5-minute intelligence brief

They built the system on lies. Five headlines. Four institutional whoppers—data falsified, people harmed, profits protected. One confession buried in Senate testimony, finally surfacing after five years of denial. This issue tracks the architecture of institutional deception and the moment it began to crack.

💉 VACCINE TRUTH

Source: Peter McCullough, MD, MPH

McCullough and AlterAI reverse-engineered the Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax 10-K filings and found what the SEC data always shows when you bother to look: 8.9% of Americans actually took a COVID booster in 2025—not the 16.1% the CDC reported via phone survey.

The CDC stopped reporting actual administered doses years ago. Now they rely on biased polling, inflated headlines, and a public too busy to notice the gap between what was claimed and what was sold.

D2D Take: Follow the money, but first follow the math. The cartel’s booster model works if people believe it’s working. And it’s mindboggling that 8.9% are still believing.

⚖️ LEGAL RECKONING

Source: Reuters Legal Desk

Merck paid $50 million to settle approximately 200 Gardasil injury claims. The injuries documented in court: POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), POI (Premature Ovarian Insufficiency), seizures, and chronic pain. The appeals court upheld the settlement. Merck’s statement: “not an admission of liability.”

Translation: We paid half a billion dollars to injured girls, but legally we accept zero responsibility for harm.

Meanwhile, the immunity carveout granted to the vaccine industry remains untouched. The system works exactly as designed.

D2D Take: “Anti-vaxxers” have been screaming about Gardasil, and the screamers are right. Merck just admitted it with another big settlement check.

🏛️ REGULATORY CAPTURE

Source: STAT News

The Trump administration buried a SAMHSA alcohol study that found no net health benefit from alcohol consumption and documented that even one drink per day raises death risk through cirrhosis, esophageal and oral cancers, and injury-related deaths.

The findings conflicted with industry lobby claims. Industry made a call. The government listened. The report was shelved.

This is GACRocracy in both directions: government captures industry, industry captures government. Both serve power. Neither serves you nor me.

D2D Take: The playbook is the same whether the substance is pharma, alcohol, or fossil fuel. Bury or fake the data. Protect the profit. Call it public health.

🤖 GACROCRACY

Source: CNBC

The Trump administration has been in negotiations for over a year to secure a U.S. government equity stake in OpenAI. The pitch: “The American public becomes a partner.”

The reality: OpenAI valuation $850B+, IPO scheduled for September 2026, and a “Public Wealth Fund” that turns oligarch equity into what looks like public ownership but functions as private capture.

Steve Bannon called it the “stench of desperation from oligarchs.” On Air Force One, Trump called it a deal to make “the American public” a shareholder. Neither interpretation is correct. What’s happening is the final fusion of state and corporate power—the oligarchy stops pretending there’s daylight between them.

D2D Take: Public-private partnership sounds benign. GACRocracy is what it is: Fascism on steroids.

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🕵️ INSTITUTIONAL FRAUD

Source: John Leake / FOCAL POINTS

On May 13, 2026, CIA veteran James Erdmann III testified under oath before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. His testimony: senior CIA and DNI managers, under the direction of Anthony Fauci, systematically suppressed evidence pointing to a laboratory origin of SARS-CoV-2.

Scientific analysts had voted 5-to-1 in favor of a lab-incident scenario as early as 2020. The evidence was rewritten, sidelined, and ultimately buried.

Fauci supplied intelligence analysts with a cherry-picked list of “experts”—many of whom had funding ties to his NIAID, had co-authored papers to rebut the lab-leak hypothesis, and some of whom participated in the 2019 Event 201 pandemic simulation.

The mind reels at trying to comprehend the sheer scope of this COVID-era fraud, mass negligent homicide, trillions of federal funds created out of thin air, and diverted to the bio-pharmaceutical and medical-industrial complex.

Worldwide, hundreds of millions of lives and businesses were ruined by the pandemic and the pandemic response. And it was all knowable. It was all preventable. It was all covered up by the man - “The Science” personified - whom we were told to trust.

On May 12—the day before Erdmann testified—Ralph Baric, the UNC coronavirus researcher who spent decades engineering bat SARS viruses to enhance their transmissibility and pathogenicity, received notice of formal HHS debarment proceedings. Baric has since announced his retirement from UNC, though he plans to appeal.

D2D Take: Retirement: the first honest step after a career in public service. The cover-up is bigger than the crime. The crime is knowing and doing nothing. The cover-up is organizing to ensure nobody ever knows.

💬 YOUR INTELLIGENCE MATTERS

Have you noticed the pattern? Four lies (CDC uptake, Gardasil harm, alcohol science, government capture) all use the same playbook: suppress data, protect profit, call it safety. Fauci and Baric’s cover-ups aren’t outliers—it’s the architecture. What other headlines have you spotted that fit this pattern? What story is your community noticing that the establishment doesn’t want known?

📬 SUBMIT TO THE CHRONICLE

The Contraband Chronicle lives on your intelligence. If you’ve spotted a headline, study, legal development, investigative report, or institutional exposé that deserves documentation—that challenges official narratives or exposes the machinery of capture—submit it for consideration in the next issue.

Via Comments: Drop the headline, source link, and why it matters.

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📰 The Contraband Chronicle — Because crucial COVID-era developments don’t curate themselves.