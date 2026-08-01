A petition worth your time. That’s the whole post.

For something that takes less time than reading this sentence.

Liberty Counsel — the nonprofit litigation firm that has spent the COVID era fighting vaccine mandates in federal court — is circulating this petition:

Demand Congress pursue criminal indictments against Anthony Fauci.

It takes four seconds. There is a place to contribute; it is not required, but highly recommended, and the petition counts either way.

→ Sign it here.

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That’s it. That’s the post.

On July 29, 2026, we watched the man, Dr. Anthony Fauci. He’s supposed to be the honorable pubic servant for We The People. But he refused - “respectfully declined” - to answer more than a hundred critically important COVID-era questions from the eight Republican senators at the hearing. And the five Democratic senators present declined to ask Fauci a single thing: Not one question from the Fauci FiveTM.

The lesson some readers took from the congressional event is that nothing can be done.

Here is four seconds’ worth of evidence to the contrary.

Our thanks to D2D reader and contributor Dr. Avery Brinkley, MD, who flagged this petition. This is what the D2D network is for.

⚡ WHAT YOU CAN DO

✍️ Sign the Petition — Demand Congress pursue criminal indictments against Anthony Fauci. It took me four seconds. Sign here. No contribution required, but encouraged 🙂.

🔗 Break the MSM Blackout — Forward this post to one person. That’s one second.

❤️ Hit the Heart — Cheaper than a stamp, and it still counts.

📢 Make the Call (even if you’re a Democrat) — U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121. State the names of your two Senators. Operator will transfer you. One sentence: “I support the Fauci contempt resolution. Please vote yes so that it goes to the full Senate.”

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