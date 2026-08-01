Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
1h

When available - I hope in March 2027, for about $20, you can get the CQ Quarterly book, Congress at Your Fingertips, which has the DC and home office numbers for everyone in Congress, all Governors, tweet addresses, short bio, Committee appointments, etcetc. It's a lot faster than calling the switchboard.

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1 reply by W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
1h

Oh no. I hope they have not ceased production. I just sent an email asking what the case is. I've been using this for a long time.

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