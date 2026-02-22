Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

5h

Call them. Email them. I wrote a snail mail letter (the comment below), and sent it to all 120 Fl State House members, and all 40 Fl State Senators. Please help. We are NOT CRIMINALS! We have 4th Amendment rights!

House Health & Human Services Committee House Street address: 402 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.

CHAIR: Tomkow, Josie (R);Josie.Tomkow@flhouse.gov;(850)717-5051

Abbott, Shane G.;shane.abbott@flhouse.gov;R;(850)635-3470

Anderson, Adam;Adam.Anderson@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5057

Andrade, Robert Alexander "Alex";alex.andrade@flhouse.gov;R;(850)542-1980

Bartleman, Robin;Robin.Bartleman@flhouse.gov;D;(850)717-5103

Black, Dean;dean.black@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5015

Brackett, Robert A. "Robbie";Robert.Brackett@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5034

Busatta, Demi;Demi.Busatta@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5114

Campbell, Daryl;Daryl.Campbell@flhouse.gov;D;(850)717-5099

Chaney, Linda;Linda.Chaney@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5061

Greco, Sam;sam.greco@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5019

Grow, J.J.;jj.grow@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5023

Hart-Lowman, Dianne "Ms Dee";Dianne.Hart-Lowman@FLHouse.gov;D;(850)717-5063

Hodgers, Brian;Brian.Hodgers@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5032

Kincart Jonsson, Jennifer;jennifer.kincartjonsson@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5049

Long, Rob;Rob.Long@flhouse.gov;D;(850)717-5090

Melo, Lauren;Lauren.Melo@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5082

Overdorf, Tobin Rogers "Toby";Toby.Overdorf@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5085

Plasencia, Susan;Susan.Plasencia@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5037

Redondo, Mike;mike.redondo@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5118

Robinson, Jr., William Cloud "Will";Will.Robinson@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5071

Rosenwald, Mitch;mitch.rosenwald@flhouse.gov;D;(850)717-5098

Tant, Allison;Allison.Tant@flhouse.gov;D;(850)717-5009

Tomkow, Josie;Josie.Tomkow@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5051

Trabulsy, Dana;Dana.Trabulsy@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5084

Tuck, Kaylee;Kaylee.Tuck@flhouse.gov;R;(850)717-5083

Woodson, Marie Paule;Marie.Woodson@flhouse.gov;D;(850)717-5105

Emails (Republican)

Josie.Tomkow@flhouse.gov

alex.andrade@flhouse.gov

shane.abbott@flhouse.gov

dean.black@flhouse.gov

sam.greco@flhouse.gov

jj.grow@flhouse.gov

Brian.Hodgers@flhouse.gov

Robert.Brackett@flhouse.gov

Susan.Plasencia@flhouse.gov

jennifer.kincartjonsson@flhouse.gov

Adam.Anderson@flhouse.gov

Linda.Chaney@flhouse.gov

Will.Robinson@flhouse.gov

Lauren.Melo@flhouse.gov

Kaylee.Tuck@flhouse.gov

Dana.Trabulsy@flhouse.gov

Toby.Overdorf@flhouse.gov

Demi.Busatta@flhouse.gov

mike.redondo@flhouse.gov

Emails (Democrat)

Allison.Tant@flhouse.gov

Dianne.Hart-Lowman@FLHouse.gov

Rob.Long@flhouse.gov

mitch.rosenwald@flhouse.gov

Daryl.Campbell@flhouse.gov

Robin.Bartleman@flhouse.gov

Marie.Woodson@flhouse.gov

Phones

(850)635-3470; Abbott, Shane G. (R)

(850)717-5057; Anderson, Adam (R)

(850)542-1980; Andrade, Robert Alexander "Alex" (R)

(850)717-5103; Bartleman, Robin (D)

(850)717-5015; Black, Dean (R)

(850)717-5034; Brackett, Robert A. "Robbie" (R)

(850)717-5114; Busatta, Demi (R)

(850)717-5099; Campbell, Daryl (D)

(850)717-5061; Chaney, Linda (R)

(850)717-5019; Greco, Sam (R)

(850)717-5023; Grow, J.J. (R)

(850)717-5063; Hart-Lowman, Dianne "Ms Dee" (D)

(850)717-5032; Hodgers, Brian (R)

(850)717-5049; Kincart Jonsson, Jennifer (R)

(850)717-5090; Long, Rob (D)

(850)717-5082; Melo, Lauren (R)

(850)717-5085; Overdorf, Tobin Rogers "Toby" (R)

(850)717-5037; Plasencia, Susan (R)

(850)717-5118; Redondo, Mike (R)

(850)717-5071; Robinson, Jr., William Cloud "Will" (R)

(850)717-5098; Rosenwald, Mitch (D)

(850)717-5009; Tant, Allison (D)

(850)717-5051; Tomkow, Josie (R)

(850)717-5084; Trabulsy, Dana (R)

(850)717-5083; Tuck, Kaylee (R)

(850)717-5105; Woodson, Marie Paule (D)

Tamzin A. Rosenwasser MD Jan 29, 2026

5846 Venisota Rd

Venice, FL 34293

Dear Rep Danny Nix,

This is a request for you to reverse this terrible bill, HB 975. Several points:

Here's Charter Legislation from the FBI about Prohibiting Domestic Intelligence Investigations: You can find the full thing on the Department of Justice website.

https://www.ojp.gov/ncjrs/virtual-library/abstracts/fbi-federal-bureau-investigation-charter-legislation-case

“The need for controls over domestic surveillance operations is demonstrated in an examination of the case law which documented systematic abuses of power by the intelligence agencies. Domestic surveillance is felt to be useless in the prevention of terrorism, and fears of terrorist activity is not seen as justification for intrusive government action…Preventive intelligence operations are viewed as counterproductive, result in very few arrests and convictions and fail to prevent violence.”

Likewise, with HB 975, where is any evidence that it will make anything safer? There is none. HB 975 is an intrusive, degrading law that will simply cause resentment and expense. If someone has committed a crime, we have computers that can check conviction records, and if necessary, revoke a license.

Doing criminal background checks and fingerprinting physicians, dentists, and other professional groups for initial and subsequent licensure likewise is not going to prevent anything criminal or make anything “safe.” The possibility that someone will do something criminal is likewise no justification for intrusive government action.

In a letter to Edward Carrington, Thomas Jefferson wrote that, "The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield and government to gain ground." https://amac.us/newsline/politics/jefferson-freedom-and-today/ Also, “Liberty . . . is unobstructed action according to our will: but rightful liberty is unobstructed action according to our will, within the limits drawn around us by the equal rights of others. I do not add ‘within the limits of the law’; because law is often but the tyrant’s will, and always so when it violates the right of an individual.”

https://rlo.acton.org/archives/101145-6-quotes-thomas-jefferson-on-liberty-and-government.html

I notice that the Florida legislators exempt themselves from criminal background checks and fingerprinting, likewise for the US Congress.

I have had a Florida medical license since 1997. I have never been sued, never committed a crime or been charged with one. I think this insulting degrading bill will make things less safe, because I doubt that I am the only physician who will let my Florida license to practice medicine lapse. The people I take care of (pro bono) do not want me to leave, but I will do so rather than go along with yet another government intrusion.

There is already a nationwide shortage of physicians, and it is probably because so many physicians are sick of being treated like trash. Good luck getting your coronary artery bypass graft done.

The Fourth Amendment to our Constitution reads “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized. (Bold and underlines mine.)

HB 975 violates our rights to be secure in our persons against unreasonable searches and seizures. Fingerprints are biometric information. There is no probable cause for treating us as presumptive criminals.

Here’s what another law has done, just one example. I speak of HIPPA.

https://www.congress.gov/104/plaws/publ191/PLAW-104publ191.pdf

This law, one of whose provisions is supposedly to protect peoples’ medical privacy, instead allows government and medical corporatists’ medical plans to have access to medical records, not only without consent, but also without even the patient’s knowledge. But in June, 2016, when Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 53 or 58 others (accounts vary) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=How+many+people+were+killed+and+wounded+in+the+2016+Pulse+nightclub+shooting+in+Orlando%2C+FL%3F&atb=v426-1&ia=web) distraught relatives rushed to the surrounding hospitals, where physicians and nurses were doing all they could to save lives in the sudden deluge of dying and wounded people into the Emergency rooms and Operating rooms. But the physicians and nurses were prevented by HIPAA from telling those agonized relatives whether their loved ones were dead or alive, in surgery or OK, thus greatly worsening the agony of so many people.

Thank you for your ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tamzin A. Rosenwasser MD, Past President, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons

No posts

