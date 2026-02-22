By Dr. William Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

This week’s comments prove what we already know: D2D readers are the editorial board The $cience™ doesn’t want — and the intelligence agency the institutions never expected.

A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO DIANE G

Before we dive in, reader Diane G wrote in by email with kind words about our music, encouragement for the work, and a sharp eye that caught a typo in our “ACOG: Still Doing It to Pregnant Women" graphic, where "jab" had been rendered as something considerably more offensive. Fixed. Thank you, Diane. She also asked: How do I share D2D posts? Easy — tap the Share icon in any post, then text, email, or post it wherever you'd like. A carrier pigeon is also accepted. Every share extends the reach past the algorithm.

Share

Andrew Devlin shared a story that deserves more than a comment section. He took a wait-and-see approach to the rushed “vaccine” — as did his wife, five children, and eleven grandchildren. They’re all fine. Three of his friends were not. All three lost long-dormant cancers that roared back as ‘turbo-cancers’ after COVID-19 modRNA “vaccination” — and all three are gone. His brother was removed from a lung transplant list when his dormant cancer returned post-jab, eventually needing a double transplant instead of one after a two-year delay.

Andrew — we’re grateful your family trusted their instincts. And we grieve with you for your friends. The tragedy of delayed cancer mortality is that these losses rarely appear on memorializing sites like CovidVaccineReactions.com, React19.org, and HowBadIsMyBatch.com. The latency makes attribution invisible.



For those dealing with ongoing spikeopathy (pathology from the modRNA-generated COVID-19 spike protein), the McCullough Foundation’s nattokinase-bromelain-curcumin protocol appears to show promise.

Your Nextdoor PCP offered a thoughtful critique of our “rapid-fire dossier” format of Evidence Avalanche in the 4-part Contraband Chronicles ‘vault’ series, arguing that volume isn’t the same as traceability and recommending we pick one or two headlines and stress-test them transparently. The first four vault editions were especially “rapid-fire” to establish traceability — to rescue these headlines from the memory hole before they disappear. Future editions will include subsections for deeper analysis. But we won’t apologize for the volume. The degree of COVID-era amnesia is so profound that D2D’s first obligation is to prevent it.

“The masses do not remember. Forgetting is a part of the process of mass formation itself.” — Mattias Desmet, The Psychology of Totalitarianism

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher cut straight to the point: this was never a therapeutic vaccine. It doesn’t fit the medical definition of a “vaccine” — or rather, it didn’t, until the CDC quietly changed that definition in September 2021, swapping “immunity” for “protection” to accommodate the fact that mRNA shots don’t provide immunity. Apparently, when Big Pharma and vaccine cartel products don’t work like they’re supposed to, the Allopathic Priesthood™ simply changes the definition.

Farming Chef — old-school farmers who knew my father — wrote to endorse the Digital Sabbath concept. No TV, home-cooked food, and apparently a working knowledge of the Douglass family going back decades.

For those who don’t know: my father, William Campbell Douglass II, MD, was a physician and health writer who spent his career as a critic of the “Federal” “Reserve,” federal income taxation, and pharmaceutical and government control over medicine, advocating for therapeutic freedom and non-mainstream interventions long before it was fashionable — or survivable. His newsletter, Second Opinion, and books like Hydrogen Peroxide: Medical Miracle continue to circulate in the integrative medicine world. The apple, as they say, didn’t fall far from the tree. His books are available on Amazon.

And yes — digital abstinence for even one day a week delivers an immediate eureka: There is a life outside the screen! Most of us realize it the moment we try it.

YorktownOct19 shared that she never liked telephones, even before medicine — calls always meant something bad. After years in a big-city ER with screaming, machines, and chaos, quiet is welcome.

Her “Dr. Y’s 1st Law” — Pediatricians eat because kids don’t — needs unpacking. If she means that pediatrics thrives on parental anxiety over childhood nutrition (”Put it in front of them; if they eat it, fine — if not, they won’t starve”), that’s bio-logically™ sound advice in a world of manufactured feeding panic. And the corollary that “you can live a long time on chocolate bars” is mostly right — the sugar is the poison, but the cacao itself is a legitimate botanical medicine with documented cardiovascular, neurological, and anti-inflammatory benefits. Take out the sugar, keep the chocolate. That’s bio-logical™ medicine…at its most delicious.

Dr. Fleisher reminded us that the Sabbath can fall on any day. True — though it’s worth noting that the Saturday-to-Sunday shift was a Roman Catholic administrative decision formalized between the 4th-century edicts and councils, not a biblical one. Whether that constitutes religious legalism or institutional convenience is a question we’ll leave to readers and the Creator.

Lookatit shared a link to PlanetMindControl.com — a forthcoming documentary that “clearly exposes how government and media collude daily to control the thoughts, behaviors, and ideas of the general public.” The exact methods of control and the solutions are promised. This is directly relevant to our CEPOP series — added to the D2D Watch List.

Dr. Fleisher provided a historical correction: the Hering Medical College, founded in 1848 in Philadelphia by Constantine Hering, was actually the first homeopathic medical school in the United States — later becoming Hahnemann Medical College. The original homeopathic library now sits in the book tombs of the University of Pennsylvania. This correction has been incorporated into the original post in our “Are You Robo-Therapy-Ready?” series — Who Programs the Programmers — And the Therapies They Allow? Thank you, Dr. Fleisher.

On self-healing, Dr. Fleisher noted: “All true healing is self-healing, which, by its very essence, cannot be programmed.” Consider: the body is energy. Matter (mass) = E/C². Through resonance using ‘energy medicine’, bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, nutritional medicine, immune system support, detoxification, etc. —Bio-logical™ medicine, integrating the best from all medical disciplines, supports the body’s capacity for self-healing rather than suppressing it. Real medicine doesn’t override the body. It listens to it.

ACOG: STILL DOING IT TO PREGNANT WOMEN (recommending the COVID-19 modRNA genetic shots)

HTTR said it in one word: “Despicable.” EssHaitch: “CRAZY, malpractice, and despicable!” Jeroen: “A clear crime against humanity and a mortal sin on nature.” Dave Hamilton noted that even during peak COVID, death risk for people under 55 was essentially zero — and called for decentralizing healthcare.

We agree with all of the above. Don’t hold your breath waiting for justice — though Prince Andrew’s recent arrest provides at least a glimmer that the national and global elite aren’t entirely untouchable. Let’s see how that, and many other cases, play out before we celebrate.

Dr. Sheri Weinstein called for RICO charges against ACOG, matching those against the AAP. She’s right — these organizations operate with the same playbook.

If you feel as strongly as these readers do, consider signing the D2D mRNA Moratorium Petition — now >2,300 signatures, we’ll be acting on it in May 2026 after gathering as many signatures as possible.

Erin A. Quinn: “Truer words were never spoken.” Thank you, Erin — and if you haven’t already, share the post. Every share is a vote against the trap.

Share

YorktownOct19 promised to dig up those “pornographic EHR transcriptions” — one of which a Chief Medical Officer described as sounding “like Shakespeare.” We look forward to this particular volume of the medical canon. Romeo and Juliet: The Transcription Error Edition.

More seriously, Yorktown raised the issue of physicians being treated like presumed criminals — fingerprinted for license renewals while legislators exempt themselves from the same criminal background checks they impose on doctors (This was addressed in the Swamp Fox Prescribes Freedom post by Dr. Tamzin Rossenwasser.)

Yorktown has also contacted the Institute for Justice, where an attorney confirmed they’re receiving increasing complaints about the unconstitutional fingerprinting of professionals not accused of any crime. Fourth Amendment, meet the medical licensing dragnet.

If only we were all as active as Yorktown. Fauci retired with a pension. The mandates were memory-holed. ACOG is still injecting pregnant women. And the same mRNA platform that couldn’t meet the definition of “vaccine” — until they changed the definition — is now being adapted for flu, RSV, cancer, and eventually a permanent bio-photonic QR code patch you won’t even feel. Every letter Yorktown writes, every call to the Institute for Justice, every refusal to comply — that’s what stands between the last mandate and the next one.

❤️ The algorithm prefers you stay silent. Click “Like” to dissent.

🔁 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.

🗣️ Comments welcome below. We read each one.

Leave a comment

Duty to Dissent is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.