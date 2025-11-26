Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Georgina Carmichael's avatar
Georgina Carmichael
Nov 26

Great piece! Love the links you provide too.

Let’s get everyone passing along great pieces like this. Start with your doctor and your clergy- and the teachers!❤️

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Rodney's avatar
Rodney
Nov 27

I think you are best off completely ignoring the very existence of a creature like Yuval Noah Harari.

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