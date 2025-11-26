By Warren Peace, MD

Unwitting Confession

Here’s something your doctor probably learned during the first year of medical school: “Fifty percent of what we teach you will be proven wrong within fifty years.” It’s meant to sound humble—an acknowledgment that medical science evolves, which it does. But what it also reveals is something far darker.

Because here’s the question nobody asks:

If over 50% of medical research is demonstrably fake—financially conflicted, fabricated data, ghost-written studies—then that 50% failure rate isn’t scientific humility. It’s an unwitting confession.

A Soviet dissident captured this dynamic perfectly.

The Gorokhova Principle

Elena Gorokhova grew up in the Soviet Union. In her memoir A Mountain of Crumbs (2010), she described a uniquely Russian concept called vranyo—a game of mutually acknowledged deception:

“The rules are simple: They lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying anyway, and we keep pretending to believe them. — Elena Gorokhova

This isn’t just Soviet pathology. It’s American too. It’s the operating system of every “imagined order” humans have ever created.

Master Key: Fear

But here’s the deeper question: What keeps the cycle spinning? Why do we keep pretending?

Fear.

“Of all the primary negative emotions—fear, anger, sadness, and loneliness—fear is the most effective for PsyOp engagement because it immediately engages our instinct for survival.” — W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

Anger requires a target and can be redirected. Sadness is passive. Loneliness works slowly. But fear? Fear is immediate. It bypasses rational thought and demands action now—usually the action your manipulator wants.

This is why fear, in proportion, interferes with our moral reading of “true North.” A terrified mind is operating in the realm of Pathos. It can’t think clearly about Ethos because it only thinks about survival.

The Gorokhova Principle doesn’t require you to believe the lie. It only requires you to fear the consequences of saying it’s a lie.



Fragility of Imagined Orders

Historian Yuval Noah Harari calls them “imagined orders” and “social constructs”—the shared fictions that enable large-scale human cooperation: currencies, nations, religions, corporations, rights. (See Sapiens.)

Editor’s Note: Harari is a devoted globalist, and in the spirit of “know thine enemy,” his information can be insightful—but should be received with discernment. Reject what you intuitively perceive as evil; accept and use in moderation what rings true. Even adversaries occasionally illuminate reality.

Money has no intrinsic value (hello, “Federal” “Reserve”). National borders are lines on a map and temporary great walls. Does the clergy stand between you and a simple, immediate realization of Christ’s acceptance? Professional licenses are pieces of paper. These imagined realities have power because we collectively agree to treat them as real. Otherwise, all societies collapse into individually clamoring tribes.

Here’s the problem: The Gorokhova Principle applies to all of these things.

The Federal Reserve lies about monetary policy. We know. They know we know. But we keep using dollars.

Politicians serve donors, not constituents. We know. They know we know. But we keep voting.

The Medical-Industrial Complex publishes corrupted research. Physicians know. The Complex knows physicians know. But everyone keeps believing the Allopathic PriesthoodTM - including its Vaccinism Sect™ - and cites “standard of care” based on “evidence-based medicine.”

Flip a coin. Realistically, according to published research on fake research, the chance that the COVID-era medical doctrine you’re contemplating is true is about 50%.

These imagined orders enable civilization’s greatest achievements. They also create civilization’s greatest vulnerability: when cognitive biases systematically exploit shared imagination, entire populations are manipulated.

Share

4% Problem

Psychologist Martha Stout’s research (The Sociopath Next Door) indicates approximately 4% of humans are sociopaths—individuals who view human rights as constraints on their power rather than universal principles of honesty, love, loyalty, and morality.

These individuals know imagined orders are constructed. They feel no guilt and thus have little or no moral constraint about exploiting the gap between collective fiction and reality. And they systematically rise to positions of power.

Here’s how the sociopath views your rights:

“Rights? Oh, you mean those optional rules that apply to people who believe in them. Charming sentiment. But for those of us operating in the real world—where the ends justify the means and our outcomes matter more than your feelings—rights are simply... negotiable.”

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s a documented psychological reality explaining why “public health” authorities can someday demand compliance with microneedle patch implant policies, medical boards can destroy physicians who save lives, and why pharmaceutical executives knowingly harm children and teens for profit.

Leave a comment

Breaking the Cycle

The Gorokhova Principle persists because the systems can tolerate knowing cynicism. What they cannot tolerate is public truth-telling.

This is why dissidents are punished. Not for being wrong, but for refusing to pretend.

Every physician who speaks truth about vaccine injuries, every patient who refuses to comply, every citizen who questions “The $cience™” is doing something the system cannot absorb: breaking the mutual pretense.

Rights exist when we believe in and live by them. They evaporate the moment we allow ourselves to be controlled by unbelieving sociopaths.

Bottom Line

The Gorokhova Principle isn’t pessimism—it’s clarity. Understanding how we’re manipulated is the first step toward refusing to be.

Fear is the weapon. Faith—in truth, in conscience, in the 96% who aren’t sociopathic—is the shield.

The medical establishment lies. We know. They know we know.

Will we continue to pretend?

Leave a comment

Nerd Notes: Go Deeper

• Elena Gorokhova, A Mountain of Crumbs (2010) — Original source of the Gorokhova Principle

• Martha Stout, The Sociopath Next Door — Research on 4% sociopathy prevalence

• Yuval Noah Harari, Sapiens — “Imagined orders” framework (read with discernment)

• Fake Research Epidemic — “Over 50% of papers in some fields are from paper mills”