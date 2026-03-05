[PLACEHOLDER: Link to Part 2 when published]

In 1961, psychologist Stanley Milgram sat behind a one-way mirror at Yale University and watched ordinary people do something extraordinary. He watched them hurt a stranger — repeatedly, deliberately, and on command — simply because a man in a white coat told them to continue.

The setup was elegant in its cruelty. A volunteer — the ‘teacher’ — was instructed to administer electric shocks to a ‘learner’ strapped to a chair in the next room. Every wrong answer from the learner earned him a shock from the teacher. Every shock was stronger than the last. The voltage climbed. The ‘learner’ screamed. The ‘teacher’ sometimes sweated, protested, even begged to stop. And the authority figure in the white lab coat— calm, credentialed, untroubled — said four words to the ‘teacher’ that changed everything we thought we knew about human nature:

“Please continue. The experiment requires it.”

Sixty-five percent of subjects received the maximum shock. Four hundred and fifty volts. Marked on the panel: “Danger: Severe Shock.” The ‘teacher’ still pressed the button while a man in the other room shrieked in agony.

Most people hear this and think: Not me. Couldn’t, wouldn’t do it.

Milgram’s data says you probably would.

Is the ‘Teacher’ — the Shocker — Your Doctor?

Here is an insight hiding in plain sight for sixty-four years.

The word “doctor” comes from the Latin docere — to teach. Physicians are, etymologically and professionally, teachers. They teach patients. They teach the public. They teach based on evidence and conscience.

And in Milgram’s experiment, the actual subject of the experiment — the one being tested, the one whose moral capacity is under scrutiny — is called the ‘teacher’.

The ‘teachers’ - doctors - are the real subjects of today’s COVID-era Milgram experiment.

Not the patient. Not the public. The physician. The one with the credentials, the license, the oath, the training — and the finger on the shock button.

The question Milgram asked was: How far will the ‘teacher’ go when authority tells him to keep shocking?

The question the COVID era asks is identical: How far will your doctor go when the Allopathic Priesthood™ tells them to keep complying?

The Voltage Is Real

In Milgram’s lab, the shocks were fake. The ‘learners’ - the ‘shockees’ were actors. Nobody was actually hurt.



In the COVID era, everything is real — the escalating ‘shocks’, the ‘voltage’, the patients. But here is what should keep you awake tonight: the ‘teachers’ pressing the buttons are real too. They are doctors. Your doctors. And most of them haven’t stopped pressing.

*See 435V - XXX in the graphic above. That’s the Micro-Needle Patch Implant — dissolvable subcutaneous tattoos of embedded QR codes, funded by the Gates Foundation. (The voltage beyond the labeled dial. The shock intensity that Milgram’s panel didn’t have a name for.) And the authority figure — the Allopathic Priesthood™, the Biomedical Security State, the Gacocracy™ — is saying the same six words it has always said: “Please continue. The experiment requires it.”

Screaming from the Other Room

In Milgram’s experiment, the ‘learner’ — the one getting shocked — screams. He begs the shocking ‘teacher’ to release him. He pounds the wall. Eventually, he goes silent. And still 65% of ‘teachers’ (representing COVID-era doctors) keep pressing the button, because authority figures tell them to continue the experiment.

The ‘learners’ in the COVID-era experiment are you - humanity, We The People. And the screaming is not hypothetical. It is documented, catalogued, and quantified in 3 trusted, searchable databases — adverse event reports, peer-reviewed research, and safety signals met with institutional silence.

The screaming is loud enough. It has been loud enough for years.

And yet most doctors keep pressing the shock buttons.

Some doctors protest quietly. Some ask questions behind closed doors. Some express private discomfort in physician forums. But they keep pressing the button. In Milgram’s original experiment, many of the ‘teacher’ subjects did exactly this — they verbalized distress, they argued, they sweated visibly — and yet they still administered the worsening shocks. Verbal protest without behavioral change is not dissent. It is a compliant performance of discomfort.

“To sin by silence, when we should protest, makes cowards out of men.” — Ella Wheeler Wilcox

Milgram’s 65% | Stanford Study | Micro-Needle Patch Implant | mRNA Moratorium Petition

This Is Not a Movie

This is not a thought experiment. This is not a documentary you watch from the safety of your couch about something that happened in 1961. The voltage is real. The shocks are real. The screaming from the other room has been going on for five years. And the dial is still turning.

We are at “Danger: Severe Shock” — and the Allopathic Priesthood™ is reaching for the unmarked 435V switch beyond the label.

People generally believe that conscience — including medical conscience — will prevail somehow, naturally, automatically. That enough doctors will eventually realize what is happening and walk out of the experiment. That the moral arc bends inevitably toward truth.

Milgram’s data says otherwise. Sixty-five percent will press the button all the way to 450 volts. And in the COVID era, the evidence suggests we are watching that prediction play out in real time.

It gets worse. In another variation, Milgram removed the subjects (the ‘teachers’; the COVID-era doctors) one step from the shock panel — they only called out the word pairs while someone else physically pressed the shock buttons. Compliance jumped to 92.5%. Milgram called this the “verbal-only” condition. D2D calls it tertiary sociopathyTM — and it explains every hospital CEO, CFO, COO, and HR director who enforces vaccine mandates from behind their desks, every journalist who typed “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” and every medical board member who votes to investigate dissenting physicians without ever seeing patients.

The further you are from the screaming, the easier it is to keep the experiment running.

Milgram blamed ‘diffident men.’ He was close. Tyrannies are built by the 4% born without conscience (the primary sociopaths), staffed by the 65% ‘teachers’ whose conscience can be switched off by authority (the secondary sociopaths), administered from a safe distance by the 92.5% who “just read the word pairs” (the tertiary sociopaths™) — and resisted by the 7.5% who refuse to comply at any distance, in any role, under any authority.



That 7.5% is who we hope we are. They’re the only ones who can save medicine from itself.

In Part 2, we explore what actually breaks the cycle — and the single most important data point in all of social psychology. It is the science of speaking up. And it is exactly what Duty to Dissent exists to do.

[PLACEHOLDER: Link to Part 2]

