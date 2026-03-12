If you haven’t read Part 1, start here: The Grand COVID-Era Milgram Experiment

In Part 1, we laid out the indictment. Sixty-five percent of Milgram’s ‘teachers’ pressed the button all the way to 450 volts. The COVID era replicates the experiment with real doctors as the ‘teacher-shockers’, real shocks, real patients — and the voltage is still climbing. We end with a question: What breaks the cycle?

Milgram’s own data contains the answer. And it is the single most important data point in the history of social psychology.

Circuit Breaker

In one variation of his experiment, Milgram changed a single variable. Before the subject sat down at the shock panel, he let them watch two other ‘teachers’ refuse to continue shocking the ‘learners’. Two people stood up, said no, and walked out.

The result: compliance dropped from 65% to 10%.

Read that again. The same experiment. The same authority figure. The same white coat, the same clipboard, the same calm insistence that “the experiment requires that you continue.” The only difference was that the doctor-shocker (the actual subject in the study) had seen someone else refuse first.

Sixty-five to ten. Not because the authority figure lost power. Not because the shocks became less real. Not because anyone delivered a lecture on ethics. The spell broke because someone modeled dissent — and in disobeying, gave everyone else in the room permission.

This is the science of speaking up. And it is the science of why Duty to Dissent exists.

Permission Structures: Operating System of Compliance

Why does seeing one person refuse change everything?

Because compliance doesn’t run on force alone. It runs on Permission Structures—the social and narrative frameworks that tell people, “This is what good people like us do now.” Permission Structures are the operating system.

The Allopathic Priesthood™ built a Permission Structure so comprehensive that most physicians never realized they were inside one. It told them masking was compassion. Lockdowns were a sacrifice. The modRNA genetic “vaccines” are heroic. Questioning the protocol is selfish. Dissent is misinformation. And complying with every escalation — from “two weeks to flatten the curve” to the Microneedle Patch Implant — is just what good doctors do.

Martha Stout, who spent twenty-five years at Harvard Medical School studying the architecture of conscience, understood the mechanism precisely. The 4% who lack conscience entirely don’t need Permission Structures for psychological relief — they author them. They write the scripts. The 65% susceptible to authority need Permission Structures to silence their own cognitive dissonance.

And the Permission Structure’s most powerful ingredient is social proof: “Everyone is doing it. No one is objecting. This must be acceptable.” And when you’re one step removed — just signing the order, just charting the note, just typing the headline — the compliance rate isn’t 65%. It’s 92.5%.

A single visible dissenter destroys that ingredient.

One doctor who says no — publicly, on the record, with their name attached — breaks the social proof that keeps every other doctor pressing the button. That doctor becomes a circuit breaker. And the data says that a circuit breaker doesn’t just free one or two people. It frees the majority. Sixty-five to ten.

Heroic Imagination

Philip Zimbardo — the psychologist behind the Stanford Prison Experiment — spent the first half of his career documenting how ordinary people become capable of evil. Fifteen chapters of what he called “grim, grim, grim.” Then he pivoted. He founded the Heroic Imagination Project and asked a question no one in psychology had systematically studied: Can heroism be taught?

His answer was yes. And his framework maps directly onto what some D2D physicians have done — often without knowing the psychology behind their own courage.

Zimbardo identified four elements of what he called the “heroic imagination”: mentally rehearsing how you would act in a crisis before the crisis arrives; cultivating empathy — a sense of shared humanity with potential victims; recognizing situational forces — the psychological traps that make good people do terrible things; and overcoming the bystander effect — taking personal responsibility to act when everyone around you is frozen.

Every physician and patient who speaks through Duty to Dissent exercises the heroic imagination. They see and realize the situational forces. They recognize the Permission Structure. They refuse to be bystanders. And by going on record, they become circuit breakers for every doctor who reads their account and thinks: If they refuse, maybe I can too.

Share

“Ordinary people, simply doing their jobs, and without any particular hostility on their part, can become agents in a terrible, destructive process.” — Stanley Milgram

Milgram documented the problem. Zimbardo documented the solution. D2D is the implementation.

30% See Everything

There is a population we haven’t addressed yet — and Part 1’s closing quote identified them. Not the 4% who write the scripts. Not the 65% whose conscience can be switched off. The remaining approximately 30% — the ones who see the Grand COVID-Era Milgram Experiment for what it is, who know the shocks are wrong, who possess every faculty of moral reasoning required to act — and who still won’t open their mouths and speak up.

Many are physicians. Many are reading this right now. These are not ‘bad’ people.

They are the ones who see the adverse event data. They know the Stanford myocarditis study exists. They understand that the mRNA platform is expanding despite evidence of harm. They agree in private. They nod behind closed doors. And they remain silent — because the professional cost of speaking feels higher than the moral cost of staying quiet.

But Milgram’s data suggests something even more uncomfortable. Many of the 30% aren’t just silent — they’re verbally compliant. They sign the forms. They nod in the meetings. They repeat the COVID-era institutional language.

In Milgram’s “verbal-only“ variation — where subjects (the ‘teachers’) merely read word pairs while someone else pushed the shock buttons — compliance increased to 92.5%. We introduced this finding in Part 1 as Tertiary SociopathyTM: conscience is bypassed entirely because the subject doesn’t perceive themselves as the agent of harm.



The physician who knows the truth and privately disagrees but publicly charts “patient counseled on vaccine benefits” is in the 92.5%. The doctor who stays silent during the staff meeting while protocols are adopted is in the 92.5% range. Agreeing in private while complying in public is not resistance. It is Milgram’s verbal-only condition — and it is the most common form of complicity in the COVID era.

To those in the 65% and the 92.5%, Milgram’s data offers both a warning and an invitation.

The warning: silence is not neutrality. In the Milgram framework, the 30% who see everything and say nothing are not resisting. They are complying and happen to feel bad about it. Verbal protest without behavioral change is not dissent. It is, as we documented in Part 1, compliant performance of discomfort.

The invitation: you don’t have to be the first. That is the entire point of the circuit breaker effect. D2D physicians have already modeled the refusal. The Permission Structure’s social proof — “no one is objecting” — has already been broken. The 65%-to-10% data means that the hardest part is over. The first dissenters have already walked out. The question for the 30% is no longer “Am I brave enough to be first?” It is “Am I willing to be second?”

Milgram himself hinted at the answer sixty years ago:

“It may be that we are puppets — puppets controlled by the strings of society. But at least we are puppets with perception, with awareness. And perhaps our awareness is the first step to our liberation.” — Stanley Milgram

Awareness Is the Blade

Awareness. Perception. Seeing the stage, seeing the wires, seeing the experiment for what it is. Hearing the shocks and screams. That is where resistance begins — not with courage, not with anger, not with institutional support, but with the simple, devastating clarity of knowing what you are looking at.

The Allopathic Priesthood™ depends on the 65% never achieving that clarity. The entire architecture of The $cience™, the Standard of Scare™, the Permission Structures, the CEPOP cognitive biases — all of it exists to prevent awareness and action. Add distance — a desk, a screen, a committee vote — and 92.5% never even feel the need for awareness. Tertiary sociopathy™ doesn’t override conscience. It makes conscience irrelevant.

Because the data is unambiguous. Once awareness occurs — once a physician sees the experiment, sees the voltage dial, hears the screaming from the other room for what it is — the compliance rate doesn’t drop by a few percentage points. It collapses. Sixty-five to ten. The architecture of obedience cannot survive the architecture of awareness.

Every Duty to Dissent story is a circuit breaker. Every physician who goes on record is a Permission Structure demolition expert. Every reader who shares these accounts extends the awareness that makes the next refusal possible.

The conscienceless 4% write the script. Up to 65% can be made to perform it. Thirty percent are so mesmerized they’ll applaud anything. But some of us — the ones Desmet calls the watchful middle, the ones Milgram couldn’t break — we can see the stage. We can see the wires. And seeing them is the first act of cutting them. Awareness is the blade. Conscience is the hand that wields it.

❤️ Every like is a circuit breaker. Press the one button worth pressing.

🔁 Every restack sends the signal: someone refused. Share the refusal.

🗣️ Comments welcome. If you’re a physician in the 30%, we hear you. We’re here when you’re ready.

Leave a comment

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

Duty to Dissent is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.