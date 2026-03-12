Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Farming Chef's avatar
Farming Chef
5h

We did not comply, we will continue in the same vein.

Reply
Share
Gaye's avatar
Gaye
4hEdited

This is the best thing I’ve seen in forever. Exactly what I’ve observed and lived. In early covid stupidity I nearly started a riot in Trader Joe’s by refusing to wear a mask, because other shoppers who saw me ditched theirs. Then we got the attention of management…😂 “Learn to say no. It will be of more use to you than to be able to read Latin.” — Charles Spurgeon

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture