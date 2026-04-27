This week’s comments converged on one word: gratitude. Three readers arrived at it from completely different directions — a 75-year-old’s essay, a physician’s one-liner, and a young woman eating dog food in a deserted San Antonio train station.

GRATITUDE AS MEDICINE

Commenting on: Solve the Gratitude Problem

Andrew Devlin, age 75, wrote: “When you talk about gratitude, I listen!” Inspired by a local kennel that refused to board his dog Samson again — not because Samson was difficult, but because they saw he was depressed without his family — Andrew published “An Attitude of Gratitude” on his own Substack.

His takeaway: “It is a rare company that would put the mental state of a dog over their own earnings.” It is. And it’s an even rarer medical system that would prioritize a patient's well-being over its revenue model. Andrew’s essay also traces his journey through recovery, where gratitude and forgiveness aren’t abstractions but essential tools for daily survival.

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher: “The healthiest and wisest attitude is gratitude. Thank you, Jesus!” And forgiveness, Dr. Fleisher. Gratitude and forgiveness — the twin remedies for resentment. Resentment will kill you faster than most diagnoses. Even the sociopaths — especially the sociopaths — are best forgiven and released from your mental real estate. Not for their sake. For yours.

THE TRAIN, THE COLLIE, AND THE DOG FOOD

Also commenting on: Solve the Gratitude Problem

YorktownOct19 started by listing the people who helped her most from age six onward, and the people who tried to derail her. She forgives them. Then she told us about the summer when she had nowhere to go. She went to Mexico. Her Collie, Vici, went with her.

To get home, she bought a train ticket from Mexico City to New Orleans. Vici rode in the baggage car. The train shortened, the baggage car was disconnected, and Yorktown found it, where the baggage man, Francisco Manuel Almazan, had already given Vici water. He invited her to ride in the baggage car. He told her she was beautiful. He did not touch her. A gentleman. At the border, he helped them cross.

The connecting train in Laredo had left. She shuttled to San Antonio. The station was deserted. She stayed two nights and a day, dining on “El Alimento Mejor para Su Perro“ — which, for those whose Spanish is rusty, translates to “The Best Food for Your Dog.” Yorktown’s review: five stars for availability, one star for ambiance. She and Vici, on the floor of an empty American train station, sharing the same entrée. At least there was no argument over the check.

When the station came to life, she learned that American trains had a “No Pets or Remains” policy. The airline ticket: $66. She had $67. She booked it. One dollar to spare. In today’s healthcare economy, that’s roughly the copay for being told to apply heat. The Southern Pacific Railway men took up a collection and gave her $22. The ticket agent drove her to the airport.

At the San Antonio airport, two families came over to pet Vici. Yorktown was exhausted, covered head-to-toe in black coal smoke from the Mexican train. They invited her home for breakfast and a shower. She washed the soot off. They were Black, too — but from “melanin that doesn’t wash off.”

In 2026, this story would require a DEI committee review, a sensitivity reader, and a trigger warning. In whatever year this happened, it required a bar of soap and basic human decency. The Farris W. Thomas and Selena Bell families. Thank you, thank you, thank you. She still has the train ticket.

This is the power of true storytelling. If only more physicians would open their hearts and tell their stories about this COVID era. So few will speak. Yorktown does. Gratitude isn’t a theory for her. It’s a train ticket she’s kept for decades.

MAP THAT EXPLAINS EVERYTHING

Commenting on: Every Dog Has Its Purpose. So Does Every Dissident. (SS #33)

YorktownOct19 observed: “If we superimpose the map of the dog-loving nations over the map of the freedom-loving nations, they almost exactly coincide.” She’s right. We verified it.

The countries with the highest per capita dog ownership are overwhelmingly the freest. The countries with the lowest — or where dogs are eaten — rank lowest in freedom. Coincidence is a theory. Correlation is a map.

The D2D editor experienced this firsthand in China, where dog is on the menu at many restaurants. At one, a man entered carrying a white burlap sack on his back — inside it, the unmistakable outline of a large dog carcass. Gruesome. Real. And in the same way that we confront uncomfortable facts about COVID-era medicine, we shouldn’t shy from uncomfortable truths about what freedom looks like — and what its absence looks like.

Yorktown added: “As a nation becomes less free, its dogs become less free.” And less alive.

CHIHUAHUA INVESTIGATION (AND OTHER COVID-ERA PARALLELS)

Andrew Devlin reported that the only dog ever investigated by Animal Control in his household — which included a Pit Bull and an aggressive Shepherd mix — was the Chihuahua. “She bit more people than the other dogs even thought about biting.”

Sound familiar? In the COVID era, the smallest authority figures inflicted the most damage. Not the surgeon general. The county health officers. The school board members. HR directors enforcing mask mandates in buildings where no one is sick. The Chihuahuas of institutional power — small jurisdiction, maximum bite, Napoleonic complex fully engaged.

Yorktown renamed the AKC groups: “The Loving Group, the Playing Group, the Bossy Group, the Lounging Group, the Chess-Playing Group, and the Yipping and Snapping Groups.” We will not speculate on which AKC group the FDA, CDC, and ACIP would be sorted into. But we will note that the Yipping and Snapping Group requires no medical degree.

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RAPID-FIRE ROUNDS

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher — commenting on The Cancer Signal They Couldn’t Kill — described his holistic oncology protocol: homeopathy, peptide therapy, nutraceuticals based on RGCC circulating tumor cell analysis, and daily prayer — integrated for patients with turbo cancers “induced by the injectable mRNA genetic manipulation drugs.” This is the integrative medicine D2D fights for, like ultrapheresis/immunopheresis and Bioshield. The silver lining of this era may be physicians like Fleisher proving they work.

YorktownOct19 — commenting on The Vaccine Trial Nobody Wanted — surfaced Kelo v. City of New London (2005), where the Supreme Court allowed the government to seize a woman’s home for private corporate development. Pfizer was among the entities positioned to benefit. Yorktown wrote to Pfizer that she would avoid their products.

One letter. One physician. A tiny drop of dissent into the corporate fraud and corruption bucket. But the butterfly effect is documented science — a single wing-beat in the right atmosphere can alter the storm. Every Milgram refusal, every letter, every “I will not comply” changes the pressure system. The COVID-era parallel: the government seized bodily autonomy for private pharmaceutical benefit. They took the bodies like they took the houses. The promised outcomes never materialized.

❤️ Gratitude is the antidote. Forgiveness is the prescription. Like if you’re filling both.

🔁 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.

🗣️ Comments welcome. Dog stories, especially.

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