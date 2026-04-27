Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
16h

Some of the most difficult experiences - some of my most difficult experiences in life - when I look back on them have nevertheless involved people who were filled with grace, like the ones recounted above in the trip back from Mexico. In the ICU's, on the wards and in the ER at Barnes; in the ER at St Louis Regional Hospital, I tried to be that grace and love my patients needed. Not always completely successful, but I hope so for the most part. Indelible memories. When I think back over the horrors we see in the corporatization of medical care, and the government interference (medical care is not a proper function of government), sometimes I have thought I should have been a veterinarian after all. Or I think how much more prosperous I would have been as a radiologist. Then inevitably, I remember the people I would never have seen or been given the opportunity to help and love, and I tell myself that it turned out better to be the physician I am, even though the state of Florida is kicking me (us) in the teeth, because I will refuse to be treated like a criminal and to give up my 4th Amendment right to be "...secure in their persons, house, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized." The Florida legislature is violating our 4th Amendment rights.

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Marguerite McClure's avatar
Marguerite McClure
10h

Thank you Dr Yorktown. So true that gratitude shifts one's perspective quickly and beautifully. I Left My Home In New Mexico during covid because it became so oppressive in the sanctuary City where I lived. Now in Florida, I find myself missing my former home, and wondering if I had made a mistake. Shifting to gratitude for these new experiences and blessings help to pull me out of regret into thankfulness and curiosity.

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